Discover Lakshya Sen’s attention to detail that goes into fitness training

There’s a lot that goes into shaping the Lakshya Sen most tend to observe and celebrate on court.

It’s the result of a relentless work ethic that he takes on each day, the grind on court complemented by his efforts off it, all in a bid to raise his fitness levels.

It’s what has helped him survive the extended points, retrieve the shuttle when least expected, and stay clinical to dispatch a winner when the opportunity arises.

Lakshya attributes it to the regimented routine that he maintains to constantly raise the bar each day, where there’s an equal focus on training as well as the recovery session that follows.

“While I do give a lot of importance to fitness, it’s not just about training hard but also recovering well for the next day. The time you invest in recovery is as important as what you dedicate to training,” Lakshya says.

Every session is followed by stretching and low intensity exercises for active recovery. Lakshya also takes on ice baths, steam and sauna, massage sessions, and joint mobilisation work, depending on his needs.

“The idea is to ensure that I have the capability to push when I come back to train the following day,” he says.

Numbers play an important part in gauging his progress. The scientific approach has helped Lakshya understand his body better and in turn, allowed him to continue building on the fitness levels.

“We’ve been able to gather a lot of knowledge based on how much I can push in a day, the way my body is recovering, and the energy levels I come back with for the next session.

“For instance, I’ve come to realise that keeping the VO2 max number above the 62-65 bracket is vital and I need to put in the right work to ensure that I at least maintain it, if not take it higher. The moment it drops, I know that we need to improve on something. These numbers make it evident when I’m doing something well,” he says.

Aiding Lakshya in his fitness goals are visits to Red Bull’s Athlete Performance Centre where specialized equipment helps him train and also gauge his fitness levels, like his VO2 max levels.

When he is back home, his constant companion during training is a can of Red Bull, especially during the longer sessions. It’s no different for Lakshya before gearing up for an opponent.

“I sip on Red Bull before a match as the caffeine keeps me alert. A typical match lasts between 1-1.5 hours, while a training session lasts about 2-2.5 hours. So at the end of each workout, I try to drink some Red Bull for energy,” he says.

While Lakshya has been consistent with his performance and ranking this year, he is aware that there’s a lot of room for improvement when it comes to fitness.

“We do a lot of badminton specific fitness on court, as well as in the gym and on the training ground. I give a lot of importance to fitness, but I feel it can get better. It’s not something I do for a few months and then slack off. This is a daily process to take my fitness to the next level,” he says.