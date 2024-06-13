Kiss Nuka on her upcoming performance at Glastonbury Festival

Electronic artist Kiss Nuka aka Anushka Manchanda has had a “razor-sharp focus” with her project in the last few years – whether it’s crowdfunded festival Control ALT Delete or the internationally acclaimed Boiler Room set or the South Asian-focused Dialled In events in the UK.

That kind of drive is taking her to arguably one of the biggest stages – Glastonbury Festival on 28th June.

Glastonbury is considered one of the world’s largest music and art festivals in the world with over 80 stages. And Kiss Nuka will perform at the Greenpeace stage, something that is well-aligned with the artist’s support for ecological concerns.

“My art has been built around my belief system, and I have been very clear in my communication of who I am as Kiss Nuka, and what I stand for,” she says.

Kiss Nuka © Jofre Oliveras

Crediting her manager Henna Brar as well as booking agent Josh D’Silva from London-based company One House for sharing her vision, Kiss Nuka says Josh brought in the Glastonbury booking.

“There was not a thing to consider, being booked to play the Greenpeace stage, an organization whose work I have followed for years, at the epic Glastonbury Festival. A no-brainer!”

The Greenpeace Field – which is the name of the stage at Glastonbury – is described in a press release as “a place where unmissable live sets and surprise special guests support Greenpeace’s mission to bring activism, social and climate justice to the forefront of their campaign work.”

For her set, Kiss Nuka says the goal remains the same as it has been for years now: to “amplify the messaging around the protection of our environment, animal rights and sustainable living.”

The way she sees it, “everything is connected.” She explains, “This then ties in with human rights, equality, and climate. These are matters that go beyond nationalities and borders, affecting us as the human race, and align with the Greenpeace mission. Honestly, for me, it feels like coming home.”

The artist is also premiering new visuals for the first time at her Glastonbury set. “I have taken the footage I have shot over the years and spun it together to tell the story of my connection, our connection to nature,” she says.

Kiss Nuka performs at Boiler Room Mumbai 2023 © @freds_eye

You don’t have to go far to understand how Kiss Nuka puts her concerns into her music as well – her 2023 EP titled Raat Rani drew from her “connection to the earth” and was aptly named after the jasmine flower. The song titled ‘The Seed’ from the EP has a vocal sample from an interview given by environmentalist Dr Vandana Shiva.

As far as praising other environmental figures go, Kiss Nuka describes herself as a huge fan of Greenpeace as well.

“I have admired their work, their courage, and their commitment for years. This year the Greenpeace field at Glastonbury is focusing on the three central pillars for effective climate action – Protest, Activism, and Voting for a Greener Planet, all of which I am completely in sync with,” she says.

She cites previous performers who have taken the same stage: “The fact that there have been outspoken, fearless artists such as Sinead O’Connor and Kate Tempest on that stage is humbling and at the same time electrifying. This year, Jane Goodall will be speaking there. I think I might melt when I see her.”

The performance also comes on the back of the release of Kiss Nuka’s new song ‘Witches Brew’, with the artist’s foot fully on the pedal when it comes to delivering a high-BPM banger. It’s part of an upcoming EP that comes out via Future Bounce, a label founded by the DJ Jamz Supernova.

Kiss Nuka recounts one night at the London venue Fabric where she was “immediately drawn” to the DJ. “She’s such a force of nature, an artist and a powerful voice, a contributor to the music community, and constantly uplifting artists. When she asked if I would like to do something with her label Future Bounce, I didn’t have to think twice,” Kiss Nuka says.

To that end, another key element in Kiss Nuka’s music that ties in with her goals around activism and environmental concerns is that of working with women. She provides context and says, “Women who have pushed boundaries expressed themselves freely, and challenged expectations have often been feared.”

Kiss Nuka performs at Magnetic Fields 2022 © Varun Doshi

In her experience, as Kiss Nuka has seen herself “grow more into my own power,” she’s taken inspiration from other women working in music, discovering them at shows, streaming their music online or meeting them in the past few months.

She adds, “This [upcoming] EP is a dedication to the strength and magic of women… full of light and expansion yet holding the power to bring darkness when provoked. It is a celebration of the wild women and the sharing of their wisdom.”

She describes ‘Witches Brew’ as an electro-pop experiment alongside another track called ‘Dance of the Ravens’.

“[It] is named after the two ravens who have been frequenting my terrace. They are viewed as symbols of death and endings and signify the start of something new. And if you know anything of my past of working in music, you will understand why this is so meaningful to me,” the artist says, referring to her previous stints in mainstream pop, film music as well as rock.

She adds about other tracks on the upcoming EP, “The track ’Night of the Blood Moon’, is about a time which is said to bring wounds, trauma, and toxicity to the surface. It signifies the need to recognize these elements in our lives to see if we can work on them and move forward. ‘Dance of the Raven's Aftermath’ is a deliberate decision to give a kind of stillness in contrast to the pacy-ness and energy of the rest of the tracks. It’s probably my favourite on the whole EP.”

Outside of the live set at Glastonbury, Kiss Nuka has already scoured the lineup to find her must-see acts, plus some experimental experiences, talks and workshops around science music, and sound healing.

“On top of my list are Joy Orbison, Shygirl, Manuka Honey, Aurora, Saliah, HAAi, Nia Archives, James Blake, Moktar, Little Simz, Jamie XX and Janelle Monae,” she says.