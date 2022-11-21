What Nouria Newman and Adrian Mattern love most about kayaking in India

Until a few years ago, Meghalaya in the north-east of India was a relatively unknown destination in the world of kayaking. But for anyone who wished to have a go, it had all the ingredients for the perfect whitewater adventure.

The region experiences some of the highest precipitation in the country, feeding the many rivers that swell up during the monsoon. For river runners, this is the promised land. The runoff creates powerful rapids and daunting waterfalls that demand expert navigation. Rest assured, it has on offer a rush of adrenaline and contentment at the end of each run.

In a nutshell, Meghalaya sums up the potential of India as a global kayaking destination – a country that features diverse terrain and perennial rivers, fed by the heavy monsoon and glacial melts alike. It’s what has drawn some of the top kayakers of the world over the last few years.

In October 2022, Nouria Newman and Adrian Mattern were among the international kayakers who descended on the Umtrew river in the East Khasi Hills to compete at the Megha Kayak Festival.

Here they explain what makes India an exciting destination for the sport, their plans for the future, and the need to protect this fragile environment.

Adrian Mattern in Meghalaya © Rod Hill | Red Bull Content Pool

Mixed goals for Adrian

On his second visit to the country, Adrian was on the lookout for uncharted territory in the hope of making first descents.

“In Meghalaya, there are a number of unknowns when you venture out on a river. There are sections that are not very well explored, so there is always a little bit of a surprise waiting for you. Personally, I look forward to waterfalls, since I love the feeling of free falling. So if there’s a chance of new, unknown waterfalls on a river, that for me is a huge factor to go,” Adrian says.

Besides the rush of stumbling across these features, the German also looked to discover long sections on the river, where he could set off on multi-day trips.

“To start somewhere high up, spend many days on the river and finish right at the bottom is a very special feeling, something that I strive for. It means carrying all the kayaking and camping gear, dry clothes and food with you. All you need to think about is waking up, kayaking all day, the things to eat and possible places to sleep,” he says.

Adrian Mattern © Rod Hill | Red Bull Content Pool

Nouria’s tryst with diverse terrain

The length and breadth of India presented Nouria Newman with different challenges. The French kayaker’s much cherished project in 2018 was in Ladakh in the north of India, when she made solo descents of the Tsarap, Zanskar and Indus rivers. That expedition proved to be quite a contrast to what she had previously experienced when she was in Kerala, the southern tip of the country.

“The Himalayan rivers are way more continuous so if something happens, it becomes really hard to recover, especially in the freezing water,” Nouria says.

“In southern rivers, a rapid is followed by a flat section, so it’s a bit more easy going. But at the same time, the presence of trees and drifting logs make things very dangerous for kayakers,” she adds.

Away from the inhospitable environment of the Himalayas, things were relatively more comfortable for Nouria. But in Meghalaya, unpredictable precipitation often presented its own challenges.

“In the Himalaya, there are usually glacier and snow melts, so you have a fair idea of what to expect after looking at the forecast. But in other parts like Meghalaya, a rain forecast could mean anything from 10mm to 80mm precipitation. In monsoon, it’s even more difficult – you could get caught in a flash flood all of a sudden, where you go from an easy, non-committed kayaking trip into expedition mode. In fact, a few days before the Megha Kayak Fest, we learnt it the hard way when our camp got flooded and we had to hike higher up,” she says.

Nouria Newman in Meghalaya © Rod Hill | Red Bull Content Pool

Adventures off the river

Even before the first paddle, India as a destination has often promised adventures galore. For Adrian, it begins the moment he sets foot in the country, and long before he’s dealing with dense jungles, slimy snakes or blood-thirsty leeches and mosquitoes.

“As a European, I always need a few days to adapt to how things work. For instance on this trip to Meghalaya, talking to taxi drivers felt like a mission, even though it’s the most common thing in the world. But it’s no big deal because the world is big with a lot of different cultures and it’s always good to learn,” Adrian says.

Nouria relishes the fact that the kayaking spots are often far away from the more popular tourist destinations, which allows for more personal experiences.

“Kayaking is a great excuse to go to these smaller places, which often lie at the end of the road. Most times, I don’t speak the language, so I always have to figure out the smallest things starting with finding food. The logistics of travel can also be difficult at times. But a lot of people are really curious to see this weird plastic thing (kayak) on top of the car. And they try to understand where I come from, how I live. These exchanges with locals are probably the richest part of these trips outside of kayaking,” she says.

Sofia Reinoso, Nouria Newman and Anne Mathias © Rod Hill | Red Bull Content Pool

Impact on the environment

While the time spent in India has been fruitful at a personal level, the duo voiced their concerns after all that they’ve experienced. Nouria feels an urgent need to protect the rivers around the country.

“In Meghalaya, I have not paddled on a single river that is not polluted with trash and affected by coal mining. There’s a huge risk of infection if you don’t get the opportunity to shower immediately. I feel this is something that we need to acknowledge or else we are slowly going to kill ourselves,” she says.

Adrian wants locals to step up and take charge of their environment to ensure that the rivers stay pristine and also remain free of dam projects.

“It’s incredible to think that people from all over the world come to these small, remote places, simply because they are so special. This is all very precious and once it’s destroyed, it’s gone for good. So we need to take care of it together,” he says.

Adrian Mattern competing in Megha Kayak Fest © Rod Hill | Red Bull Content Pool

Next generation and future projects

Since his last visit to India in 2019, Adrian has observed a tremendous growth in the abilities of the next generation of Indian kayakers.

“It’s impressive to see these boys and girls all grown up and really fired up on kayaking. I cannot wait to see the end result because they have an amazing training ground on the river, a lot of support and plenty of opportunities coming their way. So I’ll just say – go hard, enjoy the journey and do your best,” he says.

After the Megha Kayak Fest, Adrian set off on a personal visit to explore kayaking in Arunachal Pradesh. While doing his research, he realised there was a lack of information about the rivers, as well as quite a struggle with procuring permits for the journey. It’s only made him more eager to get his expedition underway.

“Arunachal seems to be one of the wildest places in India where nature is still untouched. This is such a hard thing to come across these days. I’ve heard there are big rivers which have hardly been explored. So it sounds like paradise to me and I want to do new runs on these whitewaters,” he says.

Nouria says, “It’s all a part of the learning curve where you make things work along the way. With patience, a good crew, happy vibes and a smile on your face, you can make many things work out.”

The project in Ladakh was an eyeopener for Nouria, who once thrived on competitive kayaking.

“Ladakh for me was a very personal project. I’ve learned a lot from it and it’s helped me grow. It’s something that I really wanted to do, something that is deeper in meaning. It made me realise that I don’t necessarily want to race and gave me direction for the kind of projects I want to do next,” she says.

Nouria Newman at Megha Kayak Fest © Rod Hill | Red Bull Content Pool