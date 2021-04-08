KL Rahul, Ben Stokes and Smriti Mandhana's thoughts on the upcoming season

KL Rahul , Ben Stokes and Smriti Mandhana are gearing up for the start of India’s biggest T20 cricket tournament.

They got on a live digital chat on 6th April to discuss how they are preparing for the upcoming leagues, their most recent series, fitness in times of quarantine, and overall cricket banter.

The chat was moderated by former England international Isa Guha and can be heard in its entirety as a podcast on Red Bull’s Decoding Athletes series . Below are some excerpts.

Isa: Welcome to a special edition of Red Bull’s Decoding Athletes with three of cricket’s biggest names, Smriti Mandhana, Ben Stokes, and KL Rahul. Smriti, how are you? Where are you?

Smriti: Hi Isa. I’m good. At the moment, I’m in Mumbai. Everything is going great.

Isa: Awesome! Ben, I know you’ve shifted about in India. How are you travelling?

Ben: I’m good. Slowly starting to become a local. So I’m loving it.

Isa: Does that mean you’re learning the language?

Ben: Hahaha. I was just in a shoot actually. So I’ve added a bit more Hindi to my vocabulary.

Rahul: His name in itself is a very Hindi word. Hahaha.

Isa: So KL, ready to go for another season?

KL Rahul © Ali Bharmal

Rahul: Yes, very excited. I’m just still in quarantine; I have a couple of days left. Can’t wait to get out and join the team. We have a few new boys this time, so really looking forward to catching up with them and having a successful season.

Isa: Yeah, can’t wait for it. Ben, how is to be back at with Rajasthan Royals? How is the squad?

Ben: Yeah, pretty good. Everybody is now out of their quarantine. It was good to get together, meet new faces and get some time in the nets. Obviously, we’ve got a few guys who were taking it a bit easy. But they’ve been a week in quarantine, so don’t want to push them too hard, especially with this being such a long tournament. Everyone’s out and about, and it’s good to get together as a team.

Rajasthan Royals 2021 jersey reveal

Isa: KL, captaining again, a newly named Punjab team. Is that going to help with a change of fortunes?

Rahul: Well, I hope so. We have our fingers crossed. I genuinely believe that we were a bit unlucky last year. We played some really good cricket. A couple of the games we really couldn’t close for a couple of reasons. It did hurt a little bit, so I’m hoping the change of name and jerseys, and a whole lot of other changes, will bring us some good fortune.

Isa: Who are you looking forward to playing with, and who do you miss the most?

Rahul: Umm, I obviously played with Chris [Gayle] for a long time. Having him around is great fun. I’m really looking forward to playing with him again. One year older, but every time he comes back, he keeps getting better and better. I really wonder how he does that. It’s like he’s always on the yacht, partying. And then he turns up and plays the way he does. For someone like me who spends three-four hours getting my batting and skill right, I really wonder how he does it. I’m also looking forward to watching Riley Meredith bowl. I’ve watched him in a couple of games. He looks like he can bowl some proper pace. That’s something I felt we were missing for a few seasons – someone who can intimidate the opposition with some pace. So I’m really looking forward to watch him bowl.

Isa: Yeah, he looked amazing when I saw him in Australia. Smriti, the league has been going strong for a long time. Obviously, it’s great that the women’s tournament is up and running now. But if you could join any of the eight men’s squads, which would it be and why?

Smriti: I think at the moment I’m happy to lead Trailblazers. But if given a choice, and because I’m from Maharashtra, I’d pick Mumbai. But I think all the teams are so good and they look after the players so well. Any team would be amazing for development as a player.

Isa: KL, Ben, would you like to have a women’s team associated with your respective teams?

Ben: I think when you look at how the women’s game has grown in the past four-five years, it’s gone from strength to strength, and it’s great that now the women’s game is nearing the men’s game. So I’m very hopeful that there’ll be a women’s franchise side associated with every men’s franchise side.

Ben Stokes' Tactical Training

Rahul: Yeah, I totally agree with Ben. I’ve been following the Indian women’s team for a few years now, and the kind of performances they’ve been putting up in the past four-five years has been amazing. You’re getting to see a lot of young women’s players coming in and a lot of them from Karnataka, who used to practice with us as junior cricketers. It’s just great to see how they’re playing, and it would be great to see a women’s team in Punjab as well.

Isa: Sourav Ganguly actually suggested that the Women’s T20 challenge in 2022 could move to seven or eight teams. Do you think you’re ready for that?

Smriti: Yeah, I think the kind of performances we’ve had in the last three-four years is great. The average age of the Indian women’s team is 23-24 years, which means there are a lot of young players. The league definitely gives a boost to women’s cricket and gives confidence to youngsters. We’ve seen in men’s cricket, debutants are facing 145-150 kmph deliveries quite comfortably. They don’t look nervous on their debut. The league has played a big role in that, and it’s going to help women’s cricket as well. If you really want to get a strong women’s team in India, it’s the right time to get a women’s league.

