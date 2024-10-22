How Nirav Shrestha’s early urban riding primes him for Red Bull Tlang Ruam

By the age of five, Nirav Shrestha knew a thing or two about taking on downhills.

There was a certain thrill in storming down a short flight of stairs on his oversized bike back home in Kathmandu; more so, because his folks had forbidden him from trying it. So he would simply make these daring attempts while they were out of the house, before putting his bike away and getting back to the cartoons when they returned.

Those early escapades shaped the life Nirav leads today. At 23 years, he is Nepal’s newly crowned downhill national champion and a silver medallist at the South Asian Games in 2019.

“In the eighth grade, I had a pact with my family that if I did well at school, they would buy me a nice mountain bike. And I managed to finish in the top-5 of the class. The bike shop owner also handed me a day pass to a pump track. This turned out to be my stepping stone to the world of biking,” Nirav says.

From initially practicing by jumping speed breakers, Nirav was able to work on his technique with access to an actual pump track.

By 2015, he stepped out for his first downhill race at the Kathmandu Mountain Biking Festival in Hattiban, albeit on a borrowed bike. One among just two juniors at the event, they were pushed to race with the Elite riders. Nirav’s raw pace got heads to turn and his eagerness to ride at his first event resulted in the fourth fastest time in the category.

It was enough reason to chase his dad for his own bike – a full suspension mountain bike that he bought off another rider.

The turning point arrived a few months later at a competition in Palpa, where he had the opportunity to meet his idol, Rajesh ‘RJ’ Magar, a six-time downhill national champion.

“He was someone I had read about in magazines and saved a poster of as well. It was mesmerising to see RJ on a bicycle, he was really fast. And I knew I wanted to be like him someday,” he says.

It was the first time Nirav had travelled outside Kathmandu to race and the community made him feel at home. The teenager was soon taken under RJ’s wing and guided through the nitty-gritties of riding.

Nirav would work on his skills all week and then spend Saturdays with his mentor, hitting the trails and pump tracks alike. They started travelling to competitions as well, with RJ competing in the Elite category while Nirav was still part of the juniors.

The breakthrough arrived in 2018.

At the Asia Enduro Series, Nirav experienced a mechanical issue during the round in Nepal, but still finished third. A few months later during the Malaysia leg of the series, he was the fifth fastest at the competition that featured top riders from around the continent. He realised his potential and it changed his perspective towards the sport.

“It made me realise that I had the potential to race alongside the best. I joined a gym to get stronger, took control of my sleep and diet, and started focussing on the riding. It got me in better shape, and I could push harder on the trail, attacking every section until the finish. Riding had always been fun, but now it had a purpose as well – to get better each day,” he says.

At the South Asian Games in 2019, Nirav took silver. What was heartening was how his runs panned out – just two seconds behind RJ in the seeding round and a fraction of a second from the gold.

“The fact that I nearly won and finished just behind RJ made it evident that I had to just keep working,” he says.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought all competitions to a halt.

But at a pump track race in 2023, Nirav brought up the biggest moment of his career with his first win in the Elite category. He got the better of RJ and another former downhill champion, Christopher Keeling, at that competition. It did wonders for his confidence, and he followed it up with a mighty effort at the 2024 National Downhill Championship to finally beat RJ in a race that had been dominated by him.

There was sheer joy in the fact that he was now among the best in Nepal. But he also knew that he had earned it through his persistent efforts over the years.

“When I was younger, the idea was to hit everything as fast as I could. Now I like to be as smooth as I can on each run, observe the lines, and keep practicing the technical sections. I review the footage after every ride to understand where there’s scope for improvement. And with the experience I’ve gained, I plan my races better today,” Nirav says.

Nirav spent much of 2024 gearing up for Red Bull Tlang Ruam, scheduled to take place in Aizawl on 26th October.

Red Bull Tlang Ruam is India's first urban downhill mountain biking event. It combines the well-known sport of downhill mountain biking with the challenge of tight spaces of a city, with 22 invited participants getting an opportunity to showcase their talent to a global audience.

The opportunity for Nirav to compete in urban downhill is special, since he spent a lot of his early days riding in the streets.

In the weeks leading up to the race, he was back to where it all started for him, taking on the urban setting around his home in the Babar Mahal suburb of Kathmandu. He would hit everything from the stairs to the sidewalks, while also spending time at a pump track near his home.

“Riding on trails needs a softer set up because of the dirt; on concrete and asphalt, you need to get used to a much harder setting. And of course, watch out for crashes because the trails are a lot kinder to you than the street,” he says.

Nirav has donned the role of a mentor for the younger riders from Nepal, taking them out on the trails and supporting them in any way that he can. He also continues to work on his own skills each day, living the dream of putting Nepal and Asia on the world map of downhill biking someday.

“Our sport has top riders like Greg Minnaar who represents Africa, Aaron Gwin who rides for the United States, and the French team who turn up for Europe. But we’ve never heard of a rider representing Asia consistently at the world stage. I want to be that rider in the time ahead. And besides racing, influence others from Asia to just pick up their bikes and go out and enjoy nature,” he says.