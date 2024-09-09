© Sam Strauss | Red Bull Content Pool
Wakeboarding
In photos: Dominik Hernler wakeboarding in the backwaters of Kerala
Check out some of the stunning visual highlights from when the Austrian wakeboarder made a playful trip to Alleppey, in partnership with Volkswagen.
Dominik Hernler visited Kerala in 2024 to cruise through the backwaters of Alleppey on his wakebaord.
While in God’s Own Country, he also took on a few challenges that he set for himself, making use of cultural highlights like snake boats, house boats, long piers, deep ponds, and more.
Among the toughest of challenges was his attempt to jump over five snake boats lined up together with nearly 500 people on board.
He achieved this with ease despite the difficulty of natural conditions like winds and rough waves.
And read on below to check out some of the beautiful images of the project, clicked by photographer Sam Strauss.