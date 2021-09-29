Top tips to give you a head start on LoL's reworked champion Pantheon

League of Legends ’ Pantheon rework is currently live on the PBE , where players from around the world have been getting to grips with his new kit. The Unbreakable Spear has finally risen from the ashes and he’s now stronger than ever before.

Riot hasn’t only given Pantheon a fresh new look, they have also changed his passive and abilities to help give him a new lease of life. For years, Pantheon has been plagued by his oversimplified kit and while effective, it didn’t offer any interesting gameplay opportunities for players to get excited about.

Riot’s latest rework may have finally rid Pantheon of his oversimplified playstyle, but you’ll still need a good understanding of his mechanics and how best to use them in order to obliterate your foes. If you’re looking to play the new Pantheon rework and wish to crush your opponents, then make sure you check out the tips below to ensure you get the most out of his shiny new kit.

How to make the most of Pantheon’s abilities

Pantheon's new passive will give him an advantage in early laning phases © Riot Games

Mortal Will (Passive)

After five basic attacks or ability casts, Pantheon’s next basic ability is empowered. Mortal Will is a great passive that allows Pantheon to constantly pressure his lane opponent, often forcing them away from their farm. Try to always weave in Comet Spear, Shield Vault, or Aegis Assault whenever your passive is up, as the empowered versions of these abilities will greatly increase your overall DPS, especially in the early-game where the added damage can quickly force your opponent out of lane.

Comet Spear (Q)

Pantheon’s Comet Spear has two different casts that drastically change the way it functions. He can either thrust his spear in a line, damaging all enemies hit, or throw the spear by holding Q. Unlike his previous ability, Spear Shot, Comet Spear is a skillshot that requires decent accuracy to land it. Comet Spear deals the bulk of its damage to the first target hit and 50% reduced damage to additional targets the spear passes through. Try land Comet Spear when you have access to your Mortal Will passive as this will allow you to deal additional damage and slow your target, making it easier to follow up with Shield Vault.

Shield Vault (W)

Pantheon dashes to an enemy, dealing AP physical damage and stunning them for one second. This ability is great for closing the gap between you and your foe, especially when you’re laning against mobile champs. The empowered version ramps up Shield Vault’s damage and his next attack will strike three times. Try coordinating this ability when your jungler is roaming top and combine it with the slow from Comet Spear to ensure your enemy doesn’t get away.

Aegis Assault (E)

Pantheon braces his shield and engages enemies in a chosen direction, becoming invulnerable to all incoming damage from that direction, and deals damage for the ability’s duration. The last hit slams the enemy with Pantheon’s shield and deals additional damage, so be sure to use this ability when you want to instantly delete low health targets. Aegis Assault’s empowered version increases the ability’s duration and deals additional damage, making it a great tool to use when you want to get into the thick of a fight.

Grand Starfall (R)

Pantheon launches himself into the air and then hurtles towards his target location, damaging everything that gets in his way. The damage of this ultimate is reduced by 50% if your enemy is hit by the outer edges of Grand Starfall, so try to keep your enemies near the centre of the ult in order to maximise your damage. This ultimate is absolutely devastating and allows Pantheon to shut down the enemy team’s main damage threat or jungler during team fights and objective-based plays.

Pantheon strategy tips

Pantheon's new kit will give him a stronger presence on the Rift © Riot Games

Pantheon is a truly terrifying champion who uses his superior strength to both burst and lockdown his foes, giving players the tools they need to force 1v1 engages and melt priority targets in team fights. The Unbreakable Spear has great initiation capabilities thanks to the numerous gap closers provided from Shield Vault, Aegis Assault and Grand Starfall, while his various empowered states can help turn the tide of of even the closest of fights. In the early-game, focus on poking down your foe with Comet Spear’s empowered hits and weave in a few auto attacks to begin quickly activating your passive damage bonus. You’ll naturally gain procs from attacking and clearing out enemy minion waves, so always make sure you’re using the empowered versions of your abilities to dish out as much damage as possible.

Once you have access to Shield Vault, try to combine it with your empowered Comet Spear as both the slow and stun from these abilities will give you plenty of time to unleash a flurry of deadly auto attacks. Your opponent will often be forced to burn flash, making it incredibly easy to coordinate your next barrage with a well-timed gank from your jungler. If the enemy laner is playing passive and cowering under their turret, then simply use Aegis Assault’s empowered version to block all incoming attacks and melt their health with the added duration damage. Additionally, if find yourself getting low in team fights, simply use Aegis Shield to absorb the incoming damage and begin backing away – after all, it’s better to retreat than feeding the enemy team a kill.

Try to prioritise building items like Black Cleaver, Youmuu's Ghostblade, and Guardian Angel to increase your overall survivability and damage in team fights. By opting for a well-rounded build, you’ll be able to beat even the most poke-heavy teams. During the late-game, focus on assassinating and disrupting the enemy’s main damage threats. This is where Pantheon’s ultimate comes in. Grand Starfall is not only a great engage tool, it can allow you to bypass tanky frontliners and get right into the backline to delete key threats. Always be on the lookout for openings where you can launch a deadly surprise attack and get ready to punish any grouped enemies. If played well, Pantheon can wreak havoc on Summoner’s Rift, giving you plenty of opportunities to forge an early lead that you can ride well into the late-game. Expect to see a lot more from Pantheon when he goes live alongside the patch 9.16 changes.