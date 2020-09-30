In It For A Minute: Jaydev Unadkat answers six questions about the season
© Sajal Kapoor | Rajasthan Royals
The Rajasthan Royals pacer reflects on the team’s first two matches and how the players have adapted to the conditions.
Published on
Rajasthan Royals have started off bright by winning their first two matches of the tournament in UAE.
They defended a 217 target set for Chennai in their opening match and then completed the league’s highest successful run chase against Punjab in their second match.
Before heading to Dubai for their match against Kolkata, fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat answered a few quick questions about the conditions on the field and what he is looking forward to for the rest of the tournament.
What learnings from the first matches have been implemented in the training?
Some of the learnings from the first matches that we already implemented in the training are that it is it is going to be very dewy and very humid out there. So we started practicing with a wet ball in practice.
How have you adjusted your technique for the spin-friendly pitches?
Before coming here, everyone was of the opinion that the pitches here would be slow. But to be honest, the pitches here have not been slower. Especially for us because we played two games in Sharjah, which was a flat pitch with good bounce on the pitch as well. And then the ground was also small. So there has not been a need as of now for me to adjust my bowling to slower pitches.
Many players have spoken about the humidity and dew in the field. How has that affected you personally?
The dew and humidity are a huge factor here at the moment. It has obviously affected in terms of how we conduct ourselves on the field and how we have to wipe every ball. Every time the ball goes out of the ground and comes back onto the field, the umpires are sanitizing the ball as well. So that makes the ball even more wet to control it. But we have to go by what the conditions are. We are trying to adapt to the conditions and work whatever we can out of it.
Who is a batsman you would love to dismiss this tournament?
At the moment it looks like Sanju Samson is in great form. I would love to dismiss him in the nets at least because he is in my team and I can’t dismiss him on the ground. Apart from him, I would go with AB de Villiers. He looks to be in sublime form as always so I would love to dismiss him.
Who is a teammate that you think you will learn the most from this year?
I think AJ Tye. He is an absolute team man which is what I have seen from whatever time I have spent with him so far. He has got a huge variety of deliveries in him, which is something I want to pick up from him.
Name a player from Rajasthan Royals that we should watch out for this year.
I would say Rahul Tewatia. We have already seen him hit some big sixes. I am sure that the patch that he is in – especially what we have seen in practice sessions – we will see a lot more big hits coming from him this tournament. So watch out for him.