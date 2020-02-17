The road to the top is long and winding – something Pierre Gasly can attest to after a 2019 which offered its share of both highs and lows but ended with a bang for the 24-year-old Frenchman. But will Gasly be able to build on his stellar performance at the Brazilian Grand Prix, and deliver even more glory to the newly-named Scuderia AlphaTauri in the 2020 season? We speak to the driver to find out.

Looking back

Gasly began the 2019 season partnering Max Verstappen at Aston Martin Red Bull Racing. Unfortunately things didn’t pan out. The raw speed and sureness of touch that the Frenchman had displayed throughout his career seemed to desert him. Rookie Alex Albon stepped up in his stead in August and Gasly returned to Toro Rosso with something to prove. He reached five points finishes (with four coming in eight races – a staggering record), and landed on the podium when taking a spectacular second place at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was the best result for Toro Rosso since their victory at their home Grand Prix more than a decade previously and Gasly’s noisy celebrations from the cockpit seemed to suggest a weight had lifted from the young pilot’s shoulders. How would Gasly describe such a hectic year?

“2019 was an interesting year as a lot of things happened, both on a professional and personal level. I feel like I grew and learned a lot, so to get that second place in Brazil, Toro Rosso’s second best result over 14 years in F1, really rounded the season off in the best possible way. I was very happy with the way we worked and the way things went and now, I’m more than excited about this new season, which I’d like to start in the same way in which we finished 2019.”

Pierre Gasly modelling AlphaTauri's latest clothing © Scuderia AlphaTauri

Given he achieved such a strong finish to 2019, we ask Gasly whether this will help build momentum for the upcoming season. His answer is unequivocal: “Definitely, as the team is pretty much the same as before and everyone is very motivated and focussed with a really good dynamic throughout the company and you can feel it in the factory. Everyone is very excited about the 2020 car and wants to do even better than in 2019.”

Making changes

When assessing the success of last season, it’s clear that developments to the car helped Gasly and his team-mate Daniil Kvyat finish with such style, with both racers regularly picking up points in the second half of the season. Gasly explains:

“I believe the way the team went about developing the car improved a lot, even from 2018 to ’19. The working methods and the way we approached the race weekend was clearly a step forward and it was a real pleasure to work with them. We are all on the right path for 2020 but we need to wait and see how pre-season testing goes. Having said that, last year’s performance owed a lot to how we worked and so I believe we can continue in this dynamic way.”

But developing the car is only part of the equation – Gasly places great stock in evaluating and improving his abilities as a driver. 2020 will only be the 24-year-old’s third season in Formula One – so how does he go about getting ready for the next challenge?

“I feel better prepared than last year, as I have a bit more experience,” he says. “Towards the end of the year, together with the people in the team, we really discovered how to understand what we needed from each other and how to get the most out of our package. We must continue to push and it will be important to perform consistently, scoring points throughout the season. We have to seize every opportunity, just as we did last year.”

Gasly also touches upon his enthusiasm for the sport, and for next year’s brutal schedule (it’s the longest season in F1 history). But this doesn’t faze him: “It’s true that it’s going to be a very busy season, but I see that as an additional opportunity to get a good result. I just want it to start now. I’m impatient!”

Team talk

Of the four drivers in the Red Bull family on the grid, Gasly has the longest history with Honda, having raced with Honda’s Team Mugen in Super Formula in Japan. That influence shows: Gasly is particularly impressed with Honda’s recent efforts, starting with their first win since returning to Formula 1 in 2015. He adds:

“It proves that all their hard work over the past years has been rewarded. For me, getting that podium with them, as a midfield team, shows that Honda has really helped us to grab these opportunities. They have continued to work very hard, to bring us even more power, so it’s very promising. They are great to work with and we share the same goals with everyone giving their maximum effort.”

Speaking of teams, Gasly is also excited to be a part of Scuderia AlphaTauri, and explains how one of the many reasons he decided to move to Milan is because of his love of fashion. In many ways, this is the perfect fit. Gasly concludes: