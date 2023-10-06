What to expect when you visit the Malabar River Festival

Malabar River Festival has become an annual pilgrimage for kayakers from around the world.

Taking place on the lush, flowing rivers of Kozhikode, Kerala, the kayaking competition brings together whitewater enthusiasts from all over India, and several other countries as well.

The 2023 edition of the competition took place from 4th to 6th August.

Nikhil Das at Malabar River Festival 2023 © Johann Noby

Nikhil Das, a semi-professional kayaker from Kerala, took the opportunity to compete on familiar waters of the state where he resides once again.

Here he describes his experiences on the daunting rivers of Kozhikode, everything that he got up to on the riverbanks, and what he saw across the expanse of the festival venue.

Setting his first sights

While Nikhil has kayaked these waters before, he feels the rivers can be a different experience every season.

“Imagine you're riding a bike on a curved street," he mused, "as you navigate the terrain, each bump or turn calls for a split-second decision. Kayaking is similar; we look at the water and adapt our strategy accordingly.”

Nikhil thinks of the river as a living, breathing entity that demands his full attention and requires rapid decision-making. While he did come to the festival with some strategies, he had to be prepared to adjust to the turbulent waters since they could be unpredictable.

Nikhil takes his kayak out to the water © Johann Noby

Nikhil’s toughest challenge

The festival showcased multiple events. Nikhil competed in the men’s slalom cross pro category. And he found the downriver segment the toughest part of the competition.

"The event is a labyrinth. Every twist-and-turn of the river tests you, and maintaining any line that you have predetermined is a Herculean task," Nikhil says.

Nikhil says staying on his planned lines on the downriver segment required a blend of raw skill and great mental agility; he said it was almost like playing chess when you have to plot out multiple moves in advance.

Nikhil Das at Malabar River Festival 2023 © Johann Noby

Calling his fitness into question

Kayaking is known to be a physically demanding sport and Nikhil’s training regime is planned to take on that physicality. He does a multitude of specialized exercises aimed at enhancing oar control and rowing strength.

"It’s not just about the arms or the legs. Kayaking on the rivers in Kerala demand a holistic approach to fitness. My entire body needs to work in concert," he emphasizes.

Always safety first

Nikhil makes sure to check every piece of equipment before he gets on the river – as every kayaker should. He says this was especially important at Malabar River Festival because the rough waters could easily knock him around and put his safety at risk.

"A minor equipment failure could quickly escalate into a life-threatening situation," warns Nikhil. For anyone planning to come down to the festival, Nikhil recommends get your safety checks in order, starting from helmet and harness, to paddles and bolts.

Nikhil checks his equipment and safety gear © Johann Noby

Advice from the riverbanks

Nikhil wasn’t alone coming into the competition. While preparing at home, he had help from his trainer Nidhin Das. Nidhin, who is also Nikhil’s brother, was present at the event, coaching from the sidelines.

"He's more than just a trainer; he's a strategist, a mentor, and sometimes even a psychologist," Nikhil says about his brother Nidhin.

Training with Nidhin goes far beyond basic exercise and drills. Together, they dissect every section of the river, identifying potential bottlenecks and challenges.

"Our partnership is like a well-oiled machine. His insights are pivotal in helping me prepare mentally and strategically for each event," Nikhil adds.

Nikhil and Nidhin discuss the course of the river © Johann Noby

Real dangers on the water

While Nikhil was excited to participate in the event, he was left disappointed with an injury sustained in competition.

"I’m pleased with how I performed, but a dislocated shoulder was the last thing I needed," Nikhil reflects.

In the short term, the injury meant that Nikhil could only manage a 20th-place finish in the competition. However, in the long term, it puts him out of action for a while – he can’t train or compete for at least a few weeks. It was a reminder that while it is fulfilling, kayaking on the rivers of Kerala are just as hazardous as other places in the world.

Nikhil struggles with the rapids © Johann Noby

Enjoying a cultural extravaganza

The Malabar River Festival is more than just a sporting event – it’s a celebration of culture. While everyone comes for the adrenaline-packed kayaking competition, the organizers also put together folk dances, music concerts and art exhibits so participants get a true experience of the culture of Kerala.

"These cultural events are therapeutic. They're not just about relaxation; they're about community and connection," says Nikhil, cherishing the broader experience of the festival.

A chance to learn and be inspired

Competing is the main reason for most kayakers to attend the Malabar River Festival. But for Nikhil, a sense of community is also a big reason.

He recalls meeting Red Bull athlete and international kayaker Dane Jackson at the event in 2018. Watching the American kayaker in action and being able to speak with him was a gamechanger for Nikhil.

"Dane’s insights were like gold dust. For any athlete like me, who doesn’t get many opportunities for international exposure, interactions like we have at Malabar River Festival are invaluable," says Nikhil.

He adds that the 2023 festival attracted a diverse crowd, leading to insightful discussions and exchanges about training regimens and techniques. It was enriching for everyone involved.

Nikhil on calmer waters © Johann Noby

Accepting the results

The closing ceremony of the festival was an emotional affair for Nikhil. He really hoped he could stand on the podium, proudly accepting a medal in his home state. As one of only eight or nine active kayakers in Kerala, competing at Malabar River Festival meant a lot to Nikhil.

Yet he was proud as he witnessed the music and dances being performed at the closing ceremony. Going through him were several feelings and emotions – exhaustion from competition, pain over his injury, relief at still being otherwise healthy, joy that he could represent Kerala in kayaking, determination to get back on the water again, and much more.