Smriti Mandhana © Ali Bharmal

Isa: Yeah, I think it’s the most natural step forward. KL, Anil Kumble is your coach in Punjab but only has you for a short period of time. So what does he like to implement ahead of the season?

Rahul: With such a short season like this, having someone like Anil Kumble as coach is awesome. We’ve got a lot of experienced coaches like Jonty [Rhodes], Andy Flower and Wasim Jaffer. They do a lot of homework. Before we even started training sessions, I’ve been in touch with Anil Kumble and Andy Flower discussing what kind of combinations we can play and how can our players improve and get better at skills, which player will play in which position, etc. So there’s a lot of planning that happens before the season, and once we get here it’s just about trying to get the best out of the players, which for me is very lucky because we have such experienced coaches. It makes my job as captain a little bit easier.

Isa: What about the specifics of the physical training? I saw on Instagram that Red Bull had kitted you out with a home training gym.

Rahul: Yeah, they’ve always been so kind and so supporting. Any weird or wicked ideas I have, they always make sure that it happens. I knew staying in the room for seven days was not going to be great for me in terms of fitness. To go out in the Mumbai heat and perform in a high-intensity league – no matter how much you want to hold yourself back – it’s very difficult to do that. We as players want to give everything we have, and the intensity of the league brings it out of us. So it was important for me to stay fit and sharp, and do as much as I can while in quarantine. This home gym has been a real blessing, and I’ve been training three-four hours every day so that’s great.

Ben: Yeah, I can feel what KL said about heading out for the league right after quarantine. Last year, I came to the tournament late. I played the day after I came out of quarantine . People can’t always understand how hot it is and how draining it is here in the subcontinent, and how long it takes your body to get used to the change of climate. It took me three days to recover from a 20-over game, just because of the pure intensity. I think whatever help we can get through the quarantine is massive. Red Bull is pretty good with always making sure we’re kitted out with whatever we need anywhere in the world.

Rahul: As Ben said, the last season was so rushed and we didn’t have time to get the right kind of equipment into quarantine. We do as much as we can in the room with bodyweight. But getting out in the heat around this time is a whole different ball game. So if you’re a really fit person, it still takes you three-four days to get used to it. Coming out from a seven-day quarantine is never easy, that’s why it was very important for me to have a setup as the one that Red Bull has given me.

Isa: That’s great. Smriti, how do you feel about the India-England? You made your Test debut against them in 2014, and then lost the World Cup Final to them in 2017 in a dramatic final. How big is the rivalry for you?

Smriti: I think it’s a very good contest every time we play England. I think whenever we’re playing England or Australia we have to be at our best. We have to step up our mental side more than our skills. We’ve gotten the better of them at many occasions, but they’ve beaten us in the T20 World Cup semi-final and the 2017 World Cup Final. So I guess we’ve had the upper hand in bilaterals, but they’ve performed better in the world tournaments. I think as a team, we need to defeat them in the world tournaments. That’s something that we’re working on. It’s also fun facing them because I have a lot of friends in the English team. Heather Knight and the others are really good friends and after the match it is always good to catch up with them.

Isa: I think KL and Ben, you’ve just had an extraordinary series. What was it like and how excited are you to do it all over again in England?

Ben: Yeah, with the kind of rivalry that India and England have had, it’s always an amazing series to be a part of. I think wherever the series is played, it always gets great attraction from all over the world. I think we’re looking forward to getting revenge after losing the Test series in India. So looking forward to the rematch in England.

Ben Stokes © Greg Coleman | Red Bull Content Pool

Isa: KL, are you looking forward to playing England again?

Rahul: Yeah, of course. They’re the No 1 white ball team in the world. The firepower they have and the kind of team they have is unbelievable. We sometimes wonder how we’re going to stop England’s batting line-up. But for us, winning this series was a great achievement. Not just because we got the better of England, who are No 1, but also because we’ve been on the road for so long. It’s been a tough route for us having beaten Australia in Australia. A lot of credit to our team for that. It gives us massive confidence knowing that with everything going on, we managed to win a massive series abroad and beat a really good team in India. It gives us a lot of confidence.

Isa: Just wanted to get your thoughts around mindset and dealing with pressure. Because all of you actually seem exceptionally calm when you’re out there in the middle. Smriti, going back to that World Cup Final at the MCG in front of 90,000 people – it was the biggest crowd ever for a Women’s World Cup Final. But you seemed so relaxed. How did you deal with that?

