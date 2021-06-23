Red Bull Campus Clutch heats up as Mama’s Boys, UoW Draughts shine in quals

Valorant © Riot Games

After three days of gruelling BO1 open qualifiers, we’ve narrowed 23 university Valorant squads down to the top six student teams in New Zealand.

Among teams qualified, clear favourites Mama’s Boys and second contenders UoW Draughts excelled in their matchups, swiftly moving through their respective brackets and culminating in a fierce battle for the spot of top seed.

Day one of matchups saw mixed results for University of Waikato teams, with two squads crashing out in the first round and the UoW Draughts breezing into round two with a convincing win over Legion.

Meanwhile, Victoria University squad Vesa Val beat Waikato Office in a thrilling round one matchup despite a record-setting performance from Office captain Eris.

Day two was more of the same for the University of Waikato, with the UoW Draughts progressing over teams Wii Fit and WAP, and the UoW Bulldogs losing to eventual 3-4 seed RatSports

Vesa Val would go on to be knocked out by tournament favourites Mama’s Boys on day two, who fielded a squad of semi-pros from teams familiar with the heat of high-level competition.

Viewers waited impatiently for the highly-anticipated tournament matchup between UoW Draughts and Mama’s Boys on Day 3, with the two going head-to-head for the spot of top seed in the LAN finals.

While the Draughts put up a strong performance with capable firepower and positioning, they were no match for the skills and strats of Mama’s Boys, who cemented their spot at the top of the table with a very convincing 2-0 win on Ascent and Bind.

Mama’s Boys have cemented their spot at the top of the table © Valorant

Asked about the most thrilling plays of the tournament so far, caster Konstantin ‘Cthulhu’ Nuridzhanyan said while Eris’ 44 kills in regulation against Vesa Val was impressive, he enjoyed the Sova LMG anti-meta pick and how effective it had been at holding angles.

“In certain scenarios, locking down chokepoints just worked too well.

“Sova LMG picks are something that you would usually witness in 10 man premade lobbies or in ranked, but are far from a consistent pick in higher end competition.”

Billy ‘Bluepanda’ Brereton praised the calibre of competition in the Red Bull Campus Clutch, including how teams held onto sites once the spike went down.

“We have seen some phenomenal postplant positions and setups from these attacking teams.”

With the teams now fully-seeded, the top six squads will compete on LAN in the Red Bull studio in Auckland on 22nd May, to determine which roster will go head-to-head with their Australian counterparts in the ANZ regional finals.

Nuridzhanyan said the matchup between Australia and New Zealand was likely to get scrappy, especially with the rival countries having such competitive history.

“The Aussies have the mechanical ability to contest against possible New Zealand representatives Mama’s boys.

“Mama’s boys have a superior amount of experience in competitive play, thanks to previous experience in the pro circuits compared to their Australian counterparts.”

The winning Kiwi team will take on the top teams globally © Red Bull Content Pool

The winner of the New Zealand finals will win a full gaming setup for their university, as well as the chance to compete on the world stage for a life changing €20,000 prize.

But for some teams, there’s more at stake than just the money.

Many young players will be competing for the chance to prove themselves at a higher level and catch the eye of regional talent scouts looking for the top Kiwi Valorant talent.

With the Red Bull Campus Clutch finals being one of the first Valorant tournaments on Kiwi soil, this is an opportunity for players to cultivate a seedling Valorant competitive scene in New Zealand.

The New Zealand finals for Red Bull Campus Clutch will be held on Saturday 22 May at the Red Bull HQ in Auckland. Six teams will battle it out for the top student Valorant team in Oceania, and the chance to compete against the top 10 teams on the planet for their share of €20,000.