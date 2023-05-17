How Mahendra Mahajan chases record cycling speeds across Indian landscapes

The road from Leh to Manali has a unique allure for any traveller. There are sights to behold at every bend as you traverse the high passes, the stark mountains of Ladakh leading to the verdant valleys of Himachal Pradesh.

But for folks like Mahendra Mahajan, this raw terrain poses a heady challenge that is both exciting and daunting.

In July-August 2023, the endurance athlete from Nashik is looking to cycle the 472km route, with an eye on smashing the previous Guinness World Record of 29 hours 18 minutes 21 seconds, registered by Adil Teli in September 2022.

“My nephew, Om Mahajan, clocked 27 hours 25 minutes in 2021. It was recognised by the World Ultra Cycling Association, though not by Guinness. I simply want the record to be back in the family,” Mahendra says.

Mahendra Mahajan © Mahendra Mahajan

A long walk

Mahendra is no stranger to the route. He first drove the distance as part of Om’s crew, while supporting him on the ride. Then in July 2022, he walked the entire stretch in a time of four days 21 hours 13 minutes, the fastest journey on foot and a Guinness record.

“That was an adventure in itself. My car broke down on the second day and I was on my own for a long time. I even had to flag down a passing vehicle for water. A swollen ankle and a downpour towards the end made the going rough, but I pushed on and made the finish in the dead of the night,” Mahendra says.

“When you are highly motivated to achieve a target, you subconsciously try to ignore the pain. I considered the entire walk as one long trek – an exciting prospect, far from the daily routine. So your approach determines the mental state that you take with you on any of these attempts,” he adds.

Mahendra Mahajan at Tour of the Dragon 2012 © Mahendra Mahajan

Early days

It’s an attitude that Mahendra has developed over the last decade. Until 2012, the dentist by profession led a comfortable life, far from the world of endurance. His brother, Hitendra, who’s had a major influence on him since their younger days, inspired him to run his first marathon in 2012. Training for that event changed Mahendra’s life and got him hooked to the outdoors.

“As a student, I played a lot of games but it was nothing too serious. Those early running days were brutal, since I wanted to achieve a lot, without understanding the fact that I needed to follow a scientific approach towards training. I shed some serious weight, but I also injured myself in the process. It was a lot of trial and error, since there was nobody to guide me,” he says.

Around the same time, Mahendra picked up cycling. The first few 30km rides between Nashik and Trimbakeshwar left him knackered. He persevered with training to ride 150km in June 2012. Four months later, the brothers successfully finished the gruelling 268km Tour of the Dragon in Bhutan, one of the toughest single-day, mountain biking races in the world.

“That ride has four brutal climbs that rise to an altitude of close to 3,500 metres. But when I saw the cut-off of 16 hours, the first thought I had was – how exactly do I sit in the saddle for that long?” he recalls, laughing.

“Even during the race, there were a number of setbacks; everything from a jammed chain to riding a bicycle with a small frame that didn’t suit my height. It was a lot of learning. And I was satisfied to make it to the finish within the cut-off time, taking 16th place among 48 riders,” he recalls.

Mahendra Mahajan and his brother Hitendra © Mahendra Mahajan

Miles to ride

The ride transformed the Mahajans into endurance junkies, looking for the next challenge to continue growing as athletes. Right through 2013, they took on brevets, knocking off everything from 200km to 1,200km. In 2014, they attempted the Deccan Cliffhanger – a 643km race from Pune to Goa – where Mahendra finished in second spot, followed by his brother. Their timing was good enough to make an attempt at the Race Across America (4,828km).

But the distance made it evident that they would need to add some structure to the training. Under coach Miten Thakker, they started focussing on other key aspects of cycling such as cadence, interval training and heart rate zones, in addition to logging the miles. In 2015, they took top spot in their category (18-49 years), riding in the relay format as a team.

It set the stage for their longest ride yet – a staggering 6,000km along the Golden Quadrilateral highway network of India. Riding an average of 575km each day, they pulled off the ride in 10 days 19 hours in November 2016.

“Whatever it is that we are attempting, we take it very seriously. This is the reason we’ve never failed at any of our expeditions. It is always the first and the last attempt, that is the approach,” Mahendra says.

Mahendra Mahajan in Race Across America 2015 © Mahendra Mahajan

Going solo

In 2018, Mahendra considered taking on a solo cycling pursuit across the length of the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Nothing of the sort had been attempted before, especially when it came to setting a fast time, and he soon realised just why.

His start in November 2018 was delayed by bad weather. When he finally set off from Srinagar, he encountered four feet of snow, freezing conditions and strong headwinds that brought him to a grinding halt. A landslide en route meant that he had to carry his bicycle across the bad patches, before getting on the saddle again. Excruciating knee pain and a crash involving his support vehicle put the ride in jeopardy, but he eventually finished in 10 days nine hours.

The following year, the brothers not only summited Everest, but made their expedition unique by riding from Mumbai to Kathmandu in a relay format, before proceeding to climb the highest mountain in the world.

“The more difficult a target, the greater is the elation on accomplishing it,” Mahendra says.

Mahendra Mahajan at the start of his Golden Quadrilateral challenge © Mahendra Mahajan

Chasing speed

The training is underway for the Leh to Manali record attempt. Three days of the week are dedicated to hill repeats, cadence and power training, while also spending time in the gym on strength and core workouts. On Sundays, he either does long rides or takes on steep climbs, leading to a well-deserved day’s rest at the start of the week. In between all of it, he tends to his dentistry practice.

“I’m preparing myself for the sleep deprivation and the suffering. Then again, as I put my mind and body to test, there is a remarkable landscape awaiting me,” Mahendra says.

At 46 years, Mahendra is aware that speed won’t be on his side. He hopes to make the most of his experience as he goes in search of the 29-hour mark.

“After setting off on so many expeditions, I don’t really fear anything. I know I can overcome anything that comes my way. All endurance sports are painful and they will present a number of excuses for you to quit. But when I think of the challenge and the record, it’s enough motivation to put my head down and get on with the ride,” he says.