Smriti: Well, that was definitely the biggest crowd ever for a women’s game. And I think especially for me and the whole Indian team. We all had a chat in the dressing room that a lot of things are going to go down on the day, but we really have to keep doing what we are supposed to do, watch the ball, and get the basics right. Of course, the game didn’t go our way. I think we lost control from probably the first batting powerplay. For me personally, I just don’t like to think about the situation. I like to concentrate on my basics, and follow whatever suits me. If I’m not calm, it really doesn’t suit me as a batter. So yeah, I don’t think too much about the game or what the conditions are going to be and it really helps.

Isa: Is it the same for you KL, as it is for Smriti in terms of that mindset? And how do you sort of eliminate all that peripheral noise, especially when you’ve got 1.4 billion people who want you to do well?

Rahul: I won’t lie, it does get to you sometimes and it is hard sometimes. Especially, like the last series where I wasn’t getting runs. After having done well for a couple of years , with a few bad performances there are a lot of questions asked. The talk does get to you sometimes. But you try and shift your focus back to what you’ve been doing well all your life. And it’s worked for you so far, so you try and go back to the basics and try to find a way to enjoy the process. I try to stay balanced and take the game as it comes every day. What is in my control is to train, prepare well and do my homework on the opposition. I try to assess the situation as quickly as I can to do the best I can for my team. Every time I’m in that sort of mindset, I always tend to do better.

KL Rahul - Shut Out The Noise

Isa: Ben, you’ve been part of a few miracle moments where it just seems out of reach but you’ve managed to get your team over the line. How does it feel to get through those phases?

Ben: I think when you’re in the heat of the moment in the game, you just assess the situation in the given moment as opposed to thinking too far ahead. But I can also contradict myself, and especially in white ball cricket, I think about getting the end of the innings right. Sometimes I think to myself: “Where do I want to be with five overs left so I’m not chasing the game too much?” For me, having that mindset, especially while chasing is what has helped over the last four-five years, which takes away the pressure that you can get in a game. So rather than focussing on the here and now, you think about where you want the game to be. It’s worked for me.

Isa: KL, you’ve said that your idols are [Roger] Federer and Zlatan [Ibrahimovic]. Ben, who are they for you?

Ben: I don’t really have anyone to be honest. Two people I’ve always appreciated are Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods. Jordan Spieth because when he burst out, he was so young but he was with the best in the world and didn’t let the occasion get to him. Tiger Woods on the other hand, he could’ve just thrown his club away when he was going through a rough patch. He’d done more than enough for the game and would go down as the greatest to ever play golf. But he didn’t, he fought back and just kept working on everything. When he won that Master’s tournament, watching that live was one of the most amazing moments. Going through what he went through and then coming out the other side, that just shows the dedication and what the world’s best give for their sport.

Isa: KL, any particular reason for choosing Federer and Zlatan?

Rahul: Yeah, Federer is pretty obvious. I’ve been watching him play, and something I love about him is the sheer determination and passion to keep coming back and keep winning. As Ben mentioned with Tiger Woods, Roger could quit and still go down as one of the best in the history of the sport. But he still keeps coming back, and keeps competing and the way he does it with so much humility is very inspiring. On the other hand, there is Zlatan who is completely opposite. Brash, loud, his confidence is just so enjoyable. I’ve always loved his confidence and the slight arrogance that he’s always had. The belief he’s had in his skill has been amazing.

Isa: Let’s do some Q&As. This is going to be pretty quick. If there is any athlete you’ve met through Red Bull that you’d love to train with or try their sport, who would it be and why? KL, you’d been in a Porsche on the Austrian circuit, right?

Rahul: Never doing that again. I’d love to be the guy driving the car, but never the guy on the other side. It was really scary. I love the speed but don’t love sitting on the other side. When I’m not in control of a situation, I just get more scared.

Rahul: I’ve met CS Santosh. He’s a Red Bull athlete. He happens to come from Bengaluru as well. I’d love to try my hand at his sport. It’s really scary but still looks like a lot of fun and something I’d love to try.

Isa: Smriti?

Smriti: I don’t think I’ve met many Red Bull athletes except KL Rahul. But definitely in the future. I watch a lot of Red Bull videos that they put online. There are a lot of lovely women with some amazing fitness and core strength. I’d love to have a training session with them, though I think I’ll look really bad in front of them. But there’s definitely a lot to learn from them.

Isa: Any sport you’d like to try?

Smriti: Umm, probably something that’s not done much in India. Something like surfing or skating. That’ll be something really cool to learn.

Isa: Ben, what about you?

Ben: Umm, Alex Albon, F1 driver. Yeah, I want to get behind the wheel of an F1 car. Never going to happen. But I’d definitely like to try.

Rahul: Never say never with Red Bull.

Isa: Alright, amazing! Thanks for joining, Smriti, KL and Ben. You guys are superstars, and it’s been great to have your time.

Rahul: Thanks so much, Isa.

Ben: Cheers everyone!