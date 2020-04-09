15 photos from an epic trip of paragliding in the Himalayas
© Thomas de Dorlodot
Check out the best photos from the recent paragliding adventures of Thomas de Dorlodot and Horacio Llorens.
Thomas de Dorlodot and Horacio Llorens visited India in October 2019 for a personal adventure across the Himalayan mountains.
The European paragliders made several unassisted flights through Himachal Pradesh, starting with Bir-Billing and ending with several flight loops over Spiti Valley. En route they stopped at Manali, flew over the Rohtang Pass, and took a break at Keylong.
While they had planned to fly from Keylong to Spiti, they were forced to drive the distance because harsh weather made it too dangerous to paraglide. In fact, their adventure just after the monsoons always had strong winds, which caused turbulence at the best of times and forced them to re-think their flying plans other times. Wanting to make sure they were always taking the correct decisions from a safety standpoint, the paragliders never took off unless they were certain that the flight would not be an undue risk.
Their journey covered roughly 350 kilometres, during which they achieved their target of travelling across some of the least visited destinations in their sport, camped on mountain tops, became the first paragliders to fly over Rohtang Pass, and battled rough weather to do the first-ever 6,200-metre flight over Spiti Valley.
They had to make sure to never fly above an elevation of 6,500 metres since that would require supplementary oxygen. They had not carried oxygen tanks on this journey because the tanks would be too heavy and because of the remote nature of the places they were travelling to, they wouldn’t have refilling stations for the oxygen tanks.
Here are some of the best photos from Thomas and Horacio’s Himalayan adventure.