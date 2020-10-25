In It For A Minute: Ankit Rajpoot answers five questions about the season

Ankit Rajpoot has been a dependable fast bowling option for Rajasthan Royals this season.

He holds the league record of best bowling figures by an uncapped player in a single match when he got five wickets for 14 runs in four overs while playing for the Punjab team against Hyderabad in 2018.

This season has seen the Royals bank on him to step in and help the bowling unit when called upon.

We speak with him about his time in the UAE, his teammates, and what he thinks about the on-going season.

How different are the Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah pitches and what adjustments did you make when bowling on each pitch?

All three wickets are different from each other . The pitch in Abu Dhabi is a little quick and favourable for fast bowlers. The pitch in Dubai has become a little slow because there are a lot of matches taking place in Dubai. The pitch in Sharjah was a little flatter but now it has gotten slow so the ball hangs in the air a bit. So with all three pitches, the ball hangs a little, so we are able to get more out of our slower deliveries. In Abu Dhabi the wicket is a little bounce so it is great for us to try out bouncers, especially if we get the line and length correct. Dubai is great for slower deliveries and yorkers.

Which opposition team do you love to play against and why?

I like playing against Mumbai and Bangalore because it is challenging to both teams. You don’t just need to be active in those matches but proactive. In Bangalore, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are batsmen who have the ability to hit in all areas of the field; they call ABD a '360 batsman' because of this ability to hit any ball, anywhere in any direction. So you need to think quite a bit about each delivery you bowl to them. And in the Mumbai team, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard are players who are always in the right zone and can strike the ball around the field. So it is a good challenge to bowl to any of these players.

Who do you think is capable of breaking your record of best bowling figures for an uncapped player?

Initially I thought that Ravi Bishnoi was bowling well and could be the player to break that record of mine. But if I see my teammate Kartik Tyagi break that record, then I would be very happy.

Who is the most fun person to be around in the RR dressing room?

I think Rahul Tewatia and Sanju Samson are the players who have great team spirit. They are cheerful on the field, crack jokes and create a great environment by encouraging all the players. Sometimes they do get disappointed if results are going too well. But most of the time they are great to be around.

If you could change any one thing about this season, what would it be?