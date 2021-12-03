Why Ocean Sharma says Red Bull M.E.O is very important for Indian esports

Ocean Sharma is among the most prominent stars of the Indian gaming industry.

His great ambition to grow in the field has been supported by his fascinating skills of delivering extraordinary commentary. With a great understanding of the game and a flamboyant style of talking, Ocean’s prominence as a caster and commentator was expected by most in the scene.

Here he shares his thoughts on the BGMI scene, what kind of tournaments are required for the game, and what excites him the most about Red Bull M.E.O.

01 As a scene veteran, where do you think BGMI should focus next to continue its growth in the Indian industry?

BGMI is undoubtedly enjoying an incredible scene right now. But for a full-proof successful future, I believe we should focus more on creating opportunities for underdogs so we can have more people climbing higher in the scene.

Ocean Sharma © Ocean Sharma

02 What do you think is the most important takeaway for BGMI pros to focus on as the scene grows?

I think pro gamers should focus on the game mechanics and the ever-increasing competition in the domestic and international scene, because everything changes when you shift between domestic and international tournaments.

03 Where do you think amateur and upcoming esports athletes fit into the current scene?

Upcoming gamers should focus on participating in the right type of tournaments. If they have the correct knowledge of the emerging scenes, they will benefit. If an upcoming gamer is aware of these points, they will have more opportunities to grow for a longer period.

04 What do you think should be undertaken to make the Indian gaming industry and BGMI more inclusive?

It’s definitely inclusive already. The scene has created so many opportunities for the old and new teams; I believe that is working really well right now in the scene. Moving forward, I believe we should develop more of an understanding towards team roles so we can have good structure from management to team players.

05 What do you think matters more as a caster, a friendly attitude or a skilful voice?

I believe off-screen you need to have a friendly attitude and on-screen you need to have a skilful voice with an understanding of the game. Overall game knowledge is most important.

Ocean Sharma © Ocean Sharma

06 As a personality and a caster, where do you think Red Bull M.E.O. fits into the industry?

Red Bull M.E.O. helps us understand the bridge between different types of competitions in the country. This tournament is one of the best opportunities a gamer in India has to gain experience and exposure. Also, audience get a good opportunity to learn about the competition and game. So Red Bull M.E.O. benefits both players and the audience, which works very well for the whole scene.

07 What do you make of past seasons of Red Bull M.E.O. and what lies in its future?

Red Bull M.E.O will provide a competitive vibe for the scene, which has been missing between professional and amateur gamers; this will help for the future of the Indian scene. A competition like this brings out the grind, the passion, the understanding of the scene, etc. I think this will help us get to a broader level of competition both at a national level and international level.

08 Do you have any words of advice for newcomers participating in Red Bull M.E.O.?

All newcomers should see this tournament as an opportunity to start their careers on the front foot. Whenever upcoming players compete against the big names in the Indian gaming scene, they feel nervous. But if you are competing in Red Bull M.E.O. India Finals, you have to be passionate for the game and let the nervousness just vanish. This platform is all about showcasing your best, and that's the opportunity that any newcomer should be looking for.