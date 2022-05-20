Shubham Garhwal: “I don’t hold back. If I feel anything, I say it out loud”

A collage video of Shubham Garhwal smashing powerful sixes went viral in the days leading up to the 2022 auction. And with Rajasthan Royals already keeping tabs on his blistering batting in local leagues months prior, it was inevitable that the 2008 champions would sign him on for this season .

Garhwal, who hails from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, studied engineering and started playing cricket seriously only in the last few years. It was Yuvraj Singh and his pyrotechnics with the bat that got the youngster interested in the sport. Like his idol, the left-handed Garhwal likes to go for his shots and is a handy left-arm spinner.

As part of the Royals set up this season, Garhwal has got a first-hand look at how a professional cricket unit functions.

Here he details his journey, his heroes, his ambitions, and explains the kind of player he sees himself as and what he aims to be.

Shubham Garhwal © Rajasthan Royals

When did you start playing cricket?

I started playing cricket in 2011-12. But I used to play mostly with tennis ball till 2015. Even after that I did play tennis ball cricket, but I started playing the game professionally – with a leather ball – when I was about 21 years of age.

Why did you want to pursue cricket?

Even after I played with a leather ball I didn’t take it too seriously. I did my engineering, then I went to Delhi for coaching, then I came back home. I wasted about two-three years because I didn’t know that I could pursue cricket as a profession. But slowly I started playing more regularly, started learning the nuances of the game. That’s when I realised that I have to work a lot harder if I want to pursue it as a career. I have become a lot more focused since 2018.

Does anyone in your family play cricket or any other sport?

No one. My father did play a little bit of sport during his college days. Basketball, football, etc.

What do your parents do?

My father owns a shop; a general store. Mother is a homemaker. I have a sister, who is studying for a career in banking. We are originally from the village, so we live traditionally in a joint family.

Shubham Garhwal in training for Rajasthan Royals © Rajasthan Royals

Did you watch the auction?

I remember it was a Sunday. I had gone to the academy in the morning. I didn’t know why, but I had the confidence that I will get selected. I was practicing at the ground that Sunday. At about 1pm, my coach called up, and asked me where I was. I told him I was at the ground, so he asked me to come over to his house to watch the auction. It was evening by the time my name came up in the auction. And just before that, we got a call from someone inviting us to a party. They said we could watch the auction there. But while we were on the way, my name came up and apparently all the teams skipped me then. So my coach said, “Koi nahi. (It’s okay) Some team will pick you next year. Just keep working hard.” Once we reached the party, a friend called up my coach and told us that Rajasthan Royals had signed me. So the party turned into a massive celebration. We returned to Jodhpur in the middle of the night, and I kept getting calls all the way through.

Who was the person you first spoke to?

My coach since he was with me, but immediately after that I called my father to speak with him.

Who is the person you looked up to as a youngster?

My all-time favourite is Yuvraj Singh. I used to enjoy his game right from the beginning. His batting style, the way he used to hit sixes. Even I try to play like that and hit sixes like him. I have not met him but definitely want to.

Who were the people who always stood by you and believed in your ability?

My coaches. (Pradoot Singh and Shahrukh Pathan)

How would you describe your first day at Rajasthan Royals?

I had travelled a lot through the day when I reached the pre-season camp in Nagpur. I reached at about 8-9pm. It was late so I didn’t get to interact with a lot of people. I met Romi (Bhinder, RR team manager) sir. The next morning we got right into the thick of things, we were given a training schedule. It was all very professional.

How would you describe your off-field persona?

I usually don’t hold back. If I feel anything I say it out loud; I can’t stop myself.

How do you rate your batting, bowling and fielding?

I am quite confident in my game, in all aspects. Even when I am bowling, no matter who is at the wicket, I feel I can do a good job. If he hits me for a six also, I don’t get too affected by it. In batting, I want to hit out and always hit sixes. Our fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has made us work very hard too. Haat tudva diye fielding kara kara ke (He makes us work till our hands get wrecked)

Shubham Garhwal in training for Rajasthan Royals © Rajasthan Royals

How do you improve? Do you look at other’s videos, your own videos? Spend more time in the gym?

I don’t copy anyone else. My game is what it is. I have seen videos of Sanga Sir ( Kumara Sangakkara, RR director of cricket ) and Yuvraj sir. I get to learn a lot from that. In left-handed batsmen, I like watching Shikhar Dhawan a lot too.

What are your hobbies?

I like watching movies. My favourite movie is Mission Impossible. After joining Rajasthan Royals, I have picked up another hobby: playing pool. I don’t play any other sport a lot; sometimes volleyball and football.

What is your favourite shot?

My favourite shot is slog. There are a limited number of shots that I play, and play well. I am learning how to play the reverse sweep.

How do you keep yourself fit?

I have to follow a diet. I didn’t do it earlier. But I have to follow it since joining Rajasthan Royals. I also make sure to do my gym sessions and running sessions on time.

Shubham Garhwal during a gym session © Rajasthan Royals

Which is the most coveted autograph for you?

I don’t have any. I don’t like taking autographs or photographs with people. But I would like one of Yuvraj Singh. I like MS Dhoni as well; I like his mind-set.

Do you have any superstitions?

Yes, I do. I do well and score runs in a particular jersey, I keep using the same one for as long as I can.

Are you a leader or a follower?

Right now someone is leading me, and I am doing exactly as told. But in the future, I don’t know. If I get a chance to lead, I definitely will.

Best advice you have received in your career?

My coaches are the ones who have given me the best advice. They told me, whether you do anything great in life or not, just enjoy it. Same applies to cricket. Don’t play cricket for the sake of it, play to enjoy it.

Any stadium/destination in the world that you want to play at?

Lord’s. That’s the biggest name with a lot of history attached to it.