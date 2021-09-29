Are these the best dirt jumps in the world?

Bike
The Gorge Road dirt jumps in Queenstown are one of New Zealand's worst kept secrets, and to see them in person will take your breath away. For the lucky riders that have made it out that far, the dirt jumps are some of the best in the world.
They were built and are maintained by dedicated local BMX and mountain bikers, with huge jumps, berms and transfers that create endless lines to suit all riders. So whether you're looking to get some air below your tyres, or you're capable of throwing some backflips in your run, these jumps will provide endless hours of fun.
During his trip to New Zealand to compete in Farm Jam, freestyle mountain biker Matt Jones went to Gorge Road to ride the jumps. Scroll down to watch his vlog of the session.
Want to see more of the Gorge Road jumps? Check out the POV video below from Ryan 'R-dog' Howard.
Ryan Howard rides Gorge Road jumps