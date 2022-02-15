How Rajasthan Royals reflect on a successful 2022 auction

Rajasthan Royals players for the 2022 season

Player Nationality Role Yashasvi Jaiswal India Left-handed batter Karun Nair India Right-handed batter Shimron Hetmyer West Indies Left-handed batter Rassie van der Dussen South Africa Right-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal India Left-handed batter Riyan Parag India All-rounder (Right-handed batter, Leg break bowler) Nathan Coulter-Nile Australia All-rounder (Right-handed batter, Right-arm medium-fast bowler) Jimmy Neesham New Zealand All-rounder (Left-handed batter, Right-arm medium-fast bowler) Daryl Mitchell New Zealand All-rounder (Right-handed batter, Right-arm medium-fast bowler) Ravichandran Ashwin India All-rounder (Right-handed batter, Right-arm off break bowler) Shubham Garhwal India All-rounder (Left-handed batter, Left-arm orthodox bowler) Anunay Singh India All-rounder (Right-handed batter, Right-arm medium-fast bowler) Sanju Samson India Wicket-keeper right-handed batter Jos Buttler England Wicket-keeper right-handed batter Dhruv Jurel India Wicket-keeper right-handed batter Yuzvendra Chahal India Right-arm leg break bowler KC Cariappa India Leg break bowler Tejas Baroka India Leg break googly bowler Kuldeep Sen India Right-arm medium-fast bowler Kuldip Yadav India Left-arm medium-fast bowler Obed McCoy West Indies Left-arm medium-fast bowler Navdeep Saini India Right-arm medium-fast bowler Prasidh Krishna India Right-arm medium-fast bowler Trent Boult New Zealand Left-arm medium-fast bowler

Rajasthan Royals have consistently been one of the best cricket franchises in Indian cricket.

From winning the championship in the league debut in 2008, the team has had an ethos of giving young Indian cricketers a platform to shine and grow as players.

They’ve relied on a core of Indian and international experienced players flanked by young talent in almost every season.

With the conclusion of the auction for the 2022 season, Rajasthan Royals has a new-look team that will excite all their fans.

Here we chat with Jake Lush McCrum, chief executive officer for Rajasthan Royals, who was present at the auction as part of the team’s key planning unit. Jake explains what were the franchise’s targets for the auction, the upcoming season, and who are the key players to watch out for.

What was your strategy going into the auction and did it work out for you?

That is quite a big question. There were many themes to our strategy.

One was building a strong Indian core.

Two was ensuring we meet our ‘what it takes to win’ criteria, so we’ve got specific metrics and specific roles to be filled which would give us the optimal chance of winning.

Three was we wanted to make sure we had strong availability in our overseas players based on learnings from the past.

And four was that we wanted to build a side that can win the championship.

We want to be finishing top-2 in the league this year, giving us the best opportunity of getting into the final, and then hopefully winning it. So that was the overall focus going into the auction.

Any player who was a top priority that you are glad to have secured?

I think we secured a lot of our top priorities. We went in not with fixed individuals – we were quite flexible within the structures of what we wanted to secure. It was mostly about trying to achieve our ‘what it takes to win’ criteria. But we are delighted to have people like Ravi (Ravichandran) Ashwin, Yuzi (Yuzvendra) Chahal, (Devdutt) Padikkal, Riyan (Parag) , Rassie (van der Dussen), Trent Boult; the list could go on and on. All of them were on our target list. And we are delighted to have secured all of them.

I would probably say Yuzi is the buy of the auction in terms of value, so we are delighted to have his leg-spin wicket-taking capability in our side. Overall we got almost everyone we wanted to. Yes, there were players on our list who we missed, but we had to prioritize and be flexible to get the players at a good value so we could have the best possible squad. We are very happy with what we have achieved.

Riyan Parag © Steve D'Souza

What can the fans expect from the jersey this year?

We know that our core colour is pink, so that will be strongly featured. There may be a few little differences this year though; we’ve certainly taken the feedback on board (for the jersey design). Everyone’s been involved in the creation of it, whether it is Sanju (Samson), whether it is Zubin (Bharucha, director of development and performance), whether it is our fans. Those inputs, whether directly or not, have been taken into account for the creation of this jersey. I think it looks really smart. I’m excited for the fans to see it and I hope it gets a positive response.

What will be Rajasthan Royals’ strongest areas this season?

I think we are strong all around. I mean, if you look at it, we have two of the best spinners in the league with Ashwin and Yuzi, so that makes our spin look rather strong and I think opposition are going to fear that. We’ve got gun batting throughout the batting order. And we’ve got a great pace line-up as well. So we are really happy with the balance of the side. If I had to say compared to other departments, what are we most significantly better at, I’d say the spin department because those two spinners (Ashwin and Yuzi); that is an outstanding combination of bowling so I’m excited to see them bowling together.

Sanju Samson in the nets during the 2021 season © Steve D'Souza

Any new young talents that have come on board that Rajsathan Royals is excited about?

Yeah, there are a few of them. I can’t list them all. But we have quite a few pacers. We have a leg spinner named Tejas Baroka who has come to our trials for two-three years in a row. Our trainers had given him feedback and he’s really worked hard on that year on year, and now he’s in the squad. I think that is a really motivational story for any other players who have come to our trials; if you are not playing in the league this year but are in our trials, if you work really hard and listen to the advice given by Kumar (Sangakkara, director of cricket), Zubin and the other coaches, you could be in the team with us next year. Also we have some great young batsmen as well. We always find some young gems and we are happy about the ones we have this year.

With a new team in place, how would you define Rajasthan Royals’ identity for the 2022 season?

I think we are trying to change how we are perceived as a team because we’ve had three poor years now. Yes, they were impacted by availability and injuries, but we’ve had three poor years as a franchise. We want the fans to look at us and be able to say, “We are competing for the top-2. We are competing for the championship.” And that’s the mentality that has to resonate from within the franchise and around the franchise.

We think we have done that with building this squad. We’ve got quality Indian players; we have four players who are consistently in the Indian national team. Our overseas players are also available throughout the season and very talented individuals. There’s a good balance to the side. We want to be competing near the top of the table, and we want to win as many games as possible for our fans, and hopefully we will be lifting the trophy at the end of the season.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was one of the players retained by Rajasthan Royals © Steve D'Souza

Is there any player who is going to be the focal point of the team this season?

I don’t think you can have one player who you build the team around. And as I had said, if you look at our side, you will see that we have quality throughout the team. We’ve got lots of people who can deliver, lots of players who can win us matches. And together as a team, we’ve got the combinations to win matches consistently. I’m happy that we aren’t reliant on any one player. I’m happy that we have a great 11 and squad that can win consistently. So to answer your question, no, we don’t have a focal point in your team, but we are really happy with our line-up.