Breaking
© Focus Sports
Dance
Check out the limited edition can for Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final
The iconic can of Red Bull Energy Drink has a new design on a limited edition can to celebrate the world final taking place in India.
Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final is coming to Mumbai!
The unique mixed-style street dance competition will take place on 9th November at NSCI Dome in Mumbai, where the international dance community will descend for a celebration of everything that is street dance.
To kickstart the celebrations, the official launch party was held on 18th September at The Nines in Juhu, where several announcements, releases, and unveilings entertained the audience.
As part of the show, the limited edition can for Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final, Mumbai/2024 was also unveiled.
With India getting the chance to host the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024, it was also an opportunity to give a local flavour to the iconic blue-silver rhombus design by featuring the iconic Gateway of India.
Wanting to also bring in elements of Red Bull Dance Your Style into the limited edition can, the aspect of audience voting was represented in the imagery. The fact that the audience gets to be the judge, and the winner of every battle and the eventual champion are decided by audience voting, was made part of the can design. The voting cards from the event – Blue vs Red – are shown in images on the can, with the live audience also visible.
Furthermore, since the limited edition can is celebrating a dance event, it was essential to also celebrate the dancers who are the star of the show. The two dancers featured in the design are THE D Soraki from Japan and Mekhola from India. It makes for a perfect story for the dancers, especially for THE D Soraki, who was the winner of Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2022.
The final element in the can design is a QR code, which leads to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final Game. Playing the game gives participants a chance to win tickets to watch the world final live in Mumbai.
The game is simple: watch five street dance digital battles and guess who won. You get +1 (plus one) point for every correct answer and -1 (minus one) point for every wrong answer. You can play multiple times to accumulate a big score.
The first- and second-placed participants on the leaderboard at the end of the campaign win two tickets each (one each for themselves and a plus-one) to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024.
Additionally, there is a separate leaderboard for the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final Game with 7-Eleven. The top-15 on the 7-Eleven leaderboard at the end of the campaign win two tickets each (one for themselves and one for a plus-one) to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024.