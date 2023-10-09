How India's independent music landscape has evolved over the last decade

When I was asked to reflect on the major developments in the Indian music scene over the past decade, I feared I’d end up saying a lot of things that have been said before. As I began writing, I realised they bear repeating for their impacts have led to this being, perhaps, the best time to be a musician.

When I started covering the Indian independent music scene in the early 2000s, it was strengthening the roots that have helped it flourish into the force that it is now. A force that’s no longer limited to a few years in and immediately after college. A force that’s no longer considered too small to be considered significant. A force that’s now a relevant, dynamic and integral part of the country’s music industry. Here are ten evolutions I think have contributed the most:

It’s possible to make music your main gig

Among the most noteworthy changes I’ve observed in the last half-decade or so is that musicians can now make a living from making music. However, that doesn’t always mean they earn enough from their own music. Instead, they’re composing, writing, arranging, producing, mixing, mastering, consulting and playing sessions for films, web series, ads, and other more commercial-oriented projects and acts. A few are able to stick to only playing live shows, including corporate and private shindigs, and a handful are able to rely on streaming income alone. But thankfully, most artists no longer have to take on day jobs in other fields to make ends meet.

The lines between the independent and mainstream worlds are constantly blurring

Traditionally, the term ‘independent’ was used to refer to acts not signed to labels or at least major record companies. This definition has consistently evolved. These days, as the overall consumption of film music falls on streaming services, each of the majors are looking to cash in on the next big indie star by starting imprints or signing deals with fast-rising talents. It’s another matter that many of them misuse the term ‘independent’ to refer to all music outside of a film. And with more independent artists composing for or having their tunes synched in film soundtracks and web series, there’s even more overlap between the independent and mainstream music scenes.

Vishal and Sheykhar perform at Red Bull Off The Roof at AIIMS Jodhpur © Ali Bharmal | Focus Sports | Red Bull Content Pool

The emergence of hip-hop

It might be surprising to know that there were no hip-hop acts at the launch gig of Red Bull India’s famous off the roof bus show in Mumbai in October 2013, when a range of pop, rock, metal and electronic artists and bands comprised the line-up. Over the last ten years, Indian rap’s rise has been unstoppable. I consider hip-hop a level above other forms of indie because of its pan-Indian popularity and regional diversity. In terms of releases, streams, brand endorsements, synch deals and festival slots, rappers count among the non-mainstream scene’s biggest acts. It’s no surprise then when I documented the Indian independent music albums and EPs released in 2022 , hip-hop dominated, accounting for 36% of the year’s efforts, followed by pop with 20%, electronic with 19%, and rock at 14%. And this was even after I used a stricter definition of the term ‘independent’, not counting either commercially-oriented releases on non-major labels like, for example, AP Dhillon’s Run-up Records, or releases by acts initially considered ‘indie’ but put out by major labels, such as King’s Champagne Talk on Warner Music.

Supersonics perform at the launch gig in 2013 © Neville Sukhia | Red Bull Content Pool

There’s more music being made than ever before

The number seems to go up every month, and last I read, over 1,00,000 tracks are being uploaded onto streaming services daily. Technological developments over the past decade have led to the democratisation of music production, distribution and marketing through the advent of relatively affordable recording software, streaming services and social media platforms. As it’s become that much easier to make and take out music, it’s become equally if not more hard for it to be discovered. This is true for the market in India as well where every day seems to bring dozens of new acts in every genre. Releases, especially those of singles, have surged this decade in particular.

The gatekeepers have changed

In the old days, labels and the mass media in the form of print, TV and radio channels, and journalists were the gatekeepers for the marketing and distribution of new music. Today, some of that power is in the hands of the artists but only to an extent. The new gatekeepers are social media platforms and digital streaming platforms, whose algorithms, playlist editors and advertising tools musicians are forced to navigate for their work to have the widest reach possible, and all without a guarantee of actually finding an audience.

There are more festivals than ever before

There were a record number of music festivals including several new properties in 2022 – the first full post-pandemic year for the live industry. While the majority of the festivals took place in the traditional territories of Mumbai-Delhi-Bengaluru-Pune, there were events across the country, with a significant quantity mounted in the Northeast. Consequently, several upcoming acts got a chance to make their festival debuts and this trend looks set to continue this season with Intellectual Properties striving to differentiate their line-ups. The easiest way to do that is through their international headliners and the domestic acts that play the early slots because there remains a paucity of Indian acts that can hold the attention of thousands (see below).

Sunidhi Chauhan performs at Red Bull Off The Roof in IIT Guwahati © Ali Bharmal | Focus Sports | Red Bull Content Pool

There aren’t as many new bands being formed

That fewer bands are being formed currently can be attributed to numerous reasons. The ease with which an individual can compose music through production and recording software has meant that you don’t always need other musicians to create a song. The pandemic, which prevented artists from meeting each other, propelled the rise of the phenomenon that is the bedroom-bred solo act. But perhaps the rise of individualism in the digital age is also why we don’t see many new groups debuting or older ones standing the test of time.

But most of the biggest live acts happen to be bands who have paid their dues

Last season, when it seemed like the same Indian acts were headlining most festivals, I decided to do what I frequently do and check whether the anecdotal evidence could be backed up by facts. So I combed through the bills of nearly 50 fests to tally the most booked names. Nine out of the 11 most programmed artists were bands and all of them have been around for at least half a decade over which they’ve steadily built a loyal following. They are, quite naturally, among the few that can successfully stage nationwide and even international tours.

Singer-songwriters are Indian indie’s fastest growing sub-set

Every year, at the All About Music conference in Mumbai, I meet dozens of new artists who are far more aware of the workings of the industry than their predecessors. The majority of them are singer-songwriters. The success stories of artists such as Prateek Kuhad and more recently, Anuv Jain, have encouraged thousands of similar balladeers to look for their big break. And in a country where ‘happy love’ and ‘heartbreak’ are the unofficial genres, many of them are garnering an audience, especially on streaming services whose playlist editors seem to favour a particular lo-fi, lovelorn sound. You need only listen to Spotify India’s Radar playlist to get an idea of this.

Prateek Kuhad performs at Red Bull Off The Roof in 2017 © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

There are fewer venues at which upcoming acts can hone their skills

As electronic music has retained its stronghold over local bar and club bookings, live acts have had to grapple with limited avenues to perform the weekly gig circuit. Unlike their older counterparts who played dozens if not hundreds of shows, first to mostly empty rooms, before being programmed for festivals, in an unusual state of affairs, in 2023, a live artist or band is likely to get booked for an early afternoon set when they’re just a few concerts’ old. A similar opportunity awaits the winners of the #RedBullOffTheRoof competition who will get the chance to showcase their skills to a crowd of thousands. The idea of a battle of the bands (and singers) might seem almost quaint but it’s perhaps just as needed as it was in its early 2000s heyday. Because what’s not changed is that there’s still no better gauge of a musician’s ability to truly connect with listeners than playing live.