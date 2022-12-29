How Ocean Sharma stays fit for his sport

Ocean Sharma is a very popular Indian gamer and caster.

He has donned many hats in the Indian gaming community. He is often seen in gaming livestreams and tournaments, either playing games, commentating, casting, or providing analysis for the audience to better understand.

While he only ventured into gaming professionally in 2019, he has become extremely popular in the gaming community. He believes in a wholistic approach to his career, which includes fitness very importantly.

Here he speaks about the role fitness plays in his life and what targets he has set for himself in the next few months.

Ocean Sharma © Red Bull staff

Ocean’s career path and how he came across fitness

Moving away from a career in education, Ocean took up gaming full-time and a dedication to fitness along with it.

“I started gaming professionally in 2019. At that time, I was doing two jobs – one was gaming and the other was teaching maths to 11th and 12th grade students. I didn’t have much to do after tuition classes so I would just be gaming for three-four hours. And then I gave up teaching to follow my passion in gaming,” says Ocean.

“When I started casting and commentating, I realized I was doing casts for eight-nine hours – sometimes even 12-14 hours. And I’m just indoors, not really moving much. So I realized it is important to lead an active lifestyle and started fitness training by going to the gym,” he adds.

When Ocean kicked fitness into high gear

Even though Ocean played sports when he was a child, he wasn’t taking very good care of his body. As a bookworm, he would spend all day at his study table, even eating meals there. So fitness has only recently come into focus.

“My tryst with fitness has been on-and-off for a long time. I’d first gone to the gym in 2018. I was a very studious kid before that and wouldn’t take care of my body at all; I was skin-and-bones and weighed just 48 kgs. After a bit of working out and proper eating, I realized I was putting on muscle quite easily; mostly because of good genetics. But then Covid happened and I was just wouldn’t get off my bed; gaming from the moment I woke up to the time I went to sleep. But I wanted to see the actual strength of my body, so I started working out religiously in August 2022. And I’m very proud of the results,” says Ocean.

Ocean Sharma © Red Bull staff

Ocean’s personal fitness objective

As a caster, Ocean spends a lot of time on-screen and in the public eye. He believes fitness is very important for presentability and overall wellbeing.

“Why I’m doing fitness? It'll sound extremely funny but I just want to look very good when wearing suits. In fact, I want to look good in whatever I wear – even if it is a tank top. I want people to look at me on screen and say that I have a great personality and that I deserve to be on screen. I think how a caster presents themselves is really important. So that is part of my fitness goal. And also to lead a healthy lifestyle because people think everyone in gaming is unhealthy,” says Ocean.

Types of fitness that Ocean focuses

Ocean is mostly focused on muscle strength and using fitness to channel his mental energy.

“I would say it is just about strength for me. I used to play cricket and practiced swimming when I was in school, so I have a good base of stamina. So right now, I’m just focused on bulking up with lean muscle and building up strength in my body. Another aspect that is important for me is that working out helps you burn your mental calories as well. It keeps my mind active just as it does my body. So mental endurance and muscle strength are where I focus,” says Ocean.

Ocean Sharma © Red Bull staff

Physical challenges that Ocean faces in gaming

While casting, Ocean usually likes to express himself by jumping, moving, and excitedly gesturing. But even so, he feels his body tends to be in a state of rest over several hours of his job.

“While casting or gaming, I’m basically just stuck in one spot for several hours. It just makes my body very inactive. I’ve known that my metabolism slows down because of it. I’ve also often felt that parts of my body start becoming stiff after several hours of casting or gaming,” says Ocean.

Ocean’s fitness regime

“I do chest and tricep exercises on Monday. Chest is the major muscle to focus on that day and triceps are the minor muscle to workout. On Tuesdays, I work on back muscles and biceps; back being the major and biceps the minor focus. Wednesdays are extensively for legs. Thursday is shoulders. Fridays are for a mix of all muscles groups and some extensive workout for forearms. Saturday and Sunday are my rest days,” says Ocean.

Ocean Sharma © Red Bull staff

Ocean’s most favourite and least favourite workouts

“My favourite workout is whatever looks good on camera – usually chest and triceps. My least favourite is probably legs, but I still love to do it. I just hate doing lunges with weights,” says Ocean.

Other activities that improve fitness

Ocean has a trainer who coaches him in all aspects of fitness apart from just guiding him through exercises. He recommended a few practices for active recovery.

“Cold showers. My trainer has asked me to take cold showers after workouts; even in Delhi winters. I also play cricket and I dance a lot, so that helps with active recovery,” says Ocean.

What’s in his gym bag

“I don’t really have a gym bag because I carry my towel and water bottle in hand. But there are some things that I associate with going to the gym. I always wear a hoodie as part of my gym gear. And I drink a Red Bull before going to the gym if I feel like I need an energy boost. I drink a Red Bull can about 30-40 minutes before I start working out,” says Ocean.

Ocean’s New Year fitness resolution

His fitness resolution for the new year is keep up what he is doing so he is most presentable for his job.

“By the end of January, I want to weigh 70 kgs and build on lean muscle. I want to look shredded. I want to walk out in public and be comfortable in whatever I’m wearing without feeling conscious about how I’m looking,” says Ocean.