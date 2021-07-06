A look into Monster Hunter’s flagship monsters

The latest in the Monster Hunter series, Monster Hunter X was launched in November 2015 and features several new elements (new special attacks called ‘Hunter Arts’, a ‘Hunting Styles’ system and of course, not forgetting the much talked-about ‘Nyanta Mode’) that have introduced an added layer to the original gameplay, attracting both new and old fans alike.

In the games before Monster Hunter X , the number of monsters in each has been so overwhelming that it’s almost impossible to feature them all. As such, usually one or two monsters will be highlighted. However, what’s really interesting is that this new release features four flagship monsters, setting an all-new precedence for the franchise.

Let’s take a look back into all of Monster Hunter ’s signature monsters throughout the main games in the series.

Rathalos © CAPCOM

Rathalos: Monster Hunter, Monster Hunter G, Monster Hunter Portable 2nd (Japanese) / Monster Hunter Freedom (English)

In 2004, CAPCOM released Monster Hunter , a brand new fantasy-themed action role-playing video game for PlayStation 2. Characterised by its adrenaline-filled monster-hunting quests, the game then went on to create a league of its own in the years that followed.

As a newly launched game in the PS2 era, Monster Hunter was admittedly lacking in several aspects, including design of the controls, gameplay and overall game flow – and the monster fronting this very first release was none other than Rathalos.

Part of the Flying Wyvern class (the most common of all the monsters), Rathalos and their female counterpart Rathian are known as the ‘Kings of the Skies’ and ‘Queens of the Lands’ and are the only species with both genders making an appearance in Monster Hunter. Although these two hardly pose as a challenge to players anymore since most are already familiar with the ways to subdue them, they are in no doubt still the franchise’s most charming and iconic flagship monsters.

Kushala Daora © CAPCOM

Kushala Daora: Monster Hunter 2

In 2006, Monster Hunter 2 arrived on the PS2. The flagship monster this time was Kushala Daora, an Elder Dragon with metal-plated skin that sheds when rusted and the ability to harness the power of the wind. Another variation that appears occasionally in the game is Ruster Kushala Daora, whose metallic skin, instead of shedding, has become a rusted brown.

Considered way more ancient and dangerous than the Flying Wyverns, Elder Dragons have been in existence since the beginning of time and Monster Hunter 2 saw the introduction of others in the class, such as Chameleos, Lunastra and Teostra among others.

Tigrex © CAPCOM

Tigrex: Monster Hunter Portable 2nd (Japanese) / Monster Hunter Freedom 2 (English)

Monster Hunter Portable 2nd was designed specially just for the portable system, PlayStation Portable (PSP). Besides introducing yet another flagship monster – the ferocious tiger-lookalike Tigrex, CAPCOM also featured an all-new Pokke Village that served as the main hub for hunters.

A darker and more powerful version of Tigrex called Brute Tigrex was also subsequently featured in the series and became one of the all-time most popular monsters among fans, earning a spot in most of the later games released.

Nargacuga © CAPCOM

Nargacuga: Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (Japanese) / Monster Hunter Freedom Unite (English)

The success of Monster Hunter Portable 2nd gave CAPCOM the confidence in the PSP system and the company chose to release Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G , an expansion pack of Monster Hunter Portable 2nd, instead of an enhanced edition of the Monster Hunter 2 for the PS2. The flagship monster, Nargacuga, sported a dark and striking appearance – but unfortunately didn’t seem to resonate as well among players. It was last seen in Monster Hunter X, alongside a new subspecies named White Gale Nargacuga.

Lagiacrus © CAPCOM

Lagiacrus: Monster Hunter 3 (Japanese) / Monster Hunter Tri (English)

In 2009, CAPCOM decided to capitalise on the popularity of the Wii console by releasing Monster Hunter 3 as a Wii-exclusive title. The nature of the game required players to brandish the Wii controls as weapons during battles, which ultimately proved to be quite tiresome for some players. Monster Hunter 3 introduced a brand new flagship monster, Lagiacrus, and unlike all versions before, featured swimming and underwater combat.

