KL Rahul answers 18 questions from fans

KL Rahul - Shut Out The Noise

KL Rahul has been one of the best batsman in cricket for the past year or so.

While the game took a break, he continued to stay focussed by working on his fitness at home and preparing for the season ahead.

He will captain the Punjab side for the first time this season and has been hard at work in UAE where the league will take place from September to November.

Amid the training, fitness and team bonding sessions, he took some time out to interact with fans on social media. As part of his ‘Ask Me Anything’ session, he responded to some fan questions. Check out a few below.

Name someone you look up to who is not a cricketer.

Someone I look up to is Roger Federer.

What is your favourite cheat meal?

It really depends on what mood I’m in. I like burgers and pizzas. I like biryani also. So one of them for sure.

What is one thing you miss most when you are away for a game?

I miss my dog Simba the most.

Who is the most challenging bowler you have faced?

The most challenging bowler so far has been Rashid Khan.

Name one dream player (playing or retired) you would want on your squad.

A player I would want in my squad (who is not in my squad already) would be Ben Stokes .

What is your first memory of playing cricket in your childhood?

The earliest memories of me playing cricket in my childhood were those days when I would break all the windows in my neighbourhood and get chased off the road. So yeah, some really good memories.

What is your favourite batting shot?

My favourite shots are the on-drive and the pull shot.

Is there a pre-match ritual you follow?

I think visualization is something I do before every game.

If you were not a cricketer, what would you be?

I’m not sure. I think I would have played another sport for sure. So (if not a cricketer) I would have been a sportsman for sure.

Which has been the most memorable innings of your life?

The most memorable innings of my life will be my first Test hundred in Sydney (January 2015).

What is the next tattoo you are planning to get?

My next tattoo? I do have something planned and I’m sure it will be out on Red Bull TV soon. So stay tuned.

KL Rahul explains his tattoos

What is the best piece of advice you got that you remember everyday?

The advice that I remember is: “Cricket is a very simple game. The simpler you keep it, the more rewards the game will give you.”

What is your favourite video game?

My favourite video game would be FIFA. But I haven’t been playing a lot of video games off late so maybe I’ll have to start again now.

Name a historic cricket match you would have loved to play in.

The Calcutta Test match – India vs Australia (March 2001) – where Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman got a big partnership and India ended up winning the game.

Who do you consider as your inspiration?

My cricket idols are Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. My style idol is David Beckham. My overall sports idol is Roger Federer.

At what age did you start playing cricket?

My father tells me I was three or four when I picked up the bat and used to run around the house playing cricket. The first time I went to a summer camp was when I was 11 years old.

Which is your favourite format? T20, ODI or Test?

I like all three formats – I have to say that first. But my favourite would be Test cricket because the challenges of Test cricket are massive.

How do you keep yourself energetic and focussed?