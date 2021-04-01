NBA 2K20 is finally here and basketball fans from around the world are busy diving into the new MyCareer mode. Players must put on their best performances if they wish to rise through the ranks and dominate their foes on the court. However, the journey to the top of the rankings isn’t an easy one, especially when you’re playing on the game’s harder difficulties.

While the core mechanics are largely the same as last year’s title, there are few things you need to know before jumping into any MyCareer matches. Seasoned players will be familiar with the various customisation options and skills, but for new players, choosing the right character build can be a daunting experience. Fortunately, we’ve put together a handy guide that covers everything from badges to character customisation, so make sure you check out the tips below in order to get the best possible experience in NBA 2K20 career mode.

1. Master and improve your mechanics

Get your basics up to scratch before starting your career © 2K

In order to gain a competitive edge over your opponents in MyCareer, you need to master NBA 2K20’s various mechanics. It’s much harder to be successful when you don’t know how to properly dribble, pass, defend, or shoot so make sure you put in the practice and be prepared to work on any areas you find difficult.

If you find yourself struggling to best even the easiest of foes, then consider heading over to the training room. Mastering NBA 2K20’s various skills can be tricky, especially if you’re a new player, but the tutorials do a great job of teaching you the fundamentals. Once you’ve mastered the basics, you’ll be able to focus on more advanced techniques that you can use to outplay real-world opponents. The best NBA 2K20 players have taken the time to learn and perfect their skills with their team, so they know their individual strengths, weaknesses and what to do at each stage of the game. The game’s story-mode ramps up in difficulty and it’s important that you have a decent understanding of the core mechanics if you wish to take-down any late-game teams.

2. Equip badges for improved stats

Badges allow you full control over how you upgrade your character © 2K

Aside from upgrading your character’s stats with VC, you can also boost and upgrade certain skills via badges. There are over 100 archetypes and 50 new badges available for players to play and experiment with, so make sure you have a build in mind before you start grinding away.

You can craft badges for each of the four main categories – finishing, shooting, playmaking, and defence/rebounding. It’s important you focus on a particular playstyle. For example, if you want to build a strong playmaking character, you can achieve that with badges like Handles for Days, Space Creator and Ankle Breaker. These badges not only reduce the amount of energy lost when performing dribble moves, they also help you get past particularly tricky defenders. NBA 2K20’s progression system allows you to upgrade your badges, giving you the ability to really hone in on the areas you wish to excel at. Be sure to equip and experiment with any badges that fit your playstyle as these stat-boosting items can greatly improve your in-game potential.

3. The best offence requires a strong defence

It's not flashy but learning to defend is crucial © 2K Games

Defending is one of the things that instantly divides high skill players from low skill players. It’s a very easy aspect of the game to learn, but a lot of new players often neglect this area when they’re busy shooting for those game-winning hoops. Having a good defence is the difference between winning and losing, so always be on the lookout for ways you can force your opponent into making risky plays that you can punish. By applying enough pressure, you’ll invariably force unwanted passes or shots that can be turned in your favour. While it can be tempting to stick really close to your foe, it’s almost always better to maintain a little distance so that they can’t just dash past you. This simple tip remains important regardless of your overall skill, so get used to marking any players who are likely to go for potential plays.

4. Customise your character to fit your playstyle

Figure out what traits you want your character to have © 2K Games

Customising your character’s stats is one of the most important things you can do in NBA 2K20’s MyCareer mode as it will have a huge impact on your in-game performance. Choosing which stats to max out and which to neglect can be a little tricky, but if you narrow down what traits you wish to excel in, then things become a little easier to manage. For example, having a player that has great pass accuracy, ball handling and post moves will not only increase your chances of giving your team the opportunities they need to shine, it also allows you to set plays that can run rings around more sluggish opponents. Of course, if you really can’t decide what areas you wish to specialise in, you can always go the Jack of all trades route. After all, having decent stats in finishing, shooting, playmaking, and defence/rebounding will allow you to support your team and avoid any frustrating caveats that come with one-trick builds.

5. Focus on yourself

You're the star of the team so play like it © 2K Games