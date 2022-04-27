Dhruv Jurel: “Want to be calm like Mahendra Singh Dhoni”

Dhruv Jurel, one of India’s most promising youngsters, was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals for the 2022 Indian Premier League season.

The 21-year-old from Agra wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father, Kargil war veteran Nem Singh Jurel. But cricket caught his fancy as at the age of 10. He is now known for his wicket-keeping talent and explosive batting, drawing inevitable parallels with former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Jurel represented India at the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa in 2020. He was the vice-captain of the squad and played his part in India making the finals of the tournament. At India’s four-day junior domestic event, the Cooch Behar Trophy, Jurel made 736 runs from 11 matches in his debut season.

The youngster, who idolizes Dhoni, is now hoping to transition into the big league. Here he ponders moments of his journey in cricket, reflects on how he sees himself as a player, and discusses his methodology.

Dhruv Jurel © Rajasthan Royals

How did it feel to be picked by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auction? How did the people at home react?

Getting selected in IPL was a dream come true for me because it is one of the greatest leagues in the world. Getting selected for such a great team made my heart swell with pride, as well as that of my family members. I have dreamt of being in this position since I was a kid. It has been an amazing experience so far.

How did I start playing cricket? What kept me going in the sport?

To be honest, I never thought I will be in sport so deeply. My childhood dream was to join the army, as my father was in the army as well. When I was in army school, some of us decided to take swimming lessons during the summer vacation. When we went to enrol, I saw a group of kids playing cricket. I thought, why not play cricket? We were already playing cricket in the gully too. So why not pursue it professionally? So I decided to join cricket.

What kept me going in the sport is that I wanted to be the best at whatever I do. I work hard to achieve what I want. Soon I was sure that cricket is what I wanted to do. I guess it was meant to be, because I was quite s**t at studies.

Does anyone from my family play sport? What do my parents do? Who all are in my family?

No one in my family plays cricket. My father was in the army; my mother is a housewife. My sister got married last year.

Which players I look up to most? Why?

AB de Villiers, (Mahendra Singh) Dhoni and Virat (Kohli). Especially de Villiers. I am a huge fan of the way he bats, the way he fields, the way he keeps. He always tries to give his best. I look up to Virat for fitness, and MS Dhoni’s calmness is what I wish to acquire.

Dhruv Jurel in training for Rajasthan Royals © Rajasthan Royals

Who are the people who believed most in me and my talent?

My parents and coaches have always been by my side, even when I might not have performed my best. Most of the credit goes to my coach Mr Parvendra Yadav; he’s been my pillar through thick and thin.

How would I describe my playing style?

I would say classical. Because I am a huge fan of myself too!

What kind of persona do I portray as a player? Is that persona the same on-field and off-field?

On and off the field are like two different situations. On the field, I like to be calm and composed so that I can judge the situation better. Off the field, I am more of chill and fun-loving person.

How do I prepare physically and mentally for the long hours at the wicket?

For me, it is all about being in the present. I focus on the ball, taking it one delivery at a time. If you overthink about results and what’s going to happen next, that can stress and drain you.

Am I aggressive? Am I vocal on field? Do I interact with opposition players?

I mostly try to be calm because that improves my decision-making skills. I sometimes do become aggressive but that’s short-lived. I do not interact with the opposition because I don’t want them to be too comfortable for whatever awaits.

How do I improve as a player? Watch videos of my previous performances? Training in the gym? Put in hours in the nets?

Whenever I face difficulty playing any shots, I practice it by making my videos on my own and keep pushing myself till I am satisfied. I have always been a fitness freak so I have always liked going to the gym. It helps me build my strength and fitness. I do practice a lot in the nets too.

Dhruv Jurel during a gym session © Rajasthan Royals

Do I have a preferred second-choice fielding position since the wicket-keeping slot is very highly contested?

I am flexible with any of the positions I am given in fielding. I don’t think I‘ll ever have a problem with that.

How long does it take me to pack my kit bag? And to gear up before a game?

I have noted the duration. I get ready quite early because I am always super excited for the game.

What do I do aside from cricket? What are my hobbies?

I love outdoor activities. I love basketball, badminton, even table tennis. I also like reading books. I play the guitar also sometimes, but I think I am quite bad at it!

Do I play any other sport?

I love basketball. I am a huge fan of the NBA. I feel sometimes I play basketball more than I play cricket.

How do I manage the batting and wicket-keeping workload during training?

There is nothing to it that requires managing. There are times when I keep practicing with the bat and don’t practice keeping at all. But I don’t think it harms me in any way because whatever I do, I give my hundred per cent in it.

What do I think about while batting/wicket-keeping/fielding?

My mantra is the same no matter what: I have to give my best and perform to be the best of my capability.

Dhruv Jurel in training for Rajasthan Royals © Rajasthan Royals

What has been the toughest moment in my cricket journey? How did I cope with that?

The toughest moment of my life was the financial crisis that we faced as a middle-class family. There was a time when I played with the same, old, worn-out equipment because we didn’t have money to buy new gear for me.

I remember one incident when I was 12 years old. My father got me a bat and I wanted a kit too but my father refused. It was so foolish of me at the time because I blackmailed my dad. I told them (parents) that I’ll leave the house if I don’t get the kit. My mom heard that. It’s making me emotional even talking about it now. My mom heard about that and managed to buy the kit for me but she had to sell her gold chain to afford it. But she got it for me. This was a moment that really hit me hard, and remembering it is what has always kept me going.

What is my most cherished autograph I’ve received so far? Or one celebrity I would love to meet?

I would love to meet de Villiers and MS Dhoni. I did meet Virat Kohli this season while representing Rajasthan Royals against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Do I have any superstitions or routines?

Yes, I do have a routine. Not many superstitions; I just don’t eat non-vegetarian food on Tuesdays.

Who are my buddies in the dressing room? What activities apart from games and trainings do we enjoy doing together?

I have buddies like Navdeep (Saini), Riyan (Parag) , Yashasvi (Jaiswal), Shubham (Garhwal). Apart from training, we like to play table tennis together. We talk about stupid stuff. We roam around together and make the best of every moment we spend together.

Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag in training for Rajasthan Royals © Rajasthan Royals

Am I a leader or a follower?

I am a leader, definitely.

My favourite movie/TV/OTT series/books/songs?

My all-time favourite movie is Three Idiots. My favourite series is Suits. My favourite book is Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins. My favourite song is ‘The Scientist’ by Coldplay.

What is the one cricket stadium/destination I have always dreamt of playing at?

My dream has been to play at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

How did it feel the first time I saw myself on TV?

It was a dream come true. I felt so proud especially during my under-19 days, when I watched myself in Indian colours. It felt good!