How Lakshya Sen has climbed the badminton charts through dedicated training

There was a lot to celebrate during Lakshya Sen’s encounter against Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in July 2024.

Firstly, it was a straight-games win against a higher-ranked opponent, whom he had beaten just once in five encounters prior. But the match will be best remembered for a moment that came at a critical juncture of the first game when Lakshya was leading 19-18.

It’s a shot that is now a part of Lakshya’s legacy.

The shuttle had gone past him on the backhand side and the point seemed to have been long concluded in Jonatan’s favour. In the next moment, Lakshya pulled off an escape, contorting his body to extend his arm behind him and reached out for the shuttle, returning a no-look backhand shot that his opponent hardly expected.

The resultant unforced error from Jonatan came at a crucial moment and eventually handed Lakshya the first game.

“We do play that shot in practice sometimes, but in match situations we don’t usually try it. In this case, the shuttle was on its way and I had no other option but to play that shot, so it was quite instinctive. It also went viral because when players usually execute that shot, it doesn’t lead to winning a rally. It’s usually just a weak return to the opponent after which he finishes the point,” Lakshya says.

That point certainly changed the dynamics of the encounter. Jonatan lost the momentum here on and the second game was a breeze for Lakshya.

The win was celebrated by Lakshya and his fans, but that shot is firmly etched in the memory of every badminton aficionado. And most certainly, his opponent on the day, Jonatan.

“Jonatan was probably thinking it was his point because he was attacking during the entire rally. So winning the rally and the timing of it made a huge difference mentally,” Lakshya says.

“Then again, from the audience point of view, it was something extraordinary. I remember journalists asking me about that viral shot after the match. And I simply asked, ‘Which shot?’. It was just another point; that was my mindset at the time,” he adds.

Lakshya has worked hard on his defensive game © Focus Sports

The defensive shot is a good indicator of the progress Lakshya has made over the years. During his junior days, he was better known for his attacking prowess. Arming himself with a steely defensive game is something that he developed while transitioning to the seniors.

“During my junior years, it was important that I played a more attacking game. But at the same time, I knew I had to improve my defence. These days, about 50 minutes of each session is purely dedicated to defence, with three people continuously hitting at me from the other side,” he says.

A number of factors have been integral to Lakshya’s defensive game. For instance, getting into the right positions on court has been a constant work in progress over the last 3-4 years.

“I keep in mind where I position myself when I play a toss or during the lift. Also, where I take the lift is crucial – if it’s at the back and deep, I aggressively take up a defensive position so that I can take the next shot quickly. And in turn, I know that the opponent cannot play a sharp shot at least 70-80% of the time from the backline. So positioning my defence is something I’ve worked on over the last few years,” he says.

Lakshya reaches for the shuttle © Focus Sports

Playing the waiting game often requires immense patience in order to seize the right moment to go on the counter and transition from defence to offence.

“I’ve often been called a defensive player. When the opponent is on the offence, he’s the one controlling the rallies. So it is important that I have a strong defence, hold back until the right moment arrives, and play the counterattacking game to displace the opponent,” Lakshya explains.

“Defence is something I keep getting better at the more I play. But on the whole, my aim is to have a good overall game, where I can transition from defence to attack with ease. And I feel like I’ve done well over the last few years when it comes to this aspect of my game,” he says.

The average defensive training session sees Lakshya up against multiple feeders, the sole aim to play the shuttle back from every position on the court. It’s when he often produces those innovative strokes to keep the point in play when the opponent least expects it, before making a quick switch to attack mode.

“On defence, you always tend to be under pressure. And that’s the time you develop a few unconventional strokes. For instance, if you set off in a certain direction and then have the shuttle directed towards your body, you have little choice but to play between the legs or behind the back, because it’s usually your last option,” he says.

Lakshya retrieves a shuttle from back court © Focus Sports

It’s what makes Lakshya’s game unpredictable and often keeps the opponent guessing – the ability to be patient while on defence, before switching to his instinctive attacking game and striking that incisive blow to come out on top, one point at a time.

“Every aspect of the game requires a lot of work. And at the same time, you know it can get a lot better. While the defensive game is where I’ve improved over the years, this variation in my game is what I want to continue building on,” he says.