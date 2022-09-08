Out Of The Box: Amping up the voice on music education in India

Debates and banter are a common occurrence on the Out Of The Box podcast.

As the only podcast in India on music education, it features music educators and musicians as guests in every episode, and the conversations are always lively and enriching.

Started by singer-songwriter and harpist Nush Lewis and co-hosted by Shanelle Rodrigues, founder of Shanelle’s Piano Studio, the podcast covers a wide array of topics when it comes to music education in the country.

Season 1 hosted conversations with Meera Fernandes, Shanelle Rodrigues, Karun Kannampilly, Kamakshi Khurana, Vasundhara Vee, Rudy David and Annette Philip. The topics of discussion in the episodes of the first season were early childhood music education, getting innovative with lesson plans, drum house conversations, making Hindustani music more accessible to academic schools, full use of the voice, hum drum, and community learning.

Season 2 of OOTB is a 10-episode series launched in two parts. Starting 10th August till 14th December, Part 1 will see the release of episodes 1 to 5, where Nush and Shanelle speak to Dr Luis Dais, Radha Priya, Keshav Dhar and Saurabh Suman (two-part episode) and get into conversations with parents covering a wide array of topics ranging from – running music NGOs in India, the journey of self learning, impact of music education in regional languages, impact of quality curriculum and content production, and parents’ perspectives.

Here Nush and Shanelle discuss how the podcast was startedand share the plans they have for the future of OOTB.

Nush Lewis and Shanelle Rodrigues © Nush Lewis and Shanelle Rodrigues

What was the idea behind starting OOTB? Any challenges in the early launch phase that you had to overcome?

Nush: OOTB was started in 2020 as a video interview series at the beginning of the first lockdown. The idea back then was to showcase music educators who are doing things a little differently from the rest. This got some decent positive response which then pushed us to want to make this a proper music education podcast. If there were any major issues we’ve faced then it is tech issues. I know it may sound so small but doing interviews through various online platforms and making sure you get the best audio output is challenging. Luckily today we have podcast friends like Mae Thomas who gave us great tips on what to use and we have a great internal team working on the podcast to make sure we put episodes out to the best of our ability.

What was the response to season 1 like? Any anecdotes/comments from the audience that you can share?

Shanelle: Season 1 started off as a video interview project and as a listener, I felt it was much needed during the pandemic. It gave many educators hope, drive and support to continue to think ‘out of the box’ during those times. So that’s why when Nush spoke of creating a podcast series and starting season 2, I jumped at the opportunity!

Nush: Absolutely, it was a small community of people who responded positively and that was enough for me to want to make this into something slightly bigger. And in fact, we didn’t think about making this podcast till a year after the video series was released in 2020. I had an old choir friend of mine – who is also a music teacher – reach out to me out of nowhere and ask if we were going to do more of these interviews as she found them beneficial. I immediately screenshotted that conversation and sent it over to Shanelle and said, “Now we HAVE to do this!”

The second season of OOTB seems to have an interesting line-up. How did you go about curating the guests for this season?

Shanelle: We wanted to expand on the expertise that our guests have to offer. While we did want to continue focusing on music education, we wanted to approach it holistically. That meant involving a variety of perspectives and approaches such as bringing on parents, social media educators, neuroscientists, therapists etc. Nush and I worked on each episode being unique while contributing to a wholesome season.

Nush: We also realised we could have fun with not sticking to a certain format of podcasts. Like we wanted to move back and forth between doing interviews and giving our views and perspectives on the education trends in the country. That’s the direction we want to move in from here on.

A recording session for Out Of The Box podcast © Nush Lewis and Shanelle Rodrigues

What are the plans for OOTB going forward?

Shanelle: We would like for the podcast to eventually manifest into a music education conference. We feel it is important for educators to meet, collaborate and discuss, in order to drive music education initiatives in our country.

What are your views on the state of music education in the country?

Shanelle: It is an interesting space and we are seeing many people wanting to pursue the arts more seriously than before. While the providers of music education are increasing and music is being made more accessible, I feel there is still quite a bit of an imbalance in providing quality music education. We still do not have a strong standard music education programme for schools, which leads to inconsistency in outcomes across the country. It is important to maintain a high standard across schools and private practices so that students do not need to seek opportunities abroad if they wish to pursue it further.

Nush: I think we also need to come to terms with being a part of the creator economy. Especially with the rise in online education and companies that are taking over that space at great speed. It’s definitely making education accessible with the kind of price points that are being marketed but at the same time when it comes to quality and regulation we won’t know what that looks like till that runs for a few more years. But yes, we’re in a very exciting time in music education in India right now.