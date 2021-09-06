Take a peek inside these Montreal record stores

Cheap Thrills is best known for its collection of experimental sounds, which can be best attributed to the shop owner, Gary Worsley. An important contributor to the city’s experimental scene over the years, Worsley runs

, a Montréal-based label responsible for releasing a handful of important noise titles in the ’90s from artists like Keiji Haino, Merzbow and Acid Mothers Temple. Typically housing over 10,000 records at any given time, Cheap Thrills is home to a selection that extends beyond the leftfield, including a well-curated soundtrack section, a steady stream of rock reissues and a stacked pick of hip-hop favourites. The Montréal institution is decorated with posters of shows past with artists who have shaped the city’s cultural landscape, from Godspeed You! Black Emperor to Kid Koala.