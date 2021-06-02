Sara Mudallal,a parkour athlete
© Sara Mudallal
Parkour

Meet Sara Mudallal: A Parkour Athlete

A second degree black belt in Karate. The first female Hijabi to compete on American Ninja Warrior TV Show.
Written by Red Bull Jordan
Published on
Sara Mudallal is a 22-year-old parkour athlete. She started her training two years ago, and she’s already breaking the stereotypes.
“I started wearing the Hijab, and training parkour at the same time. This sport became very sentimental to me.”
Sara is aware of the fact that she’s had to overcome many obstacles. With only a few girls in this field, Sara is even more determined to inspire women to tackle this sport and take a shot at Parkour.
Watch her inspiring story.
Parkour · 1 min
Meet Sara Mudallal: A Parkour Athlete
Parkour
Freerunning