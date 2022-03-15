Check out Rajasthan Royals death-defying reveal of their 2022 jersey

4 min Rajasthan Royals 2022 jersey launch Rajasthan Royals 2022 jersey launch

You can expect some fireworks from the Rajasthan Royals players when they take field for the 2022 season. But before that, they were treated to some pyrotechnics.

FMX legend Robbie Maddison was the star of a jersey reveal project which showcased the colourful city of Jaipur in a whole new light.

In the jersey launch video, the Australian daredevil was given the task of delivering the latest Rajasthan Royals’ jersey at their home ground, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. With the package secured in his backpack, Robbie zipped past some of the most iconic locations in the city, like the Amer Fort, Patrika Gate and Jal Mahal Lake.

After weaving past obstacles and traffic at breakneck speed, Robbie was stopped at the Stadium gates by security guards. But he managed to dodged security and flew his FMX bike over barriers make his way to the cricket field the only way he knew how – from the roof!

Robbie flies through the air at Jal Mahal Walkway © Ali Bharmal

He rode up the five-storey administration building at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, took a deep breath and performed what he described as “a world first” – he launched his bike off the building and onto the cricket field, where he successfully delivered the package to the Rajasthan Royals players.

“It was really amazing,” said Royals’ captain Sanju Samson, who signed in for the special delivery. “It is something I have seen live for the first time. We definitely have seen it on TV but watching it live was a great experience. (Would I ever try this sport?) maybe, after I stop playing cricket.”

Yuzvendra Chahal was left awestruck by Robbie’s final stunt.

“Who does things like these?” he asked incredulously. “No chance, I will never do something like that. Main kyu udta teer pakdu? (Why unnecessarily put myself in harm's way?) He jumped from so high up. Where have you brought this guy from? I will have to look him up to know more about him. If I ever have a fight with my wife I will ask him to help me run away.”

For Robbie, too, it had been a leap of faith. Though the 40-year-old has done some death-defying stunts around the world, it was the first time that he launched himself off such a great height.

Robbie Maddison in Jaipur © Ali Bharmal

“This film is a creative piece and we had a challenging environment to do it in but we managed to get it done,” Robbie said. “Every piece was challenging. A lot of people around. And a lot of people who were inquisitive. No one was there of course to cause any harm, but just having so many people around it made it challenging. The big highlight for me was coming off the roof of the Rajasthan Royals administration building.”

“Jumping off the five-storey building at the arena was definitely challenging. It’s never really been done before on a motorcycle, so it’s kind of like a world first,” said Robbie.

Once Robbie had handed them the package, the players quickly tried on the new threads for the first time.

“It looks cool,” Samson said of the jersey. “We have added some more of dark colours in this season's jersey, it looks very nice.”

While a vibrant pink remains the dominant colour, it is contrasted with a sturdy blue on the sleeves. The two colours on the kit are significant for Rajasthan Royals and are part of what the franchise stands for. Pink – which makes up the front and the piping on the collar and sleeves – represents the strong women of the state, and the admiral blue – on the main collar and sleeves – stands for poise.

The Royals have also found a novel way to pay tribute to the ancient textile industry of the state through the new design.

One of the princely states in pre-independence India, Rajasthan is historically famous for its fabrics and intricate designs and embroidery. The state’s famous textile industry, however, is diminishing fast as modern machinery and quick-moving fashion takes over.

To honour, and hopefully revive, the industry, the Rajasthan Royals decided to feature a design on their jersey called the Leheriya, which is a trademark of the state’s textile industry. Leheriya, which translates to wave in English, is an art form that dates back to the 17th century.

The unique tie-and-dye pattern results in diagonal or chevron striped patterns, which represent the shifting sands of Rajasthan’s deserts. The distinctive ‘wave’ patterns, usually on brightly coloured cloth, form through a technique called resist dyeing.

Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Executive Officer, Rajasthan Royals, said, "We are delighted to present the new official jersey of the Royals for the 2022 season. The jersey is inspired by traditional Rajasthani Leheriya patterns, given a contemporary twist. We wanted to create a jersey that our fans will wear year-round and I’m confident we've achieved that with this design. With regards to the jersey launch, each year we work with our long-term partner, Red Bull, to come up with a really special and memorable event. I think the team has taken it to another level for 2022! I doubt there has ever been a reveal like this in the history of sport and I hope it excites sports fans around the world, while giving them an insight into the beautiful state of Rajasthan.

The newly kitted Rajasthan Royals will begin their 2022 campaign on March 29.