Ocean Sharma is one of the most popular esports casters in India who has been involved in the gaming scene for a very long time.

Starting off as a casual gamer, Ocean cites his earliest memories in gaming to be playing Super Mario on his old console at home. The launch of PUBG Mobile in India brought in his first foray into gaming as a profession. He started his YouTube channel soon after, which is well recognized in the Indian gaming community and currently boasts a subscriber count of over 828K.

His claim to fame was when he was approached to host Battle Adda 2. This was followed by hosting PUBG Mobile India Tour (PMIT) and many other famous gaming competitions in India. Aside from playing the role of host and commentator at tournaments, Ocean also works as an analyst, reviewing the performances of teams in the competition to explain it to the audience.

He has also fulfilled the role of team analyst for Skylightz Gaming, and was loaned to GodLike Esports for a short while to help the team perform better in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021.

Aside from Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile, Ocean also casts Valorant tournaments from time to time.

Among his biggest credits are being the Hindi commentator for PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021: League – East and PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021: Grand Finals. He was also one of the English casters in the PUBG Mobile Pro League – South Asia Spring 2022.