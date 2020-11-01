In It For A Minute: Kartik Tyagi answers five questions about the season

Kartik Tyagi has stormed through opposition since making his debut for Rajasthan Royals .

The fast bowler – who was a star player in India’s Under-19 team – has taken a wicket in every match he has played in the league since making his debut against Mumbai.

His Rajasthan Royals teammate Ben Stokes compared his run-up and bowling action with that of Brett Lee and Ishant Sharma, lauding him as one for the future.

We asked him some quick questions about what he thought of the comparisons and how he has got on in his debut season.

What were the thoughts going through your mind before your debut against Mumbai?

Actually you won’t believe it but my mind was completely blank before my debut match. I wasn’t thinking about whether things would go well or poorly for me. The only thoughts I had were that I have to do the same things in the match that I’ve always done; bowl a yorker or a bouncer depending on the situation. I decided that whatever the result, it would have to been seen after the match. I didn’t think about anything else apart from applying whatever I had learnt so far.

Who has been the most intimidating batsman you have bowled to so far?

I haven’t felt intimidated by a batsman so far. I had spoken with some of the senior players before I got my chance to play in the league. The only time I had a thought about the batsmen was when I bowled to Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers; I realized that I couldn’t make any mistakes bowling to them because they punish all mistakes. Overall I’ve just been focussed on applying what I have been trying in the nets and not thinking about the batsmen.

You’ve been compared with Brett Lee and Ishant Sharma. Have you modelled your bowling style on either of them or any other fast bowler?

I have been watching Brett Lee’s bowling from when I was very young and his run-up style is unique. So like him, I thought it is important to have a really fast run-up. And because of that fast run-up style, people have compared me with Brett Lee and Ishant Sharma. And I feel great to be compared with some of the best fast bowlers in the world.

Have you had friendly competitions with the other Rajasthan Royals fast bowlers?

I have always had a healthy competition – even while playing for the Under-19 India team – with Akash Singh . I’ve always felt a really good, healthy competition with him. It’s always been a thing that if I can bowl a yorker, he can bowl one; if I can bowl 30 yorkers, he can also bowl 30 yorkers. We have been in training together for the past year and he has been my closest competition.

What is most important to you in T20 bowling – claiming wickets or maintaining a low economy?