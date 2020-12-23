How Midsplit’s understanding of mental health influenced his first album

While a lot of music is made either without purpose or with a really strong one, very few artists manage to strike a chord with their audience. Canadian DJ-producer Maxence Pepin aka Midsplit’s first album, For My Future Past, is somewhere in between.

While the album started without a clear direction, it eventually became a very well curated affair.

In Midsplit’s own words: “It’s the direction that found me. As I was writing with my team and curating tracks for the album, I realized a lot of these songs were very personal and are either based on specific moments of my life or songs that quickly became soundtracks to a feeling I had. As the album progressed I went from curating tracks that were good and relatable for everyone to songs that I personally related to, it became very important to me that I would feel something when listening to my own tracks and not just make music for the sake of making music.”

While the album sits in between the sounds of pop and trap, here’s taking a closer look at how the album came together and how it was weaved from Midsplit’s own experiences.

Midsplit © Midsplit

Putting together the soundscape

In the beginning, the soundscape of the album was leaning more towards pop, “was almost cheesy to a certain extent.” However, as time passed by and he continued working with his team, writing more songs, Midsplit realized that the songs on the album and their themes had started to become much more personal and relatable.

“The productions also started to take shape and simultaneously, I kept learning new things about production just by working on these songs,” he recalls. “The album became accessible, relatable and it ended up having a mix of light-hearted and serious themes, both. It also was a jog down memory lane for me as every song on the album is associated with a specific moment of my life, mostly recent events.”

Sharing production notes

Most of the album was produced in Midsplit’s home studio using digital synthesizers and samples that he collected over the last two years. The songs were largely produced around the toplines to ensure they were all getting enough space to shine. “I personally believe the most important part of music is songwriting, it's what you connect with. I curated most of the sound designs around guitars, pianos and kalimba plucks as they are my favourite sounds to work with when I'm making pop-oriented music.”

If you listen closely, you will notice that Midsplit has re-used a lot of the sound design on different songs. The songs ‘Where U Belong’, ‘Sleep Cycle’ and ‘Still Addicted’ all feature the same kalimba sample to make sure everything sounded consistent. But mixing the songs was extremely painful; it took Midsplit twice as long to mix the songs than to produce them. “I eventually got the hang of it and managed to give all the songs a very consistent sound and feeling,” he concludes.

Diving deeper into the themes

While it can be difficult to look back at certain memories and feelings for most artists, Midsplit believes that artists such as him, whether songwriters or performers, are sensitive, fragile and emotional.

“I share my own experiences and feelings through my music and social media because I believe it can help my fans/audience understand what they are going through. It might also help them realize that they are not alone and probably that insight might be slightly uplifting for them. It may build strong bridges between me and my fans,” he shares.

Midsplit has been through a lot of different life experiences while working on the album. He reveals, “I've had my all-time high and my all-time low during that period of time, and I thought it was important to share who I was and speak indirectly of my own mental health issues,” he says.

The album thus sees a contrast of dramatic lyrics mixed with happy upbeat production. This, Midsplit says, is done to give meaning to what he has been through and maybe attain closure, as music is his therapy.

As an artist, Midsplit has pretty much always been open and direct about his physical and mental health issues. He believes that his attitude of being open to sharing has actually helped some of his fans in specific moments of their life. “I'm very grateful I can bring this to people around the globe,” he interjects.

The road ahead

While a gigantic task might be out of the way for Midsplit, fans may be surprised to know that he is already way ahead and deep into working on his second album.