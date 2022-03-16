Check out what Kumar Sangakkara has planned for Rajasthan Royals in 2022

During the auction, Rajasthan Royals focused more on player values than player names The amazing jersey reveal was important to create a buzz for the team ahead of the IPL The experienced Rajasthan Royals side has a lot of players that can take on leadership or match-winning roles Support staff will be crucial in helping players combat bubble fatigue Sanju Samson is one of the best T20 players and has natural leadership quality Lasitha Malinga is great at reading the game and Royals will benefit from his analytical skills The variety and versatility in Rajasthan Royals bowling unit means they can mix and match according to opposition and conditions Why are youngsters like like Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal so important to the franchise Devdutt Padikkal brings more flexibility to the top order Rajasthan Royals will update the high-performance centre and help with more holistic development of players

Rajasthan Royals are brimming with hope as they head into the 2022 Indian Premier League season, which begins on March 26.

The Sanju Samson-led side is replete with match-winners and has an impressive mix of youth and experience and will be looking to win their second IPL title. During the auction, they strengthened the bowling unit by picking Indian spin stars Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The Royals also finished the auction on a high, buying four overseas players -- New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile, New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and South Africa batsman Rassie van der Dussen – in a row.

As the Royals entered their final lap of preparation ahead of the 2022 season, we caught up with the franchise’s director of cricket and head coach Kumara Sangakkara in a Clubhouse session hosted by Suhail Chandhok on the Red Bull Cricket room. Sangakkara spoke about the amazing jersey reveal, the team make-up and what we can expect from the Royals in the coming season.

Below is the entire Clubhouse conversation. After the audio are some key takeaways from the session with Sangakkara.

01 During the auction, Rajasthan Royals focused more on player values rather than player names

Rajasthan Royals retained three players – Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal—ahead of the 2022 Indian Premier League auction. According to Kumar Sangakkara, the team management was more focused on bringing in players of greater value rather than big names to make a more balanced squad.

“We got a lot more than we bargained for,” the Sri Lankan legend said during the Clubhouse session.

“We were looking for an Indian core, quality Indian batters, quality Indian bowlers, quality Indian spinners, supported by really good experienced overseas players. We managed to get almost all the players we were looking for.”

Squad: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.

Riyan Parag © Steve Dsouza

02 The amazing jersey reveal was important to create a buzz for the team ahead of the IPL

Keeping up with their tradition of innovative jersey launch, Red Bull and Rajasthan Royals combined for an epic film. FMX legend Robbie Maddison was seen zipping past some Jaipur landmarks and indulging in breathtaking stunts before he jumped off a five-storey building at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium to deliver the new jersey to Royals players Samson and Chahal.

Robbie Maddison in Jaipur © Ali Bharmal

“I enjoyed it! A little risky that entire thing!” the 44-year-old Sangakkara said. “And it was really well done, I mean what a stunt! Off that building, into those boxes and right out. And who better to present the jersey to, than you skipper Sanju Samson and the one and only Yuzvendra Chahal. Excitement, in terms of fan connection. The media, the hype is so important in IPL.”

Robbie Maddison in the streets of Jaipur © Ali Bharmal

03 The experienced Rajasthan Royals side has a lot of players that can take on leadership or match-winning roles

Players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Jos Buttler and Nathan Coulter-Nile come with a wealth of experience. And though the Royals have a lot of players who have the ability to win a match single-handedly on a given day, head coach Sangakkara is more interested in them performing as a unit.

“These players are very experienced, in how to look at that and how to become a cohesive unit and then create the opportunities for them to be brilliant, or for other teammates to be brilliant, depending on the situation,” he said.

“Irrespective of the results, we have a wonderfully accomplished squad that can play in different conditions, against different oppositions. It’s a squad that’s got great leadership potential, a lot of experience, both local and overseas. It’s allowing them the freedom to go out there and play their cricket; to lead themselves and lead each other rather than us being too prescriptive. They are not novices in the game, they’ll do a lot to help the younger players in the squad develop as well. Our job as coaches is to support them, guide them and let them free.”

04 Support staff will be crucial in helping players combat bubble fatigue

Professional athletes are still coming to terms with life during the pandemic. Teams will enter the Indian Premier League bubble for a few days before they can resume preparation.

Sangakkara believes that it will be up to the support staff to help the players stay mentally focused through the length of the tournament. The Royals have hired mental coach Paddy Upton as the ‘Team Catalyst’.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for everyone. A lot of things we take for granted have changed. Restrictions, bubbles, mental health concerns -- all of these dynamics can affect performance and change an individual’s outlook in a matter of a few days, in tournament, pre-tournament,” Sangakkara said.

