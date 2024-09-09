How Lakshya Sen prepares to take on big rivals on the badminton court

His last match in August saw Lakshya Sen up against Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia. Though his opponent was higher ranked, the Indian shuttler enjoyed a 4-1 advantage over him.

However, Lakshya was quite aware that this would be no easy contest. When they had met in March 2024, Lakshya had to bring out his best in a come from behind victory over Lee, prevailing 21-19 in a tight decider.

I just treat them as any other opponent in the world and give them all equal respect. Lakshya Sen

Things looked on track after Lakshya took the first game in their latest encounter in Paris. But he lost the next two to eventually go down fighting against Lee.

“What works for Lee is that he has the attitude to accept things the way they are and get on with the job in hand,” Lakshya says.

Lakshya during a training session © Focus Sports

The defeat rankled briefly, but Lakshya is now all too familiar with looking past the setbacks and planning for the next player to stand across the net.

“These are opponents I play every other week in World Tour events. I just treat them as any other opponent in the world and give them all equal respect. They have a good game and I have to give my best on any particular day to beat them. So that’s the game plan I have in mind,” Lakshya says.

Most of the focus is on how I’m going to control and dictate the game. Lakshya Sen

In the encounter before facing Lee, Lakshya had gone down fighting to World No. 2 Victor Axelsen of Denmark, his toughest opponent till date, whom he’s beaten just once in his career.

“Victor is a mental beast on court and what stands out about him is the manner in which he prepares for a match,” Lakshya says.

Lakshya Sen during a training session © Focus Sports

Gearing up for any encounter needs careful planning and crafty execution once on court. Lakshya takes time out to study each opponent, picking out everything from their general style of play to specific tendencies in different situations.

“The first thing is to understand what I’m going to do on court, what will be my strategies. And then being aware of what the opposition’s strengths are, what I need to avoid, understanding what he does in certain situations, being aware of specific strokes, and getting ready to tackle the situations. Besides that, most of the focus is on how I’m going to control and dictate the game,” he says.

Since turning professional, Lakshya has had the opportunity to play a few players on multiple occasions. Over time, he’s come to understand their traits and what makes them formidable contenders each time around.

He enjoys the physicality that Julien Carraggi of Belgium brings to the court, the solid strategy of Guatemalan veteran Kevin Cordon, and the smart play of Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei. One opponent he marks out for a lively encounter on most occasions is Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

“Jonatan is a fighter on court and it’s always tough against him,” Lakshya says.

Lakshya Sen during a badminton training session on a court © Focus Sports

His teammate, HS Prannoy, is someone Lakshya looks up to for what he’s been able to achieve in spite of being a late bloomer.

“Prannoy started getting his results a lot later, but he was patient all throughout. He’s an inspiration to a lot of young Indian badminton players,” Lakshya says.

For Lakshya, there’s learning of all sorts and from every opponent that he’s up against. It’s a continual process, which he knows will go a long way in shaping his results in the future.