Meet Sara Mudallal: A Parkour Athlete

Sara Mudallal is a 22-year-old parkour athlete. She started her training two years ago, and she’s already breaking the stereotypes.
“I started wearing the Hijab, and training parkour at the same time. This sport became very sentimental to me.”
Sara is aware of the fact that she’s had to overcome many obstacles. With only a few girls in this field, Sara is even more determined to inspire women to tackle this sport and take a shot at Parkour.
