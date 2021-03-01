10 weird things that happen when you row the Atlantic solo

In March 2018, 36-year-old former teacher and Cushing’s disease survivor Kiko Matthews set a new female world record for rowing the Atlantic solo, smashing the former record by a week to land in Barbados 49 days after starting her epic 3,000 nautical mile row. Not bad for someone who underwent her second brain surgery in 2017.

From facing 80ft waves to rethinking your iTunes playlist, Kiko reveals what happens during a solo and unsupported Atlantic row.

1. You’re closer to someone in space than on land

It's true – I worked that stat out with a friend. I used to love standing up on my boat all alone thinking, ‘How have I ended up in this situation?' There is nobody anywhere near you, you’re in the tiniest little boat in the Atlantic with nothing more than a bit of food.

Before the trip, people would ask if I was going to be lonely, but I didn’t fear it. I don’t have any particular person that I’m reliant on. I’ve got my family, but I didn't have a boyfriend, husband or partner to miss. My life is so haphazard that nothing was really missed.

2. Your imagination goes nuts

With all the stresses of life removed, your mind really begins to open up. There’s nothing else going on, so your imagination grows. It has to entertain you. I’m a bit of a scientist so I remember throwing my peanuts in the water and thinking, I wonder if those peanuts are going to make their way to the bottom? I wonder if they’ll float at different points because they have different densities? I wonder if the fish are going to eat them and whether the fish have peanut allergies? Am I killing fish by throwing peanuts in the water? You overthink a lot.

3. You will rethink your iTunes playlist

God, I had a sh*t playlist. It was so annoying. There were a few good songs – I had about 100 power ballads – but I seemed to have more classical music than I first realised. I was constantly having to stop rowing to press fast-forward.

Sometimes I’d get into a bit of a rhythm and knock out a power ballad: ‘THIS GIRL IS ON FIYYYAAAA!’ Then I’d look around to make sure no-one was listening. And that isn't actually a joke. Old habits.

4. You face death by 80ft high waves

All the waves were about 40ft high, like walls of water. And then two huge ones came along. I say they were 80ft but they could have been 100ft. So I was at the bottom of them. There was no point worrying about the fact that I was potentially going to be smashed to pieces, as I didn't have time to get inside my boat, and you definitely don’t want to open your door when that thing crashes on you because you’re gone.

So then you get to the top of the wave. You look around and you can see for miles. And you can also see the massive pit of doom that you’re about to head into. But you can’t fear anything.

5. You dream about fresh food

I craved anything fresh. Vegetables, cold liquids, and Mojitos. I also had a dream that my mates back home invited me to a party in the woods, we all sat down to dinner and they were like, ‘You can’t eat any because you’re doing a world record and you’re not allowed to have any support or food from us'.

6. You find the rowing relentless but doable

I was in a rhythm that was sustainable. I wasn’t pushing myself like you would if you were on a rowing machine. You’ve got days and days at it, so there’s no point making yourself hurt. A) I want to enjoy it and B) my boat’s moving at an okay speed. You think, ‘I’m rowing for 16 hours, I’m reasonably strong, so I’m going to continue at this speed'.

7. You talk to birds, fish… and God

If I saw a bird, I’d have a little chat with it. I’d rehearse my ‘talk’ and interviews. It was purposeful talking, rather than just rambling. I’m not religious, but occasionally when sh*t was hitting the fan I was like, 'God, I’m really sorry I haven’t been following you for the last 20 years, but I’d really like some wind. I’m doing a really good thing. I’ve raised lots of money for Kings College Hospital. Please give me some wind'.

8. You learn to survive on a few hours sleep

At the beginning of the row, I could jump in the cabin, fully clothed, sleep, wake up, and do it again. By the end of the row, I was like, 'What shall I do in my break?' I'd do some blogging or whatever, as my body had become accustomed to not sleeping.

9. You find your groove and get in the zone

In the last two weeks, I didn’t listen to my podcasts, I didn’t listen to any music. I didn’t read – I don’t read anyway. In the last 10 days I was so at one with what I was doing that I didn’t need any stimulants.

10. You waste away – literally

Your calf muscles disappear because you’re not walking. Your muscles waste away because they’re easier to eat than your fat. I took 50 days of food, which is meant to be around 6,000 calories a day. I did a very rough calculation and I reckon I’ve got about 20 days left. For the first few weeks I couldn’t eat anything and for the last week I was so hot I didn’t really eat very much. I was eating two main meals and half of my breakfast.