In It For A Minute: Rahul Tewatia answers six questions about the season

Rahul Tewatia has been in great form this season for Rajasthan Royals .

He is the team’s second-highest run-getter and tied for second-highest wicket-taker.

This season has seen him come out with renewed vigour as a powerhitter and become one of the players the team has been able to depend on him in crunch situations.

We asked him a few questions about his role in the team and what he has enjoyed the most about this season.

As a spin bowler, do you have a defined role for the middle overs or targets for wickets?

My role in the middle overs is just to contain runs. I try to build and maintain pressure on the batsmen so other bowlers like Shreyas Gopal and Jofra Archer can go for wickets. I just have to contain runs from my end.

You’ve come out as a surprise big-hitter for the team. What training techniques have you been using to perfect your batting?

I have a clear approach in training, which is to just hit the ball. I have a simple motto that I go by – take the time needed in the beginning. After that I just watch the ball and hit it.

As leg-break bowlers, do you and Shreyas Gopal discuss your plans for the match?

Yeah, for sure. Shreyas and I discuss before a match. If his plan is to go for wickets then I attempt to contain the runs to mount pressure on the batsmen. And if he goes for too many runs then I try to take a few wickets to take the pressure off.

Which batsman have you most looked forward to bowling to in the tournament?

It’s very difficult to look forward to bowling to someone in this league because everyone bats attacking in this league. I play according to my role in the team and most often that role is to contain runs. I don’t pay attention to which batsman is facing my delivery; I just focus on my own abilities. And of course, based on the match situation, if there is an opportunity or need to take wickets, then I try to help the team by claiming wickets.

Have you noticed the condition of the pitches changing through the tournament? What are they like?

Initially the pitches were very good for batting. Now what we have noticed is that because of the hot conditions, the pitches are getting slower. So the role of spinners is getting more prominent. As the tournament is progressing, we are seeing the pitches getting slower.

Which has been your favourite stadium to play in so far?