In this version, hunters have to battle against Lagiacrus and other monsters while in the water – which to some extent can be rather unrealistic considering the unlikely agility of the heavily-cladded hunter during the fight. Some players loved the new underwater combat, while others hated it – nevertheless, it was featured just once more in Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate before it was retired for good by CAPCOM in favour of the new aerial combat style.

Zinogre © CAPCOM

Zinogre: Monster Hunter Portable 3rd, Monster Hunter Portable 3rd HD

Monster Hunter Portable 3rd is sometimes confused with Monster Hunter 3 as both titles feature ‘3’. The former, however, doesn’t feature underwater combat and everything from the setting of the new Yukumo Village and its residents to the new Misty Peaks location are characterised by a feudal Japanese feel. The popular cat-like Felynes can now also be brought along on quests as Felyne Comrades.

The flagship monster this time was Zinogre, which belonged to a never-seen-before class called Fanged Wyverns. Zinogre’s battle theme song is also recognised by fans as one of the best, alongside the game’s main theme ‘Proof of a Hero’. A high-definition version was later re-mastered for the PlayStation 3 and is the only one out of the main series to be released for the PS3 platform.

Brachydios © CAPCOM

Brachydios: Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate

The release of the Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate in 2011 saw the series shifting its focus onto the Nintendo 3DS. Meant to be an expansion of Wii-exclusive Monster Hunter 3 , this version also featured the underwater combat style for the final time and introduced a new flagship monster called Brachydios. While this beast possesses strong combat skills, its dull appearance tends to rank among the last out of all the flagship monsters in the franchise.

In Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate , Shakalaka replaced the popular Felyne Comrades as the new hunter companions. While the latter has their own fair share of fans, the change also marked quite a departure from the previous cat-like, humanoid subspecies.

Gore Magala © CAPCOM

Gore Magala: Monster Hunter 4

Again designed for the 3DS platform, Monster Hunter 4 features new three-dimensional movement and combat that allows players to climb walls more fluidly, and attack monsters by mounting onto them from a higher point. A new weapon class called the ‘Insect Glaive’ is also capable of helping the hunter jump in a pole-vaulting fashion at any point in the game.

The flagship monster of this release, Gore Magala, is a black mysterious creature that has the ability to infect both hunters and monsters with a disease called the Frenzy Virus. Once the dark scales of the Gore Magala have shed, it becomes a much more dangerous variation called Shagaru Magala, whose body is entirely covered with glittering golden scales. Notably, this unprecedented feature offered players a strong element of surprise and brought about a whole new twist to the series.

Seregios © CAPCOM

Seregios: Monster Hunter 4G (Japanese) / Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate (English)

An enhanced edition, Monster Hunter 4G was largely similar to Monster Hunter 4 . Both the appearance and combat style of flagship monster Seregios are extremely bird-like – even more so than any other monster in the game – and primarily attacks with its talons. What’s most attractive about Seregios is that the weapons made out of this monster tend to be great attack tools with auto-recovering sharpness – a huge plus in a world where weapon sharpness makes all the difference in a hunt.

Gamuto © CAPCOM

Raizekusu © CAPCOM

Gamuto, Tamamitsune, Raizekusu, Dinovaldo: Monster Hunter X

Finally, next up we have the newest installment: Monster Hunter X . While the number of new monsters introduced doesn’t differ much from previous releases, it is the first in the series to feature a total of four flagship monsters.

True to its title of Monster Hunter X (‘Cross’), the game indeed incorporates numerous elements of such – and that includes the flagship monsters: the mammoth-like Gamuto’s first appearance at the Snowy Mountains, the Japanese-styled Tamamitsune, the electrically-charged Raizekusu of the Flying Wyzern class, and finally Dinovaldo with its huge, sword-like tail.

Tamamitsune © CAPCOM

Dinovaldo © CAPCOM

The unique characteristics of these four flagship monsters each correspond to the villages featured in the previous games in the series – Pokke Village, Yukumo Village, Kokoto Village, and the new Beruna – and is symbolic of a throwback into earlier work.

Four signature monsters, four main non-combat areas, and a whole range of major gameplay additions –all crossovers of new and recurring elements that bring to life the ‘X’ in this newest title.