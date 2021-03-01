Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: How to decrypt Operation Chaos floppy disk

In order to solve one of the more interesting puzzles set up in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and pilfer the secrets of a mysterious floppy disk, you'll need to do some legwork.

One of the available side missions you can complete in the game revolves around a task called Operation Chaos, in which the game tasks you with locating and eliminating Robert Aldrich: an ex-CIA officer helping the Soviets establish a spy network in the US.

The mission isn't your standard CoD 'go here, shoot this' setup, though. In order to do it properly, you'll need to gather evidence and decrypt a floppy disk by breaking a code. Spoilers abound below, so bear that in mind before reading on.

Operation Chaos: Where to find all necessary evidence

You can find some evidence in the 'live fire exercise' in Soviet Russia © Activision

You will need three pieces of evidence in order to properly break into the floppy disk and get the best ending possible for the Operation Chaos mission.

A coded message: You can pick up this piece of evidence in the very first mission. You simply need to interrogate Quasim at the end of the Nowhere to Run mission – don't throw him over the edge and it'll appear automatically as Quasim tells you what he knows.

Numbers Station broadcast: The second piece of evidence is quite easily missed if you're not paying attention. During the Brick in the Wall mission, you'll be given an optional objective: locate and silence or rescue the informant. Once you leave the bar, stick to the walls and head left; eventually, you'll come to a door down a small set of stairs. Enter it, off the three guards, and pick up an audio reel that's lying on a table next to a radio. It'll be clearly marked for you.

Front page of the Observe r: During the Redlight, Greenlight mission, you’ll find the third piece of evidence during the 'live fire exercise' that you crash in the Russian facility. Before hopping off the ledge and heading to the elevator, check the upstairs of the bar next to the Capital Savings building – there'll be a map on the wall you can snap a picture of. This will unlock the evidence.

How to decrypt the floppy disk for Operation Chaos in Call of Duty: Cold War Black Ops

You will need to do some code-breaking in order to access the disk © ACTIVISION

You will need to decrypt both the passphrase and the code in order to access the disk's files. Below, you can read about how to do both.

Passphrase : Click examine to get the fullscreen view of the coded message to clearly check the missing numbers on the page – there will be blue and red missing numbers. They shouldn't be too hard to work out: one set may just de ascending or descending by a set amount, whilst the other will increase or decrease with an increasing difference each time.

Once you get both numbers, head to the Numbers Broadcast and check which city lines up with the four digits you've worked out. We had Raleigh, but ever game will be different. The name of the city will be the passphrase for the disk.

Code: Head to the newspaper front page to get the code. Once you examine it, a selection of letters will start being highlighted on the paper. Make a note of them and attempt to rearrange them into the name of one of the cities listed in the Numbers Broadcast evidence. If your code is Houston, for example, that would mean your code is 6461 – that'll be your code to get into the disk.