Learn how to have a career in gaming through the experiences of TbOne

Shobith ‘TbOne’ Rai is a renowned streamer and gaming content creator.

He was introduced to the world of gaming in 2009 and played Counter Strike 1.6 in the beginning of his career. He took the decision to become a full-time gaming streamer in September 2017. Since then he has played Valorant, Fortnite, Among Us and GTA V on his channel.

His YouTube channel has a variety of other gaming content as well. Currently, he has more than two lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel.

TbOne recently appeared on Red Bull Game On as a contestant on the Good Game Show , where streamers, content creators and pro gamers went head-to-head in a unique game show format that saw them test their knowledge and quick-thinking skills. While on shoot for the game show, we picked TbOne’s brain for a bit.

Since making his foray into the world of streaming, TbOne has not looked back. In this tenure as a streamer, some of his experiments have succeed while some haven’t. Here TbOne gets frank and candid about his learnings.

TbOne and Sharkshe, a team on Good Game Show © Critical x

You have to be comfortable with the audience to make it as a streamer

"My gaming journey started with Counter Strike 1.6 in 2009. I switched to playing CS:GO in 2012, and continued playing this game until 2020,” says TbOne.

“In September 2017, I started streaming with the PC version of PUBG. I did not use any face camera, because I was not very comfortable showing my face. But I understood that face value is necessary to become a streamer. After two months, I started switching my camera on to show my face during streaming. I learnt that I had better connection and dialogue with the audience while showing when they could see my face.

Secure your studies and career elsewhere before getting into gaming

"The first thing I would suggest to anyone interested in gaming is to complete your studies. I would say you should think of dedicating yourself to gaming only after you start earning from a job or business. I had an IT job in Bengaluru in 2013. I worked for eight years and bought a gaming PC with my own money.

“When I started doing good in streaming, I informed the family about the decision to go into full-time gaming and they supported me."

The early stages of streaming will be difficult; stay consistent

"The road to becoming a streamer is never easy. The competition has increased so making a name for yourself in the gaming scene is much tougher now. I started streaming in 2017 and had a difficult time in the initial couple of years.

“You should be consistent in your streaming. Don’t be discouraged if only a few people watch your streaming in the early days. I have seen days when my streams were watched by just one or two people, but I never stopped working hard."

Set yourself targets of certain milestones

"When I started streaming, I decided to become a full-time gamer only after I had attained one lakh subscribers on my YouTube channel. I set a similar target to reach 1,30,000 subscribers.

“In today's era, Instagram reels has also contributed to increasing the view-count and reaching the audience. I have also shifted my focus to Instagram reels and often post content related to the game."

Learn to edit videos from your streams; they will boost your reach

"For the first two years of streaming, I didn't upload any videos, such as highlights or funny moments. Then I was advised by my mentor Goldie Bhai that uploading snippet videos is an important part of the channel's growth. YouTube algorithm also pushes edited videos to more people because not everyone will watch seven-eight-hour streams.

“Following this advice, I decided to put up three videos a week, often edited down from my streams. I saw an immediate increase in my subscriber count after this. Sometimes a single video is enough for a boost to the channel. Maybe that one video will trend and new audiences will start watching you.”

Choose a specific time to conduct your streams based on your audience

"80 per cent of my audience is from India, while the rest is from outside the country. I have experimented with the streaming time and come to the conclusion that my audience is more active at 8 pm. So I prefer to conduct my streams from 8 pm to 11-12 pm. I also stream twice a week (Thursdays and Fridays) at 11 am to cater to the 20 per cent of my audience from outside India.”

Try to reply to all fan messages

"I often receive messages from fans on Instagram and YouTube. I often share these messages on social media and try to respond to each one. A streamer should take care to connect, communicate and respect their fans and audience."

Avoid the temptation of conducting giveaway campaigns

"I think it was a big mistake to distribute free things (giveaways) with the intention of increasing my subscriber count. This was at a time when I used to give CS:GO skins for free. But that was a mistake because those viewers were not loyal and used to come to my channel just to get free stuff. My advice is to avoid distributing free things because those viewers will leave you when the free things run out."