Philippine Allstars: Building the Hip-Hop Movement

Looking down from the balcony of their apartment, Philippine Allstars’ Lema Diaz and Vince Mendoza pointed out to me the environs where the award-winning dance crew shot their latest music video. One of the quieter streets of the business district reveals some humble nooks hidden by the gloss of urban life in Manila: a parking lot bordered by crumbling walls, and back alleys strewn with detritus. These scenes mirror the reality of life as a top hip-hop dancer in the country – glamorous on the outside, gritty on the inside.

This duality is one of the things the group featured in the “ Jabongga ” music video released a few months ago. 20 years since the original song was released, the Allstars approached rap group Legit Misfitz (that composed the track back in 1994) and Element East to come out with a music video for it; one that would be “at par with the rest of the world.”

We want to showcase hip-hop in its original form, like the raw and realest feel of hip-hop.

“Every time we come up with something artistically, we have to bring out that kind of standard, at the same time infuse our own flavor as Filipinos, our own individuality as Pinoys. We want to showcase hip-hop in its original form, like the raw and realest feel of hip-hop,” said Lema .

The video also introduced new members and their personal styles. From 12 founding Allstars , the crew has grown to nearly 30 – and it’s all hands on deck for the endeavor. Although Vince serves as director and Lema provides artistic guidance, the overall approach is collaborative.

She explained, “Every time we do a shoot, it’s basically freestyle. Everything has to come naturally because I mean, it’s your lifestyle. The shoot only took us three hours to complete. Chemistry is very important.”

The crew having fun on the shoot. © Nick St. James

This music video was the start of what Lema said would be “a year for building in terms of the roots and lifestyle of [hip-hop]” in the Philippines . Focusing on events in 2014, the goal, she declared, is “to make hip-hop more relevant in terms of how people see it. People see it as entertainment, but it’s also a tool wherein we can make a difference. ”

The group broke new ground with a slew of events that, in their own words, helped “the hip-hop community come together.” To mark their ninth anniversary, the Allstars decided to go way back with Soul Freak : a night-long celebration of disco and funk music. Another exciting first, this year’s Fête de la Musique had the signature Allstars touch as they brought some of the best local hip-hop acts and their best routines, mixes, and lines for a broader audience to see. Then there was 3LLA in Manila , a mixed-styles dance battle that pitted b-boys and b-girls divided into three categories: King, Queen, and Ace.

The rest of the year has been and will continue to be focused on hosting workshops at the Allstars Dance School with international dancers doing stints as guest instructors. B-Boy Ronnie of the FullForce Crew and Red Bull BC One All Stars was one of a handful of these dancers who continue to inspire local b-boys and b-girls to pursue hip-hop not just as a hobby but as a lifestyle.

You gotta have the right attitude... © Nick St. James A combination of pure grit and determination... © Nick St. James To elevate your craft to new heights! © Nick St. James

As early as now, the Allstars are gearing up for their first major concert – slated for June 2015 in time for the group’s 10th anniversary – entitled “ Dream ” that will showcase their 10-year journey as streetdancers.

Another landmark project on their 2015 calendar is a national tour . The Allstars will be visiting various provinces, especially those in Visayas and Mindanao , to teach kids hip-hop for free, as a way of giving back to the community. This ethos of generosity is at the core of the crew’s mission.

Let’s build, let’s collaborate. At the end of the day, it’s for the Philippines.

“For us, winning [the 2006 and 2008 World Hip-Hop Dance Championships] is just part of us trying to have a voice so that the rest can have an opportunity to experience what we’re experiencing. We’re just trying to bridge the gap between [our reality] and [saying] ‘here, it’s available for you’,” said Lema .

She added, “It doesn’t end with studio time. After that, we’re still gonna go to another battle and watch and compete. After the competition, we hang out and share knowledge. We have to help build for the movement. So we can’t just think of ourselves, just the Allstars. We have to go out and see ‘hey, this is what they’re doing, I’ll help them.’ Let’s build, let’s collaborate. At the end of the day, it’s for the Philippines.”

For more on the Philippine Allstars, check out their official Facebook page here .