“We have seen players withdraw, citing bubble-fatigue. It’s a very fluid situation. We need to create something that we all trust and players can always reference back to. If things are getting a little bit confusing or they need to focus on one specific, solid, consistent message or structure, that is the responsibility of the coaching staff, management to create that culture. You can put all the abstract thoughts and fancy words in this, but at the end of the day it’s about committing to it and executing it. It shouldn’t change with results.”

05 Sanju Samson is one of the best T20 players and has natural leadership quality

Sanju Samson will lead the team for the second year running. Having made his IPL debut with the Royals in 2013, the flamboyant batsman has grown in stature through the years. Sangakkara believes retaining the 27-year-old was a no-brainer as he is one of the best players in the shortest format of the game.

“Irrespective of him being the captain or the future of RR, he is one of the best T20 players,” the head coach said.

“He is a magnificent player, destructive, match-winner, has every ability that you want in a batter. He was captain before I took over last season. I have come to know him really well and admire him. He’s got such a passion for RR. He started here, he values that. He is a captain who is willing to admit that he doesn’t know everything as yet and he is going to grow into it. He’s got natural leadership qualities. He’s going to get better and better.

“He’s a simple guy, a man of few words, very grounded. He’s absolutely suited for this job and it’s made working with him so much easier and fun. He’s got a sense of humour as well, and it comes out once in a while. He’s got a lot of pride, he wants to win. All I can do is give him the best support to be able to be that leader he knows he can be.”

06 Lasitha Malinga is great at reading the game and Royals will benefit from his analytical skills

Sangakkara will reunite with his former Sri Lankan teammate Lasitha Malinga this season. The legendary Sri Lankan bowler joined the Rajasthan Royals team as their fast bowling coach this season.

“He’s one of the greatest that has played IPL and white ball cricket,” Sangakkara said of Malinga.

“He’s very tactical and analytical. He reads bowling very well, his own and other. He also reads batters very well. His feedback in team meetings and the input in how we (Sri Lanka) played the opposition was amazing. He knew the risk and reward factor in a decision he has made on the field. That is what he brings into RR, in terms of his mentoring, coaching skills to our fast bowling unit. I think he will make a big impact. I am not expecting miracles from anyone. I am just expecting them to learn and grow throughout the season. His experience of playing IPL in Mumbai will be very helpful.”

07 The variety and versatility in Rajasthan Royals bowling unit means they can mix and match according to opposition and conditions

The IPL throws up surprises regularly, and it is up to the teams to scramble for cover. Over the years, we have seen that teams that can adapt quickly to any given situation stand a better chance.

Even though batsmen dominate the stage, Sangakkara believes it is equally important to invest in bowlers who are not easily intimidated.

“We have a very good bowling line-up,” said Sangakkara. “Bowling is such an important part and to have the two spinners in Ashwin and Chahal, to have Prasidh, Saini, Boult and Nathan, it’s encouraging. We can mix and match and see what is the best combination to have on a given day.”

08 Why are youngsters like Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal so important to the franchise

While experience goes a long way in this League, the Rajasthan Royals have also kept faith in their youngsters. Not only did they retain Jaiswal, but they will also continue with Riyan Parag, despite the 20-year-old struggling for the past two seasons.

“I don’t want to single out, but we have some very good young players. They all have the potential,” said Sangakkara.

“We saw what Yashasvi can do last season; we are still scratching the surface with him. He’s very exciting and a guy who has tremendous courage and determination growing up. He’s committed and works hard, sometimes too hard. He wants to learn all the time. We are very fortunate to have come across Yashasvi and have him in our squad. When it comes to Riyan, again, what an exciting player! You are talking about strength, power, ability to clear the lines. Good against pace and spin, good against the short ball. He’s a young man, a different personality to Yashashvi Jaiswal. He has more energy and vibrancy in a different way. He’s a guy who’s excited to play and want to do well.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal © Rajasthan Royals

09 Devdutt Padikkal brings more flexibility to the top order

One of the most talented youngsters on the domestic circuit, Devdutt Padikkal will also turn up in the Rajasthan colours this season. Sangakkara believes Padikkal has the ability to bat, and bat well, anywhere in the top order, be it as an opener, No 3 or No 4.

“I watched Devdutt for the last two seasons, he is so accomplished,” he said. “He is a guy as he goes through an innings, increases his scoring rate and minimizes the risk. I would love to have Devdutt Paddikal’s leg-side play. His flicks and his ability against pace is wonderful.”

While the IPL team is the face of the Rajasthan Royals franchise, they are also doing a lot of work to identify and spot talent. Sangakkara informed that the Royals will soon have an updated high-performance centre which will help with holistic development of players.

“Our high-performance centre in Nagpur is going to get a facelift and a new purpose in being a new year-round hub where we direct players we want to look at, direct players from within out IPL team,” he said.

“Also provide life skills, through programs that we can do on leadership, career counseling and investment management. We are providing an over-all player development. We are going to look at things like social responsibility.”