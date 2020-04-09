15 photos from an epic trip of paragliding in the Himalayas

While they had planned to fly from Keylong to Spiti, they were forced to drive the distance because harsh weather made it too dangerous to paraglide. In fact, their adventure just after the monsoons always had strong winds, which caused turbulence at the best of times and forced them to re-think their flying plans other times. Wanting to make sure they were always taking the correct decisions from a safety standpoint, the paragliders never took off unless they were certain that the flight would not be an undue risk.