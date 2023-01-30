5 tips from Ocean Sharma to help you become a good gaming host

Ocean Sharma is one of the most popular esports casters in India.

He has been the host of many famous gaming tournaments, including the likes of Battle Adda 2 and PUBG Mobile India Tour. He is known for his high energy, well-researched approach, and ability to get along well with everyone from the Indian gaming community.

Ocean recently appeared on Red Bull Game On as the host of the Good Game Show , where streamers, content creators and pro gamers went head-to-head in a unique game show format that saw them test their knowledge and quick-thinking skills. While on shoot for the game show, we picked Ocean’s brain for a bit.

Here he shares his experience and tips on what kind of preparations are required to become a good gaming host.

Tip 1: Create a personality which has a stage presence

Ocean reveals that he was associated with theatre for 12 years. It was during this time that he gained confidence to speak in front of audiences. It was the learning form these experiences that helped him immensely when it came to hosting gaming tournaments and shows.

"Stage presence has a huge role to play because it is the host who starts a show, takes it forward and draws it to it’s end. The host’s personality should not be limited to only cameras; constant improvement and improvisation is what is important. Even if a program is recorded, the energy level should not drop,” says Ocean.

"The biggest challenge for gaming hosts is during live shows, when sometimes things don't go according to the schedule. I have faced tis problem on some occasions. There is nervousness on the set because things are not going according to plan. It is at these times that the host’s confidence helps manage the platform. If you love gaming, then your love for the game can also help a lot on such occasions. Your face should never reflect the confusion and chaos that is happening behind the camera. As a host, always maintain a smile even if things are not under control," adds Ocean.

Tip 2: Leave no stone unturned in your research and make participants feel comfortable

It is extremely important that a gaming host love gaming. But no matter how deeply part of the scene you are, you will not always know every guest coming onto the set. Ocean advises doing research about the participating players.

"Whenever there are participants in a game show, research is very important for the host. Camaraderie becomes easier if you know everyone, and if you don't know the participants, prepare for it. Without preparation and homework, no program can ever become good.

Tip 3: Listen to feedback from producer/director and implement it

Listening to feedback and making necessary changes is the hallmark of a good host. Ocean positively reacts to the opinions of producers/directors, which helps him in making the show much better.

"Usually, the connection between the host and the producer or show director is always on while cameras are rolling. Of course the host is the face of the show, but the backbone of any show is the producer-director team. Their opinions and criticism remain important before, during and after the show.

"Often, during the show, I get live feedback from them via earpiece, and I immediately implement their feedback. It's teamwork and the host is a part of it," says Ocean.

Tip 4: Take part in rehearsals before the main show and full proof your preparations

Ocean says that just as an actor, musician or dancer rehearses before appearing in front of an audience, it is equally important for a gaming host to prepare accordingly.

"I rehearsed the script of the episodes of Good Game show several times. I practice speak in three-four different ways so I can perfect how I want to set the tone of the show. As a child, I saw many quiz shows where the host played a major role in giving an image and outlook. I believe it is important to rehearse or practice your tone and how you will carry the conversation. I know the audience very well, so I practice to maintain that connection," says Ocean.

Tip 5: Constantly add new words to your vocabulary and use them

The biggest challenge for any host is to present themself in a new style in every show. In such a situation, Ocean believes that you should always be learning new words so you have something new to present.

"I try to add new words to my anchoring. For that, I read new words and use them whenever I get a chance. Saying the same words every time can make the audience feel bored. The change in tone and style also comes from learning new words. I also try to implement meme references because it is the era of social media and the audience loves memes," says Ocean.

Ocean’s mantras to be a great host

Don’t let your thoughts stagnate while hosting. As a host, you don’t want to be too comfortable; keep working your mind and stay hungry for new ideas.

Be prepared to face criticism. You may have given your best performance, but if the public dislikes it, you have to accept it and move on. Criticism on social media can be particularly hurtful; learn how to take it the right way.

Try to better yourself from your performance on your last show. Work on anchoring, research, and body language in your free time.