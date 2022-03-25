“Music festivals keep a society healthy”

Even though it’s been nearly a decade since Lifafa aka Suryakant Sawhney has been releasing his distinctively hypnotic style of electronic music in Hindi and Urdu, it’s only in the last five years that India has really woken up to his genius.

To his credit, there is a lot that is accessible and affable about Lifafa – as his second album Jaago (2018) stands testament to a acid house, disco-soaked old-school Bollywood-informed blend – but Sawhney has remained boundary-pushing. His latest album Superpower 2020, which came out in 2021 (delayed by the artist’s own admission, but better late than never) saw him embark on lengthier sonic sojourns.

Where songs such as ‘Nikamma’, ‘Ek Nagma’ and ‘Jaago’ were primed to make people move and feel at the same time, Superpower 2020 had a more socio-political bent that arguably makes one want to move and think. So far, Lifafa has lorded over festivals and club shows alike with powerful material like ‘Wahin Ka Wahin’ and ‘Mann Ki Baat’. For good measure, he went back to one of his previous compositions ‘Irradon’ and steeped in even more atmospheric, psychedelic hues with producer D80 on Superpower 2020.

Also part of alternative/psychedelic act Peter Cat Recording Co, Sawhney is a one-man party-starter with Lifafa as he gets behind the decks. Originally based out of New Delhi, the artist moved to Goa and neither that nor the pandemic has greatly impacted his demand at festivals and clubs. Below, he speaks about moving to Goa and performing at Red Bull Off The Roof at Bacardi NH7 Weekender and the importance of music festivals.

What has it been like shifting base to Goa? How, if at all, has that affected your songwriting?

After a decade in Delhi I just didn’t feel any intellectual stimulation, or anything really so the shift was nice, regardless of where my wife and I were moving. It’s been seamless luckily, PCRC also moved so it felt easier. Goa has a strange post-apocalyptic landscape, lots of old houses reclaimed by nature for example which has certainly begun to have an impact. We’ll see.

There’s a very spiritual quality heard in Lifafa songs, especially on Superpower 2020. What draws you to that sort of music?

Not really, other than the ‘Wahin Ka Wahin’ sample, it’s pretty sparse in that sense. That album was actually an attempt at reimagining a completely alternative Indian musical sound in some ways. I’ve started to understand Indian music differently, and I’ve really started loving its spiritual bend. It’s an essay, to be honest.

How do you look back on your recorded performance for the virtual edition of Bacardi NH7 Weekender in 2020?

It involved very little planning (laughs). But simply put, looking back, it’s a pretty strange and dark show with some really nice moments. I enjoyed recording it and it just made sense doing something like that, rather than just dance music.

How do you feel about playing on a big stage again?

I imagine it could be quite emotional for both the audience and performer. Two years on, it’s pretty clear that live music is irreplaceable.

What do you think about the return of a big music festival like Bacardi NH7 Weekender on-ground?

I’m wondering how it’ll feel myself but generally speaking its essential, like a tribal gathering. Such things keep a society healthy.

It’s your first time playing on Red Bull Off The Roof on the tour bus, right? What are you looking forward to with the performance?

I’ve never seen the bus or talked about it really so I’m quite curious to see what it’s like.

What else is coming up through 2022 in terms of performances and possible releases?

New PCRC , maybe new Lifafa, fewer performances.