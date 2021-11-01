Back to Blanco

Mykki Blanco is a creative dynamo. The kind of artist whose body of work teases at the edges of genre, gender and performance. Blanco has enjoyed a decade of success in underground clubs, within the poetry scene and in fine art performance spaces like Art Basel and The Whitney Museum. More recently, they’ve decided to turn away from poetry and performance in order to focus wholly on their first love of music. Blanco’s latest project is the product of this intention.

“Broken Hearts and Beauty Sleep” is the first album Blanco has released since their 2016 debut, “Mykki.” The record looks at the world with a louche, feminine sensibility. Blanco is thoroughly unbothered on the standout single “Summer Fling,” a bouncy, distorted bop featuring and co-written by rapper Kari Faux.

The single calls back to the origins of the Mykki persona, which began as a nod to Lil’ Kim. It’s sexy, fearless, hood smart. On the whole, the album offers listeners a lush, layered production from collaborators like FaltyDL and Blood Orange. The sound is mature with different songs straddling different genres including jazz, funk, house and R&B. Blanco cites the music of their mother’s generation—listened to on long car rides—as inspiration for their sound. The songs on the album are the product of hours and hours of improvisation with session players. That deliberation shines through.

Below Blanco speaks at length about their creative process on “Broken Hearts and Beauty Sleep” and their overall journey as a queer artist.

Mykki Blanco © LLOYD PURSALL

You have a new album, “Broken Hearts and Beauty Sleep” that just dropped. You haven’t put out new music since 2016’s “Mykki”. Talk to me about how you arrived at this album, five years later.

I started out at a time when the industry was changing in this way where you had artists at different tiers, people who were independent. Music is the vehicle for this life that I’ve manifested for myself. And I felt like I needed to grow as a musician.

It all began with this simple thought which was: I don’t want to sample any more. A lot of hip-hop and dance music, both of the worlds that I inhabited before in my career, are really sample heavy. We were able to use Red Bull [Music Studios] and we went into this period of experimentation. I was hiring session players: vocalists, guitar players, bassists, drummers, flute players, harp players, and banjo players. We were getting people together and jamming. I would supply references and people would start riffing. Then we would go back and edit and listen to sessions and pick it apart. And in doing that I was able to create this new sound which is wholly, for the first time, my own. This record deal I have with Transgressive is my very first record deal, before this I had what’s called label services.

Your new single “Summer Fling” is a bit dancier, bouncier. What was the impetus for the movement away from samples and towards this sound? How do you see this as part of your evolution?

It’s funny because the album—and there are pop elements— it’s just kind of playing with genre in an open way. When I look at people I admire, they went through eras.... Someone like Bowie, or Prince or Madonna, they had these eras. My career has had such crazy twists and turns. I’ve shaken the table a few times! I know that rap is very youth oriented. I don’t have to play that youth-oriented game. I can rap in a way where I’m trying to achieve timeless music. I’m not going to be someone who is 40 years old and gets on stage and you’re like: “Oh look at the old rapper.” I want to make mature music. It was really when I had to make the track list and I was going front to back that I was like ‘Oh, wait a minute.’ This is a break up record. This is a tumultuous love record.

Blanco in the spotlight © LLOYD PURSALL Mykki Blanco © LLOYD PURSALL Blanco in profile © LLOYD PURSALL Blanco in Pink © LLOYD PURSALL

How did you find some of the collaborators you've worked with on this new album? You’ve got Kari Faux, Jamila Woods and Blood Orange on deck.

With Jamila, I was [into her] poetry and the singles that she had released. It was kind of like, let me put my feelers out. That was more of an organic thing. Kari Faux came out with a mixtape called “Lowkey Superstar” last year. I thought it was so slick. I really wanted to allow her to flex her creative muscles and she ended up writing the hook. With Blood Orange, I've known Dev for years. He's one of those very special musicians. The pandemic happened—and Dev is very busy all the time—he had a bit more time. I played him the song and he really liked it. The quality of the music is better because I put in the work and I [found these collaborators].

You have gotten a lot of work done during the pandemic, it sounds like. How did you manage that?

The pandemic was [more] about editing. “Broken Hearts and Beauty Sleep” was recorded. The pandemic derailed the release.

Outside of music, as a person and an artist how have you evolved over the past year. Have you changed at all? Obviously everyone has been changed or affected in some way.

I would say I am more patient. Patience is a virtue that I definitely needed to cultivate, truthfully. The deal with Transgressive did not happen immediately. There were other labels, there were other conversations. And I really waited. I was simultaneously making the work and we were shopping what was finished around. I think 2020 really shined some light into all of our personal dark corners but I think those lights needed to be shined.