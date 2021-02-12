NHL 20: Become a better player with these top 10 tips
Whether your goal is to dominate your friends, become a franchise player, or simply improve your team play, learn how to make it happen with this ultimate guide.
Get ready to step your game up and bring your EASHL team to glory in NHL20. After improving the skating mechanics in last year's game, the team at EA set their sights on improving the shooting mechanics and did they ever. Whether you need help with finding the back of the net or staying out of the sin bin, or if you're spending more time chasing the puck than with it, then this is the guide for you!
1. Poke check less
Even if you don't do it often. Trust us. Although it's a useful tool to strip the puck from an opposing player, instead try get used to the defensive stick positioning -- especially in the defensive zone. The game moves fast and sometimes all you have is your stick between the other team's star winger and a breakaway. This will ensure you have way more control over your stick, keeping you under five tripping penalties per game.
2. Get the whole team involved
Get your defense involved in the play -- let them carry the puck up the ice when they have the chance and more importantly, cover for them. Nothing is worse than all five players getting caught trying to cross the blue line at once. Find ways to get the team involved.
3. Have patience
First of all, play patient on defense. We all know there is nothing worse than picking the defense role just to get into a game quicker, only to have your forwards forget about you once you're all in the offensive zone. Remember to pick your shots carefully because you can break the game open.
Overall, don't be afraid to take what you have and wait. Use the 'protect the puck' feature when someone is trying to poke check the puck off your stick. You can keep the puck on your stick more that way and, more often than not, draw a penalty if you lose it. Be opportunistic and your positioning should reward you.
4. Shoot from everywhere
NHL 20's new shooting mechanics tackle something that has bothered us for a long time. Now your player will take whatever shot is best for the situation. Whether a backdoor tap-in or a one-knee clapper, you don't have to be nervous that your player will go backhand an empty netter wide because he took the pass wrong.
5. Conserve Stamina
Stamina regenerates over the course of the game, be it between whistles or whenever your players have a break from skating, so play smart and conserve your stamina and take chances when you can. There is nothing worse than intercepting a D to D pass, only to run out of gas in the neutral zone.
6. One timers!
Practice looking for them and practice taking them. The new shooting features work double on one timers. Whether finding the perfect seam for a set up pass or taking advantage of a two-on-one, the one timer is by far the best way to optimize your goal scoring game.
7. Taking your man
Find the player that you're supposed to cover. Wingers take the defense and the point. Defense takes the wingers crashing the net. You stop more players when you're standing around in position than you do when you're chasing the puck all over the ice.
8. Avoid calling for pass often
Most of us usually have a computer goalie in the nets for us. The position is tough in the game and normally our tendies end up on the end of 5-4 7-5 and so on. Be careful calling for the puck with your goalie -- sometimes it will simply cause chaos, other times you might get it on your stick, then chaos. Same with your computer filled teammates. If you make sure you're open and not just calling for the puck every chance you get, then they may surprise you with a good pass if you get open. Just don't expect it.
9. Find your playstyle
There are numerous player types to choose from in NHL 20. Each offering a different base set of skills and strengths. Whether you're a shoot-first center like Auston Matthews or a speedy playmaker like McDavid, the game gives you options to play how you want to. Once you have your class picked, find the right boosters to make your EASHL player a star.
10. Master the faceoff
One of the biggest features in online team play is the faceoff. Now, before you roll your eyes (because obviously faceoffs are important), you have also probably spent the occasional online game being dominated by another person in the faceoff dot. Tie up moves by pushing the left stick forward, tend to beat the fancier stick lifts and tie up win. Stick lifts tend to work better sparingly if you’re struggling against a better opponent. Still, there is no better option than beating the opposing centerman clean. Wingers, be ready for the “winger win,” and defense, be careful to avoid jumping the gun too early. Sometimes all you need is one big faceoff to change the game.