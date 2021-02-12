NHL 20: Become a better player with these top 10 tips

Get ready to step your game up and bring your EASHL team to glory in NHL20. After improving the skating mechanics in last year's game, the team at EA set their sights on improving the shooting mechanics and did they ever. Whether you need help with finding the back of the net or staying out of the sin bin, or if you're spending more time chasing the puck than with it, then this is the guide for you!

1. Poke check less

Even if you don't do it often. Trust us. Although it's a useful tool to strip the puck from an opposing player, instead try get used to the defensive stick positioning -- especially in the defensive zone. The game moves fast and sometimes all you have is your stick between the other team's star winger and a breakaway. This will ensure you have way more control over your stick, keeping you under five tripping penalties per game.

2. Get the whole team involved

Let your defense carry the puck up the ice when they have the chance © EA SPORTS™

Get your defense involved in the play -- let them carry the puck up the ice when they have the chance and more importantly, cover for them. Nothing is worse than all five players getting caught trying to cross the blue line at once. Find ways to get the team involved.

3. Have patience

Patience is the key in NHL 20 © EA SPORTS™

First of all, play patient on defense. We all know there is nothing worse than picking the defense role just to get into a game quicker, only to have your forwards forget about you once you're all in the offensive zone. Remember to pick your shots carefully because you can break the game open.

Overall, don't be afraid to take what you have and wait. Use the 'protect the puck' feature when someone is trying to poke check the puck off your stick. You can keep the puck on your stick more that way and, more often than not, draw a penalty if you lose it. Be opportunistic and your positioning should reward you.

4. Shoot from everywhere

NHL20's new shooting mechanics are everything we've been waiting for © EA SPORTS™

NHL 20's new shooting mechanics tackle something that has bothered us for a long time. Now your player will take whatever shot is best for the situation. Whether a backdoor tap-in or a one-knee clapper, you don't have to be nervous that your player will go backhand an empty netter wide because he took the pass wrong.

5. Conserve Stamina

Stamina regenerates over the course of the game, be it between whistles or whenever your players have a break from skating, so play smart and conserve your stamina and take chances when you can. There is nothing worse than intercepting a D to D pass, only to run out of gas in the neutral zone.

6. One timers!

Practice looking for one timers and practice taking them © EA SPORTS™

Practice looking for them and practice taking them. The new shooting features work double on one timers. Whether finding the perfect seam for a set up pass or taking advantage of a two-on-one, the one timer is by far the best way to optimize your goal scoring game.

7. Taking your man

Find the player that you're supposed to cover. Wingers take the defense and the point. Defense takes the wingers crashing the net. You stop more players when you're standing around in position than you do when you're chasing the puck all over the ice.

8. Avoid calling for pass often

Most of us usually have a computer goalie in the nets for us. The position is tough in the game and normally our tendies end up on the end of 5-4 7-5 and so on. Be careful calling for the puck with your goalie -- sometimes it will simply cause chaos, other times you might get it on your stick, then chaos. Same with your computer filled teammates. If you make sure you're open and not just calling for the puck every chance you get, then they may surprise you with a good pass if you get open. Just don't expect it.

Avoid calling for a pass often in NHL 20 © EA SPORTS™

9. Find your playstyle

Find your playstyle in NHL 20 © EA SPORTS™

There are numerous player types to choose from in NHL 20. Each offering a different base set of skills and strengths. Whether you're a shoot-first center like Auston Matthews or a speedy playmaker like McDavid, the game gives you options to play how you want to. Once you have your class picked, find the right boosters to make your EASHL player a star.

10. Master the faceoff

Master the faceoff in NHL 20 © EA SPORTS™