9 compliments from cricket greats that define KL Rahul’s incredible form

KL Rahul - Shut Out The Noise

KL Rahul has become one of the best players in the Indian team for limited overs in recent past.

His rise to form has been iconic and his performances between February 2019 and February 2020 have been praised by several of cricket’s greatest players, past and present.

We take a look at what some of the cricketing world’s most reputed figures have had to say about KL Rahul.

Rahul Dravid

“I have no doubt that he has got quality and ability. He is playing four-day games as well and he has shown that he can succeed at the international level in all three formats. He has got a hundred in T20, ODI and Test and not many batsmen have that record. He is a proven performer and I am not too worried about his form.”

KL Rahul had been on temporary exile from the Indian cricket team in early 2019. During this time, he tried to get back to form while playing for the India A team under Rahul Dravid. A tough few matches against England Lions brought on questions of his form but Dravid reminded everyone that KL Rahul has ability with the bat and will bounce back soon.

Chris Gayle

“KL Rahul is definitely one of the players that comes to my mind when you talk about the current India players. I hope he produces the goods like Virat. After Virat, it should be him.”

During the 2019 season, KL Rahul’s Punjab teammate Chris Gayle said the Manguluru opener is likely to be the next best Indian player after Virat Kohli.

Sachin Tendulkar

“There was a lot of surety and certainty in Rahul’s footwork when he opened the batting…He seemed very confident about his approach, even while leaving the balls he was not at all tentative.”

The Master Blaster praised KL Rahul’s technique and confidence in the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match against Pakistan. Rahul had been promoted up the order and scored a half century with diligence and poise.

Ravi Shastri

“We all know how talented he is. It is time now for him to put his hand up and translate potential into performance and cement his position in the team.”

Rahul had been called up to the India team for the West Indies tour in December 2019. Prior to this, he had been in and out of the side but Ravi Shastri seemed to give him a war cry with this comment before the tour. Rahul answered in style with superb performances and a man of the match showing in the third T20I match.

Gautam Gambhir

“Rahul is in unbelievable form. It amazes me every time I see Rahul bat. With the kind of quality he possesses, he is someone who can get you a 50-ball 100 in Test cricket as well. The kind of shots he has is superb.”

India hosted Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series in January 2020 with KL Rahul being one of the standout performers. He scored a 32-ball 45 in the second match and a 36-ball 54 in the third as India won the series. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir expressed surprise that Rahul was not being given a chance for the Test side despite his excellent performances in limited overs.

Virat Kohli

“It's amazing. He is open to accepting any kind of role, whatever the team wants – he is a total team man and you can tell the way he keeps [wickets] as well. He is always looking for an opportunity and looking to make a play, and he is not nervous about it; the collection of throws and getting to the stumps every ball, and he is just in the game. I think he relishes that much more than just being on the field and it's showing. He is more involved in the game, he is able to look at the field placements as well, so I think it engages him into the game in the right manner. It's wonderful to have a guy who can do both things well and bring balance to the team.

Rahul had been asked to keep wickets and bat lower down the order during the home ODI series against Australia in January 2020. Ahead of India’s tour of New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli had been asked if Rahul would continue his role behind the stumps and he heaped praise on the Mangaluru cricketer for being a team player and bringing balance to the team.

Sourav Ganguly

“He has played well in ODIs and T20Is. He started well in Test cricket but has gone down slightly. But in limited overs cricket he has played really well and hope he continues all the good work.”

After Rahul shone with gloves and bat during the ODI series against Australia in January 2020, former India captain Sourav Ganguly highlighted his recent performances and also took note of his overall talent

Sanjay Manjrekar

“Find of the T20 series in NZ for me is the batsman keeper K L Rahul. Absolutely brilliant! (sic)”

Commentator Sanjay Manjrekar pinpointed KL Rahul as the best player of India’s tour of New Zealand in January-February 2020. With 224 runs, Rahul was the top scorer of the five-match T20I series, and the second-highest scorer of the three-match ODI series with 204 runs.

Brian Lara

“KL Rahul is my favourite player in the world. I love watching him. His technique and grace is just unbelievable. Of course, up there in the top three you've got Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma but every time I see him, Rahul, facing a delivery, I just love it; his head is over the ball all the time, he has a technique that I wish I had.”