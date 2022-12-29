How Niharika Vashisht stays fit for her sport

Niharika Vashisht is an upcoming track and field athlete.

She mainly competes in long jump and triple jump, and has even won a medal in senior athletics in triple jump.

The 26-year-old athlete from Chandigarh swears by her fitness routine for her sport, detailing how a previous approach was detrimental and that she has now found the perfect balance to get the best out of her track performance.

Here she speaks about how fitness has evolved as a vital aspect of her training, how she has been returning from a career-threatening injury, and what targets she has set for herself in the next few months.

Niharika Vashisht © Niharika Vashisht

How fitness impacts athletics

Niharika mainly competes in triple jump, an event that needs a good amount of fitness.

“Triple jump is a very technical sport. We do need fitness, but it’s a 50-50 between fitness and technique. I need to be good at technique but I need to have the fit enough to perform that kind of technique correctly,” says Niharika.

Direct impact of fitness for Niharika

The run approach to triple jump is very important, as is the take-off. Niharika feels the need for good strength to take these on successfully.

“With long jump and triple jump, the runway approach is the most important part. The jump entirely depends on how fast I go through the runway and the power I produce in the take-off. So I need fitness that includes more of running workouts like knee lifts and hip thrusts,” says Niharika.

When Niharika kicked fitness into high gear

“I've been working with my athletics coach since the age of 16. He always told me to focus on training my base initially. He said if my base is built strong with good functional training, I will be ready to take on whatever else is needed. So from the age of 16 till 21, we just worked on building a base with strength training. After that we started developing the technical aspects of the sport. So fitness for my sport has been on for 11 years, since I was 16 years old,” says Niharika.

Niharika Vashisht © Niharika Vashisht

Niharika’s personal fitness objective

“My overall fitness objective is to play the sport for as long as I can. And another objective is to make myself fit enough until I am at the level of winning goal in India and then representing my country in international events. My immediate objective is to represent India at the 2023 Asian Games,” says Niharika.

Types of fitness that Niharika focuses

Muscle strength, muscle endurance, cardiovascular and flexibility are considered the four main aspects of fitness. Niharika feels all are necessary to be a good athlete.

“Athletics is the mother of all sports. In order to be a good track and field athlete, you need all four aspects of fitness. But I would say for my event, I probably don’t have to focus on muscle endurance that much. We just do limited running and use up short bursts of energy. Our event also only has six rounds and we get plenty of rest between rounds. So I’m not worried about fatigue that much. But all other aspects are important,” says Niharika.

Areas of the body that Niharika works on

“I do a lot of hip mobility workouts because all the muscles going into the hip are very important for my sport. My glutes and hips need to be really strong for me to produce a fast run and explosive power,” says Niharika.

“Additionally, my body should be in a straight line when running; any fluctuations in running movement means that I lose speed. So I also need to work a lot of on my core muscles for overall balance and stability.

“With triple jump, there is a hop, skip and jump. And that needs a lot of strength because we are doing it on just one leg. So I do strength workouts for legs that includes squats very importantly. And for explosive strength, I do clean and jerk lifting,” she adds.

Positive impacts Niharika has seen because of fitness

“Earlier, I used to do a lot of heavy lifting workouts; for about three-four years. I used to think heavy lifting would give me more strength and help me increase my jump. But then I had an ACL injury, and I started working with a different strength and conditioning coach. I give him a lot of credit for the work he has put into my fitness. He has me working on bodyweight exercises and even tailor-made exercises that impact specific muscles I need to train for my sport. We’ve been working on my hamstrings, quads and glutes, most importantly, and I see a huge difference in the strength of those muscles compared to three years ago.

“I'm running faster than ever before. My explosive strength has increased and that is clearly visible. I suffered from an ACL injury, which is considered career-threatening, but I’ve bounced back and I’m much stronger than before,” says Niharika.

Niharika Vashisht © Niharika Vashisht

Niharika’s fitness regime

She uses off-season to build up her body as she gets ready for competition. So off-season tends to be more demanding with two sessions in the day.

“During off-season, I wake up at 5:30am. I meditate for about 10 minutes. Then I leave for my training at 6am. I put in about two-three hours of workout in off-season. I alternate between gym and track sessions each day. Once the training is done, I get back home and eat breakfast. Then I take a nap for two-three hours in the afternoon; it’s very important for my recovery. I wake up and eat lunch, then read a book or watch some series/movie. About 5pm, I head back for training for two-and-half hours. Then it is back home by 7:30pm, eat dinner, and go to sleep.

Niharika’s most favourite and least favourite workouts

“I’m a sucker for squats. I love it. So that would be my favourite exercise. My least favourite exercise would be anything to do with the upper body. In specific, it would probably be pull-ups. I lack strength in my upper body, so those workouts are a real challenge for me,” says Niharika.

What’s in her gym bag

“My weightlifting belt, some chalk powder, resistance bands, a water bottle mixed with some glucose, a towel, a protein bar and maybe a Red Bull. I will usually drink Red Bull before my second session of the day during off-seasons. With off-seasons, we work a lot harder so I get tired too; Red Bull helps for that extra energy for my second training session of the day.

Aspects of mental fitness

Niharika does a few minute of meditation every morning, and then again whenever she feels the need for it during the day. This helps her train her body and mind in equal measure.

“I do some breathing exercises that really calm me around. I've learned some breathing techniques and yoga. So whenever I feel the need, I implement those,” says Niharika.

Niharika’s New Year fitness resolution

“My target for January 2023 is to make a full return back to sport after my ACL rehab. I’ve achieved all my other fitness goals with the rehab; the only thing I need to do is get strong enough to start jumping again. So that is the target for January,” says Niharika.