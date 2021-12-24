KL Rahul: “I have started enjoying Test cricket again”

KL Rahul has been one of cricket’s top batsmen in the past few years.

In 2021, he made a memorable comeback to Test cricket during India’s tour of England over August-September. The elegant Indian batsman, who seems a natural fit for the longest form of the game, paved the way for an Indian victory at Lord’s in the second Test of the series. He scored 129 in the first innings and was declared the man of the match as India won the Test by 151 runs.

He was also one of the leading run scorers in the 2021 season of India’s biggest franchise league with 626 runs. In this interview, he recaps the highs and lows of 2021 and tells us what lies ahead for him.

KL Rahul © Ali Bharmal

01 How is your thigh injury healing?

It’s healing pretty well. It’s been 10 days since I had the injury. The recovery is in progress and I have started my rehab so hopefully in a couple of weeks it should be fine.

02 What are the challenges of playing tournaments in a bubble?

Playing sport is challenging, mentally and physically. It takes a lot out of you emotionally as well. When you are put in a bubble, all of those things are heightened because there is no way to let out your emotion. If you were having a bad day, and there was no bubble, you could always go out for a meal with your friends, relax and get your mind away from the game. But in a bubble it’s just tough. If you have your family around it’s a good way to get your mind off, but they aren’t with us always, so the bubble becomes a lonely place.

To keep waking up every day and doing the same things again and again, sometimes in a bubble you sort of lose motivation. These are the few challenges I have faced so far but I try and manage them to the best of my ability and look ahead. I try to have a positive mind-set.

03 How special was scoring the hundred at Lord's? Especially since it helped India win the match?

Very, very special. I had been away from Test cricket for a long time. I was dropped a couple of years ago and since then I have just been travelling with the team for four-five series, just waiting for my opportunity to play. When I got that opportunity in England, I was thrilled and excited that I could do well. Especially, Lord’s being Lord’s. It was a very memorable Test match and a special, historic place to play cricket. So scoring a hundred there and then winning the Test match will always be one of my most special memories.

04 How did the team celebrate after scoring their first win at the Oval in 50 years?

This England series was very special for all of us. We did some amazing, very memorable things. We’ve been going to England and we’ve always had our chances to win Test matches and Test series, but we’d always just missed out because of 10-15 minutes of bad cricket. But this time we were all very focused and disciplined, and we really wanted to win a series in England. And that showed in our intensity. Winning Test matches at Lord’s and Oval in the same series has not been done by a lot of countries before.

We were over the moon, but we had a Test match to play in a few days so we didn’t really celebrate. The last match was scheduled to take place in Manchester. We just wanted to finish the series and then celebrate after we won the series. The celebration is still pending. (the last match of the series was rescheduled to July 2022)

05 Are you now more comfortable transitioning from one format to another in a short span?

I don’t think so. I don’t think you ever get comfortable doing that; it’s very challenging. But as I said, I am trying to learn and grow with each series and each game. So fingers crossed, I can do the transformation the best possible way I can. It’s a huge challenge I look forward to.

06 Have you made any technical changes this year?

Technically, I don’t think there’s been a huge improvement. There have been a few things that I had to go back, work on and fix, and that’s gone pretty well. That’s a good sign for me. I have been in a good space. I have been disciplined and focused and wanted to play Test cricket again. I have started enjoying playing Test cricket again, which is the most important thing. Really happy that the few games I played in England I could contribute for the team.

07 What were the best and lowest points of 2021?

The thing that stands out for me is the Test series in England. The lowest would be, again the England series, and the T20 series that happened in India in Ahmedabad. I played four innings and I don’t think I managed to score any runs. I got two ducks and few other single digit scores, which was quite tough but I’m happy I was able to bounce back from that.

KL Rahul © Ali Bharmal

08 India has a pretty packed schedule in 2022 as well, with tours to England, South Africa, West Indies and Australia. What are you looking forward to?

I’m looking forward to travelling and touring so many different countries. England and South Africa have always been challenging for touring Indian teams. Like I said, each day I will have to get better and keep growing and try to do my best for the team.

09 Why did you decide to part ways with the Punjab franchise team at the end of the 2021 season?

I have been with them for four years and I’ve had a great run with them. Just wanted to see what’s in store for me and if there’s a new journey for me. It was a tough call obviously. I have been attached to Punjab for a long time. I wanted to see if I can do something else.

10 What are your thoughts on Rahul Dravid taking over as the head coach of Team India?

I have worked with Rahul Dravid earlier as well. I am very happy that he is part of the Team India set-up. Apart from being a legend of the game and one of the best Indian cricketers, after his retirement he worked with Under-19 teams and India A teams, and has done a phenomenal job with them. I did play a series under him for India A against the England Lions.

I spent a lot of time with him and enjoyed having him as the coach. He is someone who comes with so much experience and knowledge of the game, and he is a true gentleman. Having him around with Team India, the boys are loving it so far. We look forward to creating special memories with him as the coach and creating a better team environment so we can win as many cups as possible.