In photos: Dominik Hernler wakeboarding in the backwaters of Kerala

7 min The Ultimate Kerala Wakeboarding Trip Dominik Hernler takes on the backwaters of Kerala and jumps over five snake boats to showcase his wakeboarding skills.

Dominik Hernler visited Kerala in 2024 to cruise through the backwaters of Alleppey on his wakebaord.

While in God’s Own Country, he also took on a few challenges that he set for himself, making use of cultural highlights like snake boats, house boats, long piers, deep ponds, and more.

Among the toughest of challenges was his attempt to jump over five snake boats lined up together with nearly 500 people on board.

He achieved this with ease despite the difficulty of natural conditions like winds and rough waves.

And read on below to check out some of the beautiful images of the project, clicked by photographer Sam Strauss.

Dominik Hernler wakeboarding in Kerala © Sam Strauss | Red Bull Content Pool Dominik Hernler does a backflip over the 2024 Volkswagen Taigun © Sam Strauss | Red Bull Content Pool Dominik Hernler jumps over nearly 500 people in five snake boats © Sam Strauss | Red Bull Content Pool Dominik drives through Kerala in the Volkswagen Taigun © Sam Strauss | Red Bull Content Pool Dom jumps from a swimming pool into a lake © Sam Strauss | Red Bull Content Pool Dominik is all smiles after a successful wakeboarding session © Sam Strauss | Red Bull Content Pool Dominik enjoys a coconut during his trip to Kerala © Sam Strauss | Red Bull Content Pool Dominik loads his gear into the Taigun © Sam Strauss | Red Bull Content Pool Dominik grinds on the roof of a houseboat © Sam Strauss | Red Bull Content Pool Dominik Hernler takes a moment to cool down in the Kerala heat © Sam Strauss | Red Bull Content Pool Dominik Hernler with the 2024 Volkswagen Taigun © Sam Strauss | Red Bull Content Pool