Lakshya Sen: “I want to be in top-level badminton for the next 8-10 years”

In the past year and a half, Lakshya Sen has emerged as one of India’s brightest sporting talents. The boy from Almora, Uttarakhand had been earmarked for success as he found a spot in the prestigious Prakash Padukone Academy at the age of 10.

A former World No 1 in juniors, Lakshya made an almost seamless transition to the big leagues. At the 2021 World Championships, an unseeded Lakshya clinched a bronze medal.

But 2022 was a breakout year for the Indian youngster. He started the season by winning the Indian Open, his first Super 500 title won in front of home fans. He defeated reigning world champion at the time, Loh Kean Yew, in the final to capture the Indian Open. Lakshya continued with his giant-killing spree as he fell World No 1 Victor Axelsen in the semi-final of the German Open later in the year.

Lakshya Sen © Ali Bharmal

At the 2022 All England Open, a tournament that has a special place in Indian badminton history, he scored the scalps of World No 3 Anders Antonsen and World No 7 Lee Zii Jia to reach the finals. Sen was also part of the Indian team that created history at the Thomas Cup, winning the premier men’s team event for the very first time. Keeping up the momentum, he won a silver in the men’s team event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and a gold in men’s singles.

Still only 21, the smart speedy shuttler, who rose to a career high rank world No 6 in November 2022, is likely to be the flagbearer for Indian badminton in coming years.

In this interview, Lakshya talks about the best moments of his senior career so far and goals for future.

2022 was an incredible year for you and Indian badminton. What were your favourite moments?

2022 was a great year for me. My top memories would be winning the Thomas Cup, winning the Commonwealth gold, and playing the All England (Open) finals.

Lakshya Sen © Ali Bharmal

After the breakthrough 2022 year for you, what were the things you worked on to make sure you keep growing?

I kept working on my fitness to improve myself after every tournament. I was gaining a lot of confidence at the same time by playing in big tournaments and getting good results. I just tried to keep the momentum going, and tried to keep myself fit at the time.

Can you talk a little bit about the camaraderie in the Indian team and how it helps, especially since you travel together for so many tournaments?

We have a great camaraderie between the team. It was a mix of good seniors and a really young team. Also we keep travelling for tournaments throughout the year so we spend a lot of time together as a team. It was a matter of all coming together at the team event and bonding. Everyone was there for each other, that really made a difference.

Lakshya Sen © Ali Bharmal

When you entered the senior tour, which was that one match/tournament that gave you the confidence that you belong at this level?

The tournament I played in 2020, just before Covid, my first All England Open. It was my first tournament at that high level; before that I was playing in lower-level tournaments like Challengers or Super 100s or 300s. This was the first tournament where I won against a top-20 player in the first round and went on to play World No 1 Victor Axelsen in the second round. I could stretch him in both the games (Lakshya lost 17-21, 18-21). That was an eye-opener for me and a really good learning experience. That made me believe in myself a lot more.

Lakshya Sen © Ali Bharmal I kept working on my fitness to improve myself after every tournament. Lakshya Sen

There are some big events in 2023. The Asian Games is coming up and the Olympic qualification cycle has begun. How are you preparing for it?

It’s a crucial few months for me. It will be important to choose the right tournaments this year and maintain a good ranking. At the same time, I want to get a few good training weeks in so that I can maintain my fitness.

What are your biggest career goals?

My biggest career goal is to play top-level badminton for the next 8-10 years. And I want to win a lot more tournaments in the future.

Lakshya Sen © Ali Bharmal

Who have been the biggest influences in your life and career?

Prakash (Padukone) Sir, Vimal (Kumar) Sir, and my family have been the biggest influences in my career.

Apart from badminton, what are your interests?

I like going out with my friends. I also follow a lot of other sports. I also love playing PlayStation and love travelling.