7 of the best spots in the UK for a MTB weekend away

There's nothing like a long weekend spent doing the thing you love most – mountain biking. In the UK, we're lucky to have great trail centres and destinations up and down the country, but where should you go if you want to make a trip out of it?

The UK’s best mountain biking locations have incredible riding and the infrastructure to keep you entertained for a weekend (or more). This means a range of accommodation, bike shops, cafes, guides, events, uplifts and anything thing else a mountain biker might need.

Here is a selection of the best mountain bike short breaks and holidays in the UK to get those adventure juices flowing...

1. Glentress/Innerleithen, Scotland

Glentress has something for every rider © Andy McCandlish

Nestled in the heart of the Tweed Valley near Peebles, you have the world-class trail centres of Glentress and Innerleithen .

Glentress is perhaps more suited to XC riders, with a variety of flowing trails for all abilities, whereas Innerleithen will suit those looking for some more challenging descents. You might even run into a mountain biking legend or two, with the UK’s top riders frequenting these trails.

The area around Peebles is well suited to mountain bikers, and you'll be able to find food and accommodation to suit all budgets, whether that’s camping onsite at Glentress, a quiet Airbnb or a hotel.

The locals are friendly, too, and if you’re lucky they might show you to some of the secret spots, which purportedly rival some of the best trails in the Alps.

2. BikePark Wales, Wales

Bike Park Wales

Although it’s been around for a relatively short period of time, BikePark Wales is fast becoming one of the go-to areas for mountain bikers in the UK.

It’s one for intermediate to advanced riders who like nothing more than tearing up the descents and taking full advantage of the swift uplifts on offer.

A quick look on the BikePark Wales website shows there are loads of options for accommodation. If you do manage to run out of trails to ride (highly unlikely), you can always take a short drive to Cwmcarn to try the riding there.

BikePark Wales gets busy on the weekends, so it’s well worth booking the uplift in advance to make the most of your time.

3. Dalby Forest, England

Dalby Forest © Ian Cawthorne

Located in the North York Moors National Park, Dalby Forest has a fantastic mix of trails, with a particular emphasis on riders who like to hit the climbs as hard as the descents.

Unlike many UK trail centres, Dalby has plenty of sandy or softer natural trails, making for a unique riding experience. And, with the red trail covering 34km, you can always find some quieter terrain on busy weekends.

The closest town is Pickering, which will cover all of your eating and sleeping needs, while Dalby Bike Barn will take care of bike hire, spares and repairs.

4. Coed-y-Brenin, Wales

Coed y Brenin © Visit Wales

One of the oldest trail centres in the UK, Coed y Brenin offers a huge variety of singletrack, and trails rated from green to black and everything between.

It’s an area well suited to the classic trail rider – someone who loves to descend but also likes (well, tolerates) the pedal back to the top.

Coed y Brenin is also considered to be fairly weatherproof, so it's a good shout if you’re looking for a weekend away in the colder, wetter months.

Located onsite, the Beics Brenin bike shop is open all year round and stocks everything needed to keep you rolling for a full weekend of riding.

5. Nevis Range, Scotland

Fort William's famous rocky road © Sven Martin/Red Bull Content Pool

Home to a world-famous downhill track that hosts a round of the Mercedes UCI Mountain Bike Series every year, the Nevis Range ski lift in Fort William features all the right ingredients for an amazing weekend of mountain biking. A gondola lift will drop you at the top of the mountain, from where you can take on the World Cup course itself or a less difficult (but certainly not easy) red-graded downhill run.

But Fort William isn’t just for experienced downhill riders. There is also more chilled blue- and red-graded trails accessible by pedal power and the popular Laggan Wolftrax trail centre is a 45-minute drive away.

Located way up north in Scotland, you’re obviously at the mercy of Mother Nature, but there are all the facilities any mountain biker needs for a weekend of stoke, no matter what the weather (bike shop, café, bike wash, skills coaching, bike hire and showers).

The Nevis Range is hugely popular with tourists, so accommodation in and around Fort William is plentiful.

6. Devon and Cornwall, England

Gawton isn't short of long flowing trails © Chris Davison

Devon and Cornwall are perhaps two counties best-known for their surfing, but mountain biking is on the rise in southwest England.

The area makes for a great weekend mountain bike road trip destination, with plenty of small but seriously fun riding spots. In Devon, start at Haldon Forest for a swift pedal around this fun trail centre on the outskirts of Exeter before heading to Gawton Gravity Hub for a day of van-assisted uplift riding on the hillside’s excellent trails.

Further south in Cornwall, take in the short-but-fun tracks at Grogley Woods , accessed by pedalling up the fire road that dissects the forest, before spending a day on the jumps and berms of Woody’s Bike Park .

7. Forest of Dean, England and Wales

Mountain biking in the Forest of Dean © Paul White

The expansive Forest of Dean is one of the south’s most visited mountain bike centres – and for good reason. There are only small hills in this area, but trails are abundant and the gentle gradients make for flowy, enjoyable riding.

Uplifts, rentals, guiding, bike shop and café are all situated on-site at the main hub for mountain biking in the Forest, but in the wider area there is also much more to do. Nearby Redhill Mountain Bike Park is perfect for an evening of jumps, pump tracks and relaxed riding, and if you are after a bit more of an adventure, Wye MTB organises guided days on off-piste trails in the beautiful Wye Valley.