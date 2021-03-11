10 fitness tips to get you racecar ready like Jehan Daruvala

Jehan Daruvala is one of India’s top motorsports athletes.

He capped off an impressive 2020 F2 debut season by becoming the first Indian to win an F2 race when he took the chequered flag at the Bahrain International Circuit on the final race weekend.

It was his first season as a member of the Red Bull Junior Team, and he will return to the role again for the 2021 season as he returns to F2 with Carlin Motorsport.

Jehan credits his success in motorsports to his incredible fitness. He’s been racing for over 10 years now and is eyeing a seat in Formula 1 in the near future. And he knows that when the time comes, his dedication to fitness will be one of the things that sets him apart.

“People think that driving a race car is just about the steering wheel and pedals, but it's completely different in reality. F1 is probably one of the most physically demanding sports in the world,” says Jehan.

Below he shares details on how he trains physically for race cars, the different aspects of fitness he focuses on, and why mental fitness is just as important as physical fitness.

For anyone looking to get into racecar driving, Jehan’s fitness plan might be a great place to start.

1. Get fully fit before the season starts

Jehan working out at Yas Marina Circuit © Ishaan Bhataiya

The racing season can get very hectic with races very weekend or every alternate weekend. If you are planning on competing regularly, you need to get fully fit before the season begins.

“It gets pretty intense, but that's the only time we have to build on our fitness, which is in winter [before the season starts]. And then we try to maintain it throughout the year,” says Jehan.

2. Focus on a category above your own

Jehan says that while he is driving in F2, he is actually training for fitness levels required for F1. That way, if he gets called up to the premier category, he is already race ready.

“I've tried to always be a step ahead. When I'm competing in the categories, I make sure I'm completely fit. I don’t struggle physically at all when it comes to driving,” says Jehan.

His osteopath Luke Selby of Pioneered Athlete Performance agrees with this strategy and says it is the reason why Jehan does not feel the physical stress of F2 cars.

3. Create a fitness routine that suits you

Jehan follows a routine that involves multiple forms of fitness and also gives him enough time to recuperate.

“I try to do three days on, one day off as a type of routine. And we change things up, so Day 1 might be cardio and two bodyweight sessions [and the next day will be different]. But we always fit in two sessions of the neck in those three-day sessions,” says Jehan.

He keeps neck sessions staggered since they usually have heavy loads that need more recuperation.

4. Work on your weaknesses

Jehan skipping for his cardio workout © Ishaan Bhataiya

“I like circuits and strength training because I enjoy that type of exercise; quick bursts and lots of energy. I don’t enjoy the longer cardiovascular stuff as much,” says Jehan.

Cardio had been a weakness for Jehan. But through effort, he worked on it and the results have shown.

“I think if there’s one area where Jehan needs to push himself is on his cardio work, and the last couple of years, he's really tried to dig into that aspect of his training and he's made some gains,” says Luke.

5. Strengthen your neck

Jehan undergoes strenuous neck workouts © Ishaan Bhataiya

When asked about the main muscles to focus on, Jehan said, “You need to have a really strong core, shoulders, and mainly your neck. The rest of your body is supported by the seat and the belt, but the neck is not.”

Jehan says it cannot be stressed enough how much a racecar driver needs to focus on neck muscles, because “the neck is the part of the body that gets most work.”

6. Do multi-functional exercises instead of isolated workouts

Multi-functional exercises © Ishaan Bhataiya

Fitness also covers aspects like stability, balance, reactions, etc. Jehan performs multi-functional workouts that can help strengthen while also challenging him in other ways.

“We do a lot of close core work. Lots of work where we challenge Jehan’s sense of balance with coordination. We look at a strength element as well as a reactive element [in certain workouts]. So in terms of the resistance work, lots of multi-joint compound exercises, lots of stuff where there’s a stability element as well,” says Luke about Jehan’s tailored workouts.

7. Don’t forget mental fitness

“I feel racing is a lot more strenuous mentally than it is physically. At least for me,” says Jehan. “We go through a lot of stress from a young age. My body doesn’t tire easily. But the mind takes a toll when you do back-to-back races. I think if you’re strong physically, that also helps your mind. So, I guess the two are connected.”

Jehan going through warm-up routines © Ishaan Bhataiya

8. Pay attention to your daily nutrition

Luke says that nutrition plays a very important role in the fitness of a racecar driver.

“A typical training day includes making sure the fuel (nutrition) is right for the training session. Make sure he’s got a right mix of his macros. That he’s in contact with a nutritionist over any concerns that he may have,” says Luke about Jehan’s diet plans.

9. Make sure you are getting enough sleep

“Another area where we really need to focus is taking care of sleep. Diet and training are of course important, but having the right amount of recovery time is also important. So we work with sleep cycles over a day, month or a whole training cycle to make sure his body has enough time to recover and recuperate,” says Luke.

10. Adjust your plans according to your schedule

A racing season can be very demanding and packing it with fitness and training plans might not help. In Jehan’s case, training cycles are drawn up for a month or longer, and then adjusted according to whether he is travelling, competing, or has other